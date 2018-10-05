Log in
MS Industrie AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/05/2018 | 04:00pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.10.2018 / 15:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Karl-Heinz
Last name(s): Dommes

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MS Industrie AG

b) LEI
391200CE11B23RTMJV77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005855183

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.04 EUR 106400.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.04 EUR 106400.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-10-04; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


05.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MS Industrie AG
Brienner Straße 7
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.ms-industrie.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

45245  05.10.2018 


© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 272 M
EBIT 2018 12,8 M
Net income 2018 7,95 M
Debt 2018 53,1 M
Yield 2018 2,64%
P/E ratio 2018 11,65
P/E ratio 2019 9,62
EV / Sales 2018 0,53x
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
Capitalization 90,9 M
Chart MS INDUSTRIE AG
Duration : Period :
MS Industrie AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MS INDUSTRIE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,55 €
Spread / Average Target 83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Aufschnaiter Co-Chief Executive Officer
Armin Distel Co-Chief Executive Officer
Karl-Heinz Dommes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Benjamin Mayer Member-Supervisory Board
Walter Biland Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MS INDUSTRIE AG-25.55%105
DENSO CORP-16.44%40 058
CONTINENTAL-34.70%33 805
APTIV-2.36%21 928
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.98%18 165
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%18 028
