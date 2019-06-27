Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Ms&Ad Insurance Group Holding Inc    8725   JP3890310000

MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC

(8725)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ms& Insurance : Swiss Re's ReAssure valued at up to £3.3 billion in IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 03:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of insurance company Swiss Re is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - UK life assurance business ReAssure will be valued at up to 3.3 billion pounds when it floats on the London Stock Exchange, its largest shareholder Swiss Re said on Thursday.

Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurance company, set a price range of 2.80 to 3.30 pounds for shares in the flotation, implying a market capitalisation of 2.8 billion to 3.3 billion pounds when the float takes place next month.

Zurich-based Swiss Re is spinning off ReAssure to put the business under a more favourable regulatory regime and give it easier access to capital to fund its expansion.

ReAssure, Britain's sixth-largest life insurer, has 68.7 billion pounds of assets under administration and focuses on so-called closed book policies that are shut to new customers.

Under the flotation plans, Swiss Re would cut its stake in ReAssure to below 50% from 75% now. Japan's MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings intends to keep its holding at 25% after the initial public offering.

DIVIDEND PLANS

The offer is expected to deliver a free float of 26% of ReAssure's issued share capital. Shares representing up to 15% of the initial offer will be made available as an over-allotment option, which if exercised will take the free float up to nearly 30%.

Swiss Re said the IPO prospectus is due to be published later on Thursday, pending approval from Britain's Financial Conduct Authority.

ReAssure is expected to pay out 1.325 billion pounds in dividends over the next five years, with a 74 percent payout ratio, according to flotation documents.

An interim dividend for 2019 will be available to all shareholders, including those shareholders coming in at IPO

The company will have an implied dividend yield of 9.5% to 8% when it floats, with unconditional trading in ReAssure stock is expected to start on July 16.

Joint global coordinators are Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and UBS, while BNP Paribas and HSBC are acting as joint bookrunners.

(Reporting by John Revill, additional reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Michael Shields/Keith Weir)

By John Revill
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC -0.81% 3419 End-of-day quote.10.68%
SWISS RE 0.02% 99.1 Delayed Quote.9.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLD
03:35aMS& INSURANCE : Swiss Re's ReAssure valued at up to £3.3 billion in IPO
RE
03:06aMS& INSURANCE : LGT buys majority stake in India's Validus Wealth
RE
06/07Swiss Re plans $4.5 billion IPO for UK unit to help expansion
RE
05/15MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC : annual earnings release
04/06MS& INSURANCE : Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance opens global digital hub in Singapore
AQ
03/27MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/26MS&AD Insurance Group -Agreement to Enhance Strategic Relationship with Chall..
AQ
03/01MS& INSURANCE : Notice Regarding Change of Directors, Executive Officers and Aud..
AQ
02/28NAME OF LISTED COMPANY : MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc
AQ
02/25MS& INSURANCE : Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Becomes Corporate Partner of ispace's ..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 5 550 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 205 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,44%
P/E ratio 2020 9,65
P/E ratio 2021 9,06
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,36x
Capitalization 2 028 B
Chart MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC
Duration : Period :
Ms&Ad Insurance Group Holding Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 4 062  JPY
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yasuyoshi Karasawa President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Hisahito Suzuki Chairman
Shiro Fujii Group CFO, Director, EVP, Head-IR & IT Planning
Daiken Tsunoda Independent Outside Director
Akira Watanabe Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC10.68%18 759
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES24.18%40 106
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC3.38%35 763
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION20.40%33 847
SAMPO8.57%26 221
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION32.07%17 146
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About