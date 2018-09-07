MRV Engenharia e Participacoes : Notice to the Market - FGTS 2017 Results

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Corporate Taxpayers' Id. (CNPJ/MF): 08.343.492/0001-20
Company Registry (NIRE) No.: 31.300.023.907
Publicly Held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Belo Horizonte, September 06, 2018 - MRV Engenharia e Participações S.A. (B3: MRVE3)
("Company"), announces to its shareholders and the market in general the main highlights about the FGTS 2017 results.
-
➢ Net income of R$ 12.5 billion, which represents a remuneration of 5.59%¹ p.a. for the worker, which means 2.64 p.p. above the inflation of the period
-
➢ Growth of 14% in mortgages
-
➢ Financing of 299,691 units in MCMV
¹ TR+3% + DR + Capitalization
Source: FGTS Financial Statements - 2017 and FGTS Board of Directors
Click here to access the FGTS report (Portuguese only).
Leonardo Guimarães Corrêa
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
DA #9946811 v3
Disclaimer
MRV Engenharia e Participações SA published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 22:06:06 UTC