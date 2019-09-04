MRV Engenharia e Participacoes : Material Fact - MRV's Board of Directors approved call for General Extraordinary Meeting to deliberate on AHS Investment

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

CNPJ/ME nº 08.343.492/0001-20

NIRE 31.300.023.907

Publicly-held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Belo Horizonte, September 04, 2019 - MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to article 157, paragraph 4 of Law No. 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporations Law"), and the regulations in force, hereby informs the following to its shareholders and the market in general.

The Company's Board of Directors approved, on this date, the call for General Extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting to deliberate on the proposal for the investment, by the Company, in AHS Residential, LLC, a foreign domiciled limited liability company, incorporated under the laws of Florida, United States of America ("AHS Residential"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, MRV (US) Holdings Corporation, a foreign-based holding entity incorporated under the laws of Delaware, United States of America ("MRV US"), observing the minimum investment value of USD 220,000,000.00 (two hundred and twenty million dollars) and the maximum of USD 255,000,000.00 (two hundred and fifty-five million dollars), through the subscription of twenty per cent (20%) of the total capital stock of AHS Residential, representing fifty-one whole and one hundredth per cent (50.01%) of it's voting capital, after the approval of the Company's Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, called on this date, to be held on October 04, 2019 ("First Stage"), with the possibility of increase of such ownership, in the future, to up to fifty-one percent (51%) of AHS Residential's total capital stock ("Transaction").

The Transaction is subject to the approval of the aforementioned Company's Extraordinary General Meeting, being the First Stage carried out for the amount of USD 46,483,425.00 (forty-six million, four hundred and eighty-three thousand, four hundred and twenty and five dollars).

The second stage of the Transaction will be completed until April 2022, with the additional subscription of thirty-one percent (31%) of AHS Residential's total capital stock, for a price per unit timely determined in accordance with a calculation methodology provided for in the Investment Agreement (as defined below), mainly based on the Net Asset Value (NAV) of AHS Residential, given that the respective pay-ups must occur until April 2021 and April 2022 ("Second Stage").

The Transaction will not comprise a secondary operation and the investment will be directed entirely to financing AHS Residential's growth, so that there will be no receipt of such amount by the current shareholders of AHS Residential, who will not sell their stakes.

The Company informs that, in order to ensure that commutative conditions are met in the negotiation, it approved, at the Board of Directors meeting held on July 2, 2019, the provisional constitution of a Special Independent Committee ("Independent Committee"), to negotiate the terms and conditions of the Transaction, considering, also, the existence of related parties.