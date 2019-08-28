Log in
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES    MRVE3

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES

(MRVE3)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MRV Engenharia e Participacoes : Notice to the Market - Relevant Shareholding Position

08/28/2019 | 05:16pm EDT

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayers' Id. (CNPJ/MF): 08.343.492/0001-20

Company Registry (NIRE) No.: 31.300.023.907

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

RELEVANT SHAREHOLDING ACQUISITION

Belo Horizonte, August 28th, 2019 - MRV Engenharia e Participações S.A. (B3: MRVE3) ('Company'), pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Instruction 358/02, hereby discloses to the market the following communication from its shareholder, Atmos Capital Gestão de Recursos Ltda.:

Atmos Capital Gestão de Recursos Ltda., enrolled in the register of corporate taxpayers (CNPJ) under number nº. 10.957.035/0001-77, with head office registered in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Av. Afrânio de Melo Franco nº 209, office 602 ("Atmos Capital"), informs that it has reached the total amount of 22,291,378 common shares, which represents 5.02% of the common shares issued by the company.

The shareholder informs that the acquisition mentioned above, is not aimed at changing the control or the administrative structure of the Company.

Ricardo Paixão Pinto Rodrigues

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

MRV Engenharia e Participações SA published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 21:15:01 UTC
