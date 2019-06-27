Log in
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC

(8725)
Ms& Insurance : IPO price range values Swiss Re's ReAssure at up to $4.2 bln

06/27/2019
FILE PHOTO: The logo of insurance company Swiss Re is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss Re has set a price range of 2.80 to 3.30 pounds for shares in the flotation of its UK life assurance business ReAssure, the world's second-largest reinsurance company said on Thursday.

The price range implies a market capitalisation of 2.8 billion to 3.3 billion pounds for the ReAssure flotation due to take place next month.

The offer is expected to deliver a free float of 26% of ReAssure's issued share capital, although up to 15% more will made available as part of an over-allotment allocation.

Swiss Re said the IPO prospectus is due to be published later on Thursday, pending approval from Britain's Financial Conduct Authority.

Zurich-based Swiss Re is spinning off ReAssure to put the business under a more favourable regulatory regime and give it easier access to capital to fund its expansion.

ReAssure, Britain's sixth-largest life insurer, has 68.7 billion pounds of assets under administration and focuses on so-called closed book policies that are shut to new customers.

Under the flotation plans, Swiss Re would cut its stake in ReAssure to below 50% from 75% now. Japan's MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings intends to keep its holding at 25% after the initial public offering.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC -0.81% 3419 End-of-day quote.10.68%
SWISS RE 0.08% 99.08 Delayed Quote.9.94%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 5 550 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 205 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,44%
P/E ratio 2020 9,65
P/E ratio 2021 9,06
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,36x
Capitalization 2 028 B
