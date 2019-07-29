Log in
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES

(MRVE3)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Brazil's Banco Inter lures Japan's Softbank Group in share offering -source

07/29/2019 | 09:12pm EDT

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian online lender Banco Inter SA raised 1.3 billion reais ($343.80 million) in a share offering that lured Japan's Softbank Group Corp as an investor, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The bank priced its units, comprised of one common share and two preferred shares each, at 39.99 reais, the source added, without disclosing the number of shares acquired by Softbank.

Earlier this month, the bank said it would raise roughly 1 billion reais to expand its loan book, invest in technology and acquire companies.

Investment banking units of Banco Bradesco SA, Goldman Sachs & Co, Banco BTG Pactual SA, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Banco Santander Brasil SA and state-owned Caixa Economica Federal managed the offering.

The share offering comes 15 months after Banco Inter went public on the Sao Paulo stock exchange. Since then, it has grown at a breakneck pace, with the number of clients surging to 2.5 million from roughly 500,000 in March 2018.

Brazilian financial start-ups, such as Banco Inter and Nubank, have lured clients by offering fee-free bank accounts, challenging traditional banks.

Banco Inter is controlled by Brazil's Menin family, which also controls homebuilder MRV Engenharia e Participações SA.

Brazilian financial blog Brazil Journal reported earlier that Banco Inter had lured Softbank, buying almost 1 billion in units.

Earlier this month, Softbank led a $231 million new financing round for Brazilian lending platform Creditas.

($1 = 3.7813 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BRADESCO -0.22% 36.15 End-of-day quote.12.49%
BANCO BTG PACTUAL SA 2.35% 56.29 End-of-day quote.133.55%
BANCO INTER SA -2.38% 13.54 End-of-day quote.115.65%
BANCO SANTANDER -0.64% 4.035 End-of-day quote.1.56%
BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL SA 0.20% 45.15 End-of-day quote.5.53%
BTG PLC 0.06% 836.5 Delayed Quote.0.78%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.06% 4.2134 Delayed Quote.-5.34%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC -0.82% 220.32 Delayed Quote.31.89%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -0.32% 115.85 Delayed Quote.19.05%
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES 1.35% 19.59 End-of-day quote.56.39%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 3.88% 5885 End-of-day quote.-15.99%
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 5 940 M
EBIT 2019 885 M
Net income 2019 794 M
Debt 2019 479 M
Yield 2019 5,66%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 9,52x
EV / Sales2019 1,54x
EV / Sales2020 1,36x
Capitalization 8 655 M
Chart MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES
Duration : Period :
MRV Engenharia e Participacoes Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 19,06  BRL
Last Close Price 19,59  BRL
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target -2,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rafael Nazareth Menin Teixeira de Souza Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Fischer Teixeira de Souza Co-Chief Executive Officer
Rubens Menin Teixeira de Souza Chairman
Leonardo Guimarães Corrêa Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcos Alberto Cabaleiro Fernandez Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES56.39%2 262
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%48 585
VONOVIA SE13.67%26 773
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%23 918
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 431
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-16.30%13 231
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
