MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Ms&Ad Insurance Group Holding Inc

MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC

(8725)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Allianz, Nippon in race to buy Aviva's Asia units for up to $2.5 billion - sources

0
09/24/2019 | 02:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo sits on the window of the Aviva head office in the city of London

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz, Nippon Life and MS&AD Insurance are vying with rivals to buy the Singapore and Vietnam businesses of Britain's Aviva, in a deal likely to be worth up to $2.5 billion, sources said.

Canada's Sun Life Financial is also among roughly half a dozen suitors competing for the businesses, said the people with knowledge of the matter, who declined to be named as the deal talks are confidential.

The combined deal value for the businesses is estimated to be between $2 billion and $2.5 billion, they said, adding that talks were at an early stage and terms could change.

Aviva did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside London business hours. Allianz, Nippon Life, MS&AD and Sun Life declined to comment.

The names of the potential buyers and the specifics of Aviva's planned divestment in Asia have not been previously reported.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in Hong Kong and Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Sumeet Chatterjee and Anshuman Daga
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -0.33% 211.25 Delayed Quote.20.62%
AVIVA PLC -0.31% 387.23073 Delayed Quote.3.36%
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC -1.81% 3535 End-of-day quote.14.44%
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC -0.35% 59.14 Delayed Quote.30.58%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 5 571 B
EBIT 2020 311 B
Net income 2020 206 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,27%
P/E ratio 2020 9,97x
P/E ratio 2021 9,41x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,36x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,36x
Capitalization 2 031 B
Technical analysis trends MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4 326,36  JPY
Last Close Price 3 535,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Chairman
Group CFO, Director, EVP, Head-IR & IT Planning
Independent Outside Director
Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC14.44%18 899
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC13.90%38 554
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES22.37%38 089
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION31.20%35 526
SAMPO PLC-1.28%23 170
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION47.61%18 589
