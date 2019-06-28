MRSK Tsentra : The management of Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region met with representatives of the investment community in the framework of the 23rd Annual Russia Investor Conference of IC Renaissance Capital in Moscow

28 June 2019

The management of Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region, as part of the 23rd Annual Russia Investor Conference of IC Renaissance Capital, held a meeting in Moscow with experts and analysts of the stock market specializing in investments into electric utilities. Rosseti Centre at the event was represented by Acting Deputy General Director for Economy and Finance Artem Aleshin and Acting Deputy General Director for Corporate and Legal Activities Olga Danshina.

During the meeting, the management of Rosseti Centre summed up the financial and operational results of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga Region for 2018 and the 1st quarter of 2019, and also presented the forecast values ​​of the business plans of both Companies for net electricity supply, revenue and financial results for the current year.

During the discussion that followed, particular attention was paid to the topics raised by the representatives of the investment community regarding interaction with sales companies, expected effects from digital transformation and possible parameters of investment activities in the near and long term.

According to the results of the exchange of views, the parties confirmed their desire for further interaction and establishing fruitful relations.