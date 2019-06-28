Log in
MRSK Tsentra : The management of Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region met with representatives of the investment community in the framework of the 23rd Annual Russia Investor Conference of IC Renaissance Capital in Moscow

06/28/2019 | 10:11am EDT
28 June 2019

The management of Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region, as part of the 23rd Annual Russia Investor Conference of IC Renaissance Capital, held a meeting in Moscow with experts and analysts of the stock market specializing in investments into electric utilities. Rosseti Centre at the event was represented by Acting Deputy General Director for Economy and Finance Artem Aleshin and Acting Deputy General Director for Corporate and Legal Activities Olga Danshina.

During the meeting, the management of Rosseti Centre summed up the financial and operational results of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region for 2018 and the 1st quarter of 2019, and also presented the forecast values ​​of the business plans of both Companies for net electricity supply, revenue and financial results for the current year.

During the discussion that followed, particular attention was paid to the topics raised by the representatives of the investment community regarding interaction with sales companies, expected effects from digital transformation and possible parameters of investment activities in the near and long term.

According to the results of the exchange of views, the parties confirmed their desire for further interaction and establishing fruitful relations.


Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 14:10:06 UTC
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 95 882 M
EBIT 2019 6 836 M
Net income 2019 2 951 M
Debt 2019 39 763 M
Yield 2019 6,80%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
Capitalization 12 421 M
Chart MRSK TSENTRA PAO
Duration : Period :
MRSK Tsentra PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,30  RUB
Spread / Average Target 2,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Makovsky Chief Executive Officer
Yury Nikolayevich Mangarov Chairman
Roman Alexeyevich Filkin Non-Executive Director
Oxana Vladimirovna Shatokhina Deputy Chairman
Maxim Mikhailovich Saukh Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MRSK TSENTRA PAO197
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO LTD-6.55%8 742
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY LIMITED5.19%3 242
YUNIPRO PAO--.--%2 622
SHIKOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.-25.69%1 864
JOINTO ENERGY INVESTMENT CO.,LTD. HEBEI--.--%1 772
