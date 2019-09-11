MRV Engenharia e Participacoes : Notice to the Market - Fitch Ratings reaffirms MRV's rating 'AA-(bra)' in national scale

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Corporate Taxpayers' Id. (CNPJ/MF): 08.343.492/0001-20
Company Registry (NIRE) No.: 31.300.023.907
Publicly Held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
FITCH RATINGS REAFFIRMS MRV´S RATING 'AA-(bra)´ IN NATIONAL SCALE.
Belo Horizonte, September 11th, 2019 - MRV Engenharia e Participações S.A. (B3: MRVE3) ("Company"), announces to its shareholders and the market in general that Fitch Ratings has published on September 05th a report reaffirming the Long-Term National Scale Rating for the company in ´AA-(bra)´, with the corporate rating perspective as stable.
Ricardo Paixão Pinto Rodrigues
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
