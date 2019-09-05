MRV Engenharia e Participacoes : Notice to the Market - Call Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting and Corporate Event Calendar Update

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº 08.343.492/0001-20

NIRE 31.300.023.907

Companhia Aberta

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CORPORATE EVENT CALENDAR UPDATE

Belo Horizonte, September 4th, 2019 - MRV Engenharia e Participações S.A. (B3: MRVE3) ('Company'), inform its shareholders and the Market in general, in accordance with terms of Article 29, parágrafo único, from B3 Regulation of "Novo Mercado", that has updated its Corporate Event Calendar due to the new Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, that will take place on the 4th of October 2019, as well as the Submission of the main resolutions or the Minutes of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting through IPE programmed for the same day. Furthermore, the company has included a new Public Meeting with Investors and Analysts - (MRV's studies upon possible investment on AHS Residential- SP) arranged for the 5th of September 2019.

In addition, the Company informs that the updated Corporate Event Calendar is available. The mentioned updates can be accessed through the websites of the Brazilian Securities Commission - CVM ( www.cvm.gov.br ), the B3 S.A - Securities, Commodities and Futures Exchange (http://www.b3.com.br/en_us/) and our own Company website (ri.mrv.com.br).

CALL NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Company" or "MRV") invites its shareholders to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on October 4th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at the MRV headquarters, located on Avenida Professor Mário Werneck, 621, 10th floor, Bairro Estoril, in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais State, ZIP CODE 30455-610, in order to deliberate on the matters included in the Call Notice.

Aiming to facilitate and encourage attendance in the Meeting, the Company will post the information and documents on the worldwide computer network in compliance with Law No. 6.404, of December 15, 1976 ("Law No. 6.404/76") and CVM Rule 481, of December 17, 2009 ("ICVM 481").

Please feel free to examine the Management's Proposal and further documents related to the Meeting on the Investor Relations' page of MRV´s website (https://ri.mrv.com.br/), on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.cvm.gov.br), on the website of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br) and/or at the Company's headquarters.

Ricardo Paixão Pinto Rodrigues

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer