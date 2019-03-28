Log in
MS AUTOTECH CO LTD

(123040)
GM to sell closed South Korean plant to local consortium: sources

03/28/2019 | 10:49pm EDT
SEOUL (Reuters) - General Motors is expected to sign a deal to sell its shuttered factory in the South Korean city of Gunsan to a local consortium of auto parts makers, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The governor of Jeonbuk province where the factory is located, Song Ha-jin, would hold a press conference on the sale at 1:30 p.m. (0430 GMT) on Friday, one source said.

Another person declined to comment on the value of the deal, but said it would be lower than the liquidation value of the plant which is about 250 billion won ($219.9 million).

He said the consortium, which includes parts maker MS Autotech, was in talks with an unidentified automaker to manufacture electric vehicles at the facility, and aimed to start production in 2021 with initial production capacity of 50,000 vehicles a year.

He said GM and the consortium aim to finalise the sales by June.

The plant could take advantage of South Korea’s free trade deal with the United States and Europe, as well as the country's electric car supply chain, he said.

An GM Korea spokeswoman declined to comment, while an MS Autotech official was not available to comment.

GM closed one of its four South Korean plants last year and let go thousands of workers, as part of a global restructuring drive.

Its loss-making South Korean unit has been reeling from the automaker's exit from Europe, a major export market, and GM executives have complained about labour costs and disputes.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION 1.23% 37.06 Delayed Quote.10.79%
MS AUTOTECH CO LTD End-of-day quote.
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 48,5 B
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 127 B
Managers
NameTitle
Tae-Gyoo Lee Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jong-Tae Park Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Yang-Sup Lee Chairman
Jong-Il Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology Development
Jang-Soo Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MS AUTOTECH CO LTD112
STANLEY ELECTRIC CO LTD-1.47%4 781
PLASTIC OMNIUM19.04%4 017
LINAMAR CORPORATION3.18%2 299
UNIPRES CORP-5.44%762
JIANGSU XINQUAN AUTOMOTIVE TRIM CO LTD8.06%595
