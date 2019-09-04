Log in
MRV Engenharia e Participacoes : Notice to the Market - Invitation for MRV's studies upon possible investment on AHS Residential

09/04/2019 | 08:57pm EDT

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº 08.343.492/0001-20

NIRE 31.300.023.907

Companhia Aberta

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Invitation for MRV's studies upon possible investment on AHS Residential

Belo Horizonte, September 4th, 2019 - MRV Engenharia e Participações S.A. (B3: MRVE3) ('Company'), invites all, to participate on MRV's presentation of the studies upon possible investment on AHS Residential, to take place on:

Date: 5th of September 2019

Time: 08:30 am Welcome coffee + registration 09:00 am Presentation starts

Location: hotel Tryp Iguatemi, Rua Iguatemi, 150, Bairro Itaim Bibi, São Paulo, São Paulo State, ZIP Code 01451-010.

In line with best corporate governance practices, the event will be live through webcast streeming, with simultaneuos translation, available on the links below;

Webcast starts at 08:00 am (NY) / 09:00 am (Brasilia) / 01:00 pm (GMT)

English (Click here)

To access the presentation Click Here.

Portuguese (Click here)

Ricardo Paixão Pinto Rodrigues

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

MRV Engenharia e Participações SA published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 00:56:02 UTC
