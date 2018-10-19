MRSK Tsentra : Tambovenergo summed up the results of the regional competition of posters and caricatures “Energy thief! Hold to account!”

19.10.2018

IDGC of Centre - Tambovenergo division summed up the competition of posters and satirical drawings (caricatures) organized by the enterprise in the region 'Energy thief! Hold to account!'.

The competition was held by power engineering specialists to draw public attention to problems of electricity theft, to train citizens in the fair use of energy at home and at work, and to assist in the fight against violators. Its participants were invited to draw and present in the nominations 'Poster' and 'Satirical drawing (caricature)' works on the topics 'Consume honestly!', 'Diligent consumer is a responsible person', 'Honest electricity is cheaper than stolen', 'Got electricity - pay honestly', 'Energy theft is dangerous to life and property' and 'One steals, everybody pays'.

The works for the competition were received from the regional centre and districts of the Tambov region. As a result, the organizing committee of the competition, which included experts from Tambovenergo, determined three winners. The first place went to the 1st category engineer of the specialized section for grid connection of the distribution grid office of IDGC of Centre - Tambovenergo division Nikolay Kozitsky with the work 'Let's live honestly!'. The second place went to a third-year student of the Tambov Instrument-Making College Sergey Shepelev for the satirical drawing 'Got electricity - pay fairly'. The third place was awarded to the leading specialist in the public relations department of the branch Pavel Vorobyov for the poster 'Beware!'. All the winners are from Tambov.

The best works will be sent to the interregional competition 'Energy thief! Hold to account!', which is held by IDGC of Centre.