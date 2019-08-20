Log in
MRV Engenharia e Participacoes    MRVE3

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES

(MRVE3)
MRV Engenharia e Participacoes : Notice to the Market - New Mortgage Option (IPCA)

08/20/2019 | 07:38pm EDT

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayers' Id. (CNPJ/MF): 08.343.492/0001-20

Company Registry (NIRE) No.: 31.300.023.907

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Belo Horizonte, august 20th, 2019 - MRV Engenharia e Participações S.A. (B3: MRVE3) ("Company"), taking into consideration the relevance of the new mortgage model published by Caixa Econômica Federal, MRV announces to its shareholders and the market in general the new rules.

The new mortgage model published, with mortgages linked to IPCA, is an alternative to the current models which will continue to exist.

This new mortgage option's interest rate will vary ranging from IPCA + 2.95% and IPCA + $4.95%, which represents a substantial increase in the buyer's affordability (up to 38.8% below the same mortgage issued by the current "TR+" conditions and 19% below the current MCMV bracket 3).

Simulation for a R$300 thousand Unit and LTV of 80%

Interest Rate

Initial PMT

Income

Required Income

Amortization

Commitment

System

IPCA

IPCA + 2.95%

1,253

20.0%

6,265

SAC

IPCA + 3.95%

1,447

20.0%

7,235

SAC

IPCA + 4.95%

1,640

20.0%

8,200

SAC

TR

TR + 8.16% (Bracket 3 of MCMV)

1,741

22,5%*

7,738

Price

TR + 8.5% (SBPE funding)

2,304

22,5%*

10,240

SAC

*Average income commitment of MRV's clients in 2019.

We believe this new option is another indicator of the correct timing of our product diversity strategy, at the same moment we increase our launches in SBPE, with mortgage options capable of competing with MCMV bracket 3.

Ricardo Paixão Pinto Rodrigues

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Office

Disclaimer

MRV Engenharia e Participações SA published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 23:37:09 UTC
