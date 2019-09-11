Log in
MRV Engenharia e Participacoes : Notice to the Market - Fitch Ratings reaffirms MRV's rating 'AA-(bra)' in national scale

09/11/2019 | 06:32pm EDT

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayers' Id. (CNPJ/MF): 08.343.492/0001-20

Company Registry (NIRE) No.: 31.300.023.907

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

FITCH RATINGS REAFFIRMS MRV´S RATING 'AA-(bra)´ IN NATIONAL SCALE.

Belo Horizonte, September 11th, 2019 - MRV Engenharia e Participações S.A. (B3: MRVE3) ("Company"), announces to its shareholders and the market in general that Fitch Ratings has published on September 05th a report reaffirming the Long-Term National Scale Rating for the company in ´AA-(bra)´, with the corporate rating perspective as stable.

For further information click here, or contact our IR team:

Investor Relations

Number.: +55 (31) 3615-8153

E-mail: ri@mrv.com.br

Ricardo Paixão Pinto Rodrigues

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

MRV Engenharia e Participações SA published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 22:31:05 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 6 258 M
EBIT 2019 853 M
Net income 2019 781 M
Debt 2019 692 M
Yield 2019 5,91%
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
P/E ratio 2020 9,99x
EV / Sales2019 1,42x
EV / Sales2020 1,36x
Capitalization 8 175 M
Chart MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES
Duration : Period :
MRV Engenharia e Participacoes Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 19,80  BRL
Last Close Price 18,50  BRL
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rafael Nazareth Menin Teixeira de Souza Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Fischer Teixeira de Souza Co-Chief Executive Officer
Rubens Menin Teixeira de Souza Chairman
Leonardo Guimarães Corrêa Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcos Alberto Cabaleiro Fernandez Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES37.30%1 823
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%42 877
VONOVIA SE6.67%25 301
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%21 790
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 414
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-21.00%12 558
