MRV Engenharia e Participacoes : Notice to the Market - Strong Housing Demand

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayers' Id. (CNPJ/MF): 08.343.492/0001-20

Company Registry (NIRE) No.: 31.300.023.907

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Belo Horizonte, September 3, 2018 - MRV Engenharia e Participações S.A. (B3: MRVE3)

("Company"), announces to its shareholders and the market in general the disclosure of the study on housing demand carried out by the Ministry of Cities.

The recent study released by the Ministry of Cities concludes that, by 2040, there will be an accumulated housing demand of 17.5 million units in Brazil. Additionally, there is a housing deficit of 7.7 million, according to FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas) study. These facts reinforce the continuity of our business, as well as the good perspectives for the homebuilder segment.

For further information please refer to the links below (Portuguese only):

Ministry of Cities Study

Housing Deficit Study (FGV)

Leonardo Guimarães Corrêa

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

