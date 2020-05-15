MRM : Information concerning the 2020 annual general meeting and payouts to shareholders in respect of the 2019 financial year

Log in
05/15/2020 | 01:25am EDT

Press release

Information concerning the 2020 annual general meeting and payouts to shareholders in respect of the 2019 financial year

Paris, 15 May 2020

In view of the uncertainties around the duration of the public health crisis and its impact on MRM's business activity, the Company's Board of Directors decided at its meeting on 14 May 2020 to withdraw, by way of caution, the proposed payout of €0.11 per share in respect of the 2019 financial year as announced on 28 February.

The Board of Directors believes that this decision is in the interests of the Company and its stakeholders. MRM benefits from a healthy financial position with bank debt under control. Nevertheless, cancelling the dividend will help to consolidate its liquidity position even though it has sufficient cash available, notably to absorb measures aimed at supporting tenants affected by the public health crisis and to finance the completion of extension and redevelopment project at the Valentin shopping centre near Besançon.

Depending on how the situation evolves, the Board of Directors reserves the possibility, as from 1 October 2020, to reconsider the possibility of a payout to shareholders.

Measures taken for holding the annual general meeting

The Company's annual general meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on 26 June 2020 at its head office at 5, avenue Kléber, Paris, unless a deterioration of the public health situation or a regulatory requirement forces the Company to hold the meeting behind closed doors.

However, MRM invites its shareholders to opt for postal voting wherever possible.

The meeting notice, comprising the agenda, draft resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors and the description of the main procedures for attending the meeting, will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires on 22 May 2020 and available on the Company's website on the same day.

Calendar

Revenues for the second quarter and 2020 annual results are due on 29 July 2020 before market opening.

1/2

About MRM

MRM is a listed real estate investment company that owns and manages a portfolio of retail properties across several regions of France. Its majority shareholder is SCOR SE, which owns 59.9% of share capital. MRM is listed in Compartment C of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000060196

  • Bloomberg code: MRM:FP - Reuters code: MRM.PA). MRM opted for SIIC status on 1 January 2008.

For more information:

MRM

Isabelle Laurent, OPRG Financial

5, avenue Kléber

T +33 (0)1 53 32 61 51

75795 Paris Cedex 16

M +33 (0)6 42 37 54 17

France

isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr

T +33 (0)1 58 44 70 00

relation_finances@mrminvest.com

Website: www.mrminvest.com

2/2

Disclaimer

MRM SA published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 05:24:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
