MRV Engenharia e Participacoes : Notice to the Market - Invitation for MRV's studies upon possible investment on AHS Residential

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº 08.343.492/0001-20

NIRE 31.300.023.907

Companhia Aberta

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Invitation for MRV's studies upon possible investment on AHS Residential

Belo Horizonte, September 4th, 2019 - MRV Engenharia e Participações S.A. (B3: MRVE3) ('Company'), invites all, to participate on MRV's presentation of the studies upon possible investment on AHS Residential, to take place on:

Date: 5th of September 2019

Time: 08:30 am Welcome coffee + registration 09:00 am Presentation starts

Location: hotel Tryp Iguatemi, Rua Iguatemi, 150, Bairro Itaim Bibi, São Paulo, São Paulo State, ZIP Code 01451-010.

In line with best corporate governance practices, the event will be live through webcast streeming, with simultaneuos translation, available on the links below;

Webcast starts at 08:00 am (NY) / 09:00 am (Brasilia) / 01:00 pm (GMT)