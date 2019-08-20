MRV Engenharia e Participacoes : Notice to the Market - New Mortgage Option (IPCA)

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayers' Id. (CNPJ/MF): 08.343.492/0001-20

Company Registry (NIRE) No.: 31.300.023.907

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Belo Horizonte, august 20th, 2019 - MRV Engenharia e Participações S.A. (B3: MRVE3) ("Company"), taking into consideration the relevance of the new mortgage model published by Caixa Econômica Federal, MRV announces to its shareholders and the market in general the new rules.

The new mortgage model published, with mortgages linked to IPCA, is an alternative to the current models which will continue to exist.

This new mortgage option's interest rate will vary ranging from IPCA + 2.95% and IPCA + $4.95%, which represents a substantial increase in the buyer's affordability (up to 38.8% below the same mortgage issued by the current "TR+" conditions and 19% below the current MCMV bracket 3).

Simulation for a R$300 thousand Unit and LTV of 80%

Interest Rate Initial PMT Income Required Income Amortization Commitment System IPCA IPCA + 2.95% 1,253 20.0% 6,265 SAC IPCA + 3.95% 1,447 20.0% 7,235 SAC IPCA + 4.95% 1,640 20.0% 8,200 SAC TR TR + 8.16% (Bracket 3 of MCMV) 1,741 22,5%* 7,738 Price TR + 8.5% (SBPE funding) 2,304 22,5%* 10,240 SAC *Average income commitment of MRV's clients in 2019.

We believe this new option is another indicator of the correct timing of our product diversity strategy, at the same moment we increase our launches in SBPE, with mortgage options capable of competing with MCMV bracket 3.

Ricardo Paixão Pinto Rodrigues

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Office