Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  MRSK Tsentra PAO    MRKC   RU000A0JPPL8

MRSK TSENTRA PAO (MRKC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MRSK Tsentra : Tambovenergo summed up the results of the regional competition of posters and caricatures “Energy thief! Hold to account!”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 08:48am CEST
19.10.2018

IDGC of Centre - Tambovenergo division summed up the competition of posters and satirical drawings (caricatures) organized by the enterprise in the region 'Energy thief! Hold to account!'.

The competition was held by power engineering specialists to draw public attention to problems of electricity theft, to train citizens in the fair use of energy at home and at work, and to assist in the fight against violators. Its participants were invited to draw and present in the nominations 'Poster' and 'Satirical drawing (caricature)' works on the topics 'Consume honestly!', 'Diligent consumer is a responsible person', 'Honest electricity is cheaper than stolen', 'Got electricity - pay honestly', 'Energy theft is dangerous to life and property' and 'One steals, everybody pays'.

The works for the competition were received from the regional centre and districts of the Tambov region. As a result, the organizing committee of the competition, which included experts from Tambovenergo, determined three winners. The first place went to the 1st category engineer of the specialized section for grid connection of the distribution grid office of IDGC of Centre - Tambovenergo division Nikolay Kozitsky with the work 'Let's live honestly!'. The second place went to a third-year student of the Tambov Instrument-Making College Sergey Shepelev for the satirical drawing 'Got electricity - pay fairly'. The third place was awarded to the leading specialist in the public relations department of the branch Pavel Vorobyov for the poster 'Beware!'. All the winners are from Tambov.

The best works will be sent to the interregional competition 'Energy thief! Hold to account!', which is held by IDGC of Centre.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 06:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MRSK TSENTRA PAO
08:48aMRSK TSENTRA : Tambovenergo summed up the results of the regional competition of..
PU
10/15MRSK TSENTRA : Smolensk power engineers teach to live brightly, but economically
PU
10/15MRSK TSENTRA : During the exercises in the Tver region, additional areas of ROWs..
PU
09/19MRSK TSENTRA : Igor Makovskiy appointed as General Director of IDGC of Centre an..
PU
09/03MRSK TSENTRA : IDGC of Centre - managing organization of IDGC of Centre and Volg..
PU
08/23MRSK TSENTRA : IDGC of Centre has published its performance results for 6 months..
PU
08/20MRSK TSENTRA : Annual report of IDGC of Centre won the silver award of the inter..
PU
08/16MRSK TSENTRA : The corporate governance rating of IDGC of Centre, PJSC NCGR 7+ "..
PU
08/07MRSK TSENTRA : Since the beginning of the year, Tambovenergo recovered more than..
PU
07/24MRSK TSENTRA : IDGC of Centre has published its financial statements under RAS f..
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 96 871 M
EBIT 2018 12 125 M
Net income 2018 6 734 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,67%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,13x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,13x
Capitalization 12 665 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,44  RUB
Spread / Average Target 47%
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Makovsky Chief Executive Officer
Yury Nikolayevich Mangarov Chairman
Roman Alexeyevich Filkin Non-Executive Director
Oxana Vladimirovna Shatokhina Deputy Chairman
Maxim Mikhailovich Saukh Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MRSK TSENTRA PAO193
NTPC LTD-6.78%18 298
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO LTD-12.57%9 040
ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.2.13%5 052
SHIKOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.14.59%2 824
YUNIPRO PAO--.--%2 683