MRSK Urala : Resolutions of the Mar. 27, 2019 Board of Directors meeting

28 March 2019

On Mar. 27, 2019 the Board of Directors has conducted an in-absentia Board meeting. During the meeting, directors have scrutinized and decided on the range of administrative and corporate issues.

In the course of the meeting, the Board of Directors decided to effect accession to the 2030 Digital Transformation Concept, adopted by the PAO Rosseti Board of Directors. The Concept was devised to facilitate implementation of the 2017-2030 Development of Information Society in Russia Strategy and Digital Economy of the Russian Federation Program. Accession to the Concept is pivotal for starting the ball of digitalization of the Russian grid infrastructure rolling.

The primary goal of the Concept is to identify key spheres of technological and organizational shifts in data processing helping explore new mechanisms, methods and algorithms of corporate and production management of business processes to be subsequently transformed to enhance efficiency and quality of the services as well as their accessibility. The set of the effects will facilitate both the boost of the market value and top-quality execution of social function in existing market and economic environment.

The Board of Directors entrusted the General Director to devise the OAO IDGC of Urals Digital Transformation Program as a part of the Concept and file it with the Board of Directors for examination.

Besides, in the course of the meeting, the Board of Directors has also adopted the Company's action plan designed to prevent and intercept breaches of the laws on energy sector and 1H2019 Board of Directors Committee budgets.

Resolutions of the Mar. 21, 2019 Board of Directors meeting

Resolutions of the Mar. 06, 2019 Board of Directors meeting

Resolutions of the Feb. 27, 2019 Board of Directors meeting

Resolutions of the Feb. 15, 2019 Board of Directors meeting

Resolutions of the Dec. 28, 2018 Board of Directors meeting