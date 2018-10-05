|
MS Industrie AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
10/05/2018 | 04:00pm CEST
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
05.10.2018 / 15:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Karl-Heinz
|Last name(s):
|Dommes
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005855183
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|3.04 EUR
|106400.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|3.04 EUR
|106400.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MS Industrie AG
|
|Brienner Straße 7
|
|80333 München
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ms-industrie.ag
|
|
Sales 2018
|
272 M
|
EBIT 2018
|
12,8 M
|
Net income 2018
|
7,95 M
|
Debt 2018
|
53,1 M
|
Yield 2018
|
2,64%
|
|
P/E ratio 2018
|
11,65
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
9,62
|
EV / Sales 2018
|
0,53x
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
0,49x
|
Capitalization
|
90,9 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends MS INDUSTRIE AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
BUY
|Number of Analysts
|
4
|Average target price
|
5,55 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
83%