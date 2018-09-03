Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  MRV Engenharia e Participacoes    MRVE3   BRMRVEACNOR2

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES (MRVE3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MRV Engenharia e Participacoes : Notice to the Market - Strong Housing Demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 11:32pm CEST

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayers' Id. (CNPJ/MF): 08.343.492/0001-20

Company Registry (NIRE) No.: 31.300.023.907

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Belo Horizonte, September 3, 2018 - MRV Engenharia e Participações S.A. (B3: MRVE3)

("Company"), announces to its shareholders and the market in general the disclosure of the study on housing demand carried out by the Ministry of Cities.

The recent study released by the Ministry of Cities concludes that, by 2040, there will be an accumulated housing demand of 17.5 million units in Brazil. Additionally, there is a housing deficit of 7.7 million, according to FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas) study. These facts reinforce the continuity of our business, as well as the good perspectives for the homebuilder segment.

For further information please refer to the links below (Portuguese only):

Ministry of Cities Study

Housing Deficit Study (FGV)

Leonardo Guimarães Corrêa

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

DA #9946811 v3

Disclaimer

MRV Engenharia e Participações SA published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 21:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPA
09/03MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES : Notice to the Market - Strong Housing Demand
PU
08/08MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES : Notice to the Market - Board of Directors Membe..
PU
07/20MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES : Notice to the Market - Relevant Shareholding Po..
PU
07/06MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES : Notice to the Market - Related Parties Transact..
PU
07/04MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES : Notice to the Market - Related Parties Transact..
PU
06/21MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES : Notice to the Market - Related Parties Transact..
PU
06/19MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES : Notice to the Market - Rubens Menin wins Intern..
PU
05/29MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/28MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends from the fis..
PU
05/25MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES : Notice to the Market - Cancellation of ADR Prog..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Consumer Cyclical 'Safer' Dividend Dogs Put Apparel, Gambling, Specialty, Dep.. 
2015Brazil's Fire Sale 
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 5 235 M
EBIT 2018 844 M
Net income 2018 693 M
Debt 2018 272 M
Yield 2018 5,31%
P/E ratio 2018 8,32
P/E ratio 2019 6,33
EV / Sales 2018 1,15x
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
Capitalization 5 774 M
Chart MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES
Duration : Period :
MRV Engenharia e Participacoes Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 18,0  BRL
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rafael Nazareth Menin Teixeira de Souza Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Fischer Teixeira de Souza Co-Chief Executive Officer
Rubens Menin Teixeira de Souza Chairman
Leonardo Guimarães Corrêa Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcos Alberto Cabaleiro Fernandez Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES-9.19%1 425
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%38 806
VONOVIA6.76%26 843
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%20 021
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN19.42%18 025
VINGROUP JSC--.--%14 191
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.