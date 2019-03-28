Log in
MRSK Urala : Expert RA rating agency confirms ruAA credit rating of OAO IDGC of Urals

03/28/2019 | 11:16am EDT
28 March 2019

On Mar. 27, 2019 Expert RA rating agency has confirmed the ruAA national-scale credit rating (Outlook - Stable) of OAO IDGC of Urals.

The rating is positively influenced by the Company's monopolistic market position, its vital role as an UES of Russia infrastructure element and stable ownership structure.

The agency deems that the withdrawal of the PoLR status from several energy sales companies, that had once operated in the Company's service area (PAO Chelyabenergosbyt, AO Roskommunenergo, OOO NUESK), had a single-shot effect on the Company's operational metrics and would not affect its financial position in future.

Expert RA highly appreciates OAO IDGC of Urals' profitability, comfortable debt service structure, forecast liquidity level and low debt burden. The agency expects the Company to continue using its cash flows from operations to fund its capital expenditures, attracting small loans for privileged green-field construction.

The agency highly appreciates the quality of corporate governance and information transparency of the Company as well.

Please, visit official web-site of the rating agency at www.raexpert.ru for additional disclosures.

Resolutions of the Mar. 21, 2019 Board of Directors meeting

FY2018 IFRS results

FY2018 RAS results

Resolutions of the Dec. 25, 2018 Board of Directors meetings

9M2018 IFRS results

Disclaimer

IDGC of Urals OJSC published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 15:15:02 UTC
