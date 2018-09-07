Log in
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES (MRVE3)
MRV Engenharia e Participacoes : Notice to the Market - FGTS 2017 Results

09/07/2018 | 12:07am CEST

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayers' Id. (CNPJ/MF): 08.343.492/0001-20

Company Registry (NIRE) No.: 31.300.023.907

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Belo Horizonte, September 06, 2018 - MRV Engenharia e Participações S.A. (B3: MRVE3)

("Company"), announces to its shareholders and the market in general the main highlights about the FGTS 2017 results.

  • Net income of R$ 12.5 billion, which represents a remuneration of 5.59%¹ p.a. for the worker, which means 2.64 p.p. above the inflation of the period

  • Growth of 14% in mortgages

  • Financing of 299,691 units in MCMV

¹ TR+3% + DR + Capitalization

Source: FGTS Financial Statements - 2017 and FGTS Board of Directors

Click here to access the FGTS report (Portuguese only).

Leonardo Guimarães Corrêa

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

DA #9946811 v3

Disclaimer

MRV Engenharia e Participações SA published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 22:06:06 UTC
