MRSK VOLGI PAO
News 
News

MRSK Volgi : Orenburgenergo experts explain children about safe electricity

02/05/2019 | 02:39am EST

5 february 2019

The experts of the IDGC of Volga, PJSC branch (included in the Rosseti group) - Orenburgenergo continue the implementation of the Safe Electricity program. This year, the power engineers showed infants attending kindergarten No. 4 a puppet show 'About His Majesty Electricity.'
The fairy-tale heroes Fork, Rosette, Lightbulb, mother cat and kitten told the kids about the danger of electric current. Among the characters in the performance was the Queen of Darkness, who, according to the fairy tale, captured His Majesty in captivity and the world plunged into darkness.
The main characters succeeded in returning the light and defeating the Queen of the Darkness after they solved the riddles and remembered the 5 basic rules of electrical safety together with the guys.
'Children from an early age should be taught the proper handling of electricity, and here it is very important in what form to provide them with information', says Elena Nasybullina, head of kindergarten No. 4. -'The puppet show where fairy characters interact with the guys is a great form to memorize such important information'.
Within the framework of the 'Safe Electricity' program, power engineers also conduct electrical safety lessons for schoolchildren, taster days for college students and university students. Thus, in 2018, Orenburgenergo experts visited 380 schools of the Orenburg region and held 76 open events.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Volga JSC published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 07:38:08 UTC
