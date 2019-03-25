MRSK Urala : Resolutions of the Mar. 21, 2019 Board of Directors meeting

25 March 2019
On Mar. 21, 2019 the Board of Directors has conducted a mixed (F2F&in-absentia) Board meeting. During the meeting, directors have scrutinized and decided on the range of administrative and corporate issues.
In the course of the meeting, the Board of Directors has scrutinized and adopted the Company's FY2019 business plan, also covering investment program. The key parameters of the FY2019 business plan are as follows:
|
RUB million
|
FY2019
Forecast
|
For reference:
FY2018 Actual
|
Revenues
|
93,074
|
89,625
|
Expenses (plus commercial and administrative costs)
|
88,291
|
82,165
|
Net income
|
2,048
|
798
|
YE Debt
|
15,403
|
14,127
|
EBITDA
|
9,232
|
7,315
The Company's FY2019 business plan incorporates the Jul. 01, 2018 transition to the regional 'pie' scheme (when Chelyabenergo became the sole 'pie' holder in the Chelyabinsk region) as well as termination of electricity sales operations by Chelyabenergo and Sverdlovenergo on Jul. 01, 2019 and Aug. 01, 2019 respectively.
IDGC of Urals OJSC published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 07:44:14 UTC