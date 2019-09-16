MRV Engenharia e Participacoes : Material Fact - Shareholders Opinion Request / Extraordinary General Meeting Postponed

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

MATERIAL FACT

Belo Horizonte, September 16th, 2019 - MRV Engenharia e Participações S.A. (B3: MRVE3) ("Company"), pursuant to article 157, paragraph 4 of Law No. 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporations Law"), and the regulations in force, as well as in accordance with the Material Facts disclosed on September 3 and 4, 2019, hereby informs the following to its shareholders and the market in general.

Company management reaffirms its recommendation to the proposal for the investment, by the Company, in AHS Residential, LLC, a foreign domiciled limited liability company, incorporated under the laws of Florida, United States of America ("AHS Residential"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, MRV (US) Holdings Corporation, a foreign-based holding entity incorporated under the laws of Delaware, United States of America ("MRV US"), observing the minimum investment value of USD 220,000,000.00 (two hundred and twenty million dollars) and the maximum of USD 255,000,000.00 (two hundred and fifty-five million dollars), through the subscription of twenty per cent (20%) of the total capital stock of AHS Residential, representing fifty-one whole and one hundredth per cent (50.01%) of it's voting capital, after the approval of the Company's Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, called on this date, to be held on October 04, 2019 ("First Stage"), with the possibility of increase of such ownership, in the future, to up to fifty- one percent (51%) of AHS Residential's total capital stock ("Transaction").

The Company understands that it is in its best interest that the transaction be performed for the following main benefits:

Shareholder value expansion : Through a well-known vehicle with a positive performance track record, it will be possible to access the lucrative US market, which has a high demand for housing focused on workforce; Market diversification : The operation is in line with the Company's strategy for product and market diversification, through the creation of a housing platform. The opportunity to expand to the US market, complementing the Company's operations in Brazil, will allow access to new clients, funding sources, technologies, trends and capital markets; and Exploration of synergies : The Company will also benefit from the synergy between the US and Brazilian operations in property management, including the exchange of technologies, people, processes and methods.

Therefore, the assessment of the relevance of the business embodied in the Transaction in its fundamental economic aspects remains unchanged.

Furthermore, the management reaffirms that it understands that it has taken all necessary precautions and has complied with all legal requirements necessary for the negotiation of the Transaction, including through the creation