MRV Engenharia e Participacoes : Notice to the Market - Strong Housing Demand

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Corporate Taxpayers' Id. (CNPJ/MF): 08.343.492/0001-20
Company Registry (NIRE) No.: 31.300.023.907
Publicly Held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Belo Horizonte, September 3, 2018 - MRV Engenharia e Participações S.A. (B3: MRVE3)
("Company"), announces to its shareholders and the market in general the disclosure of the study on housing demand carried out by the Ministry of Cities.
The recent study released by the Ministry of Cities concludes that, by 2040, there will be an accumulated housing demand of 17.5 million units in Brazil. Additionally, there is a housing deficit of 7.7 million, according to FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas) study. These facts reinforce the continuity of our business, as well as the good perspectives for the homebuilder segment.
For further information please refer to the links below (Portuguese only):
Ministry of Cities Study
Housing Deficit Study (FGV)
Leonardo Guimarães Corrêa
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
