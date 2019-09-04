Log in
MS INDUSTRIE AG

(MSAG)
MS Industrie AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/04/2019


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.09.2019 / 11:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Aufschnaiter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MS Industrie AG

b) LEI
391200CE11B23RTMJV77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005855183

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.90 EUR 9500.00 EUR
1.90 EUR 4750.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.90 EUR 14250.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-09-03; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


04.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MS Industrie AG
Brienner Straße 7
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.ms-industrie.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53635  04.09.2019 


© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 229 M
EBIT 2019 25,1 M
Net income 2019 18,3 M
Debt 2019 46,1 M
Yield 2019 4,79%
P/E ratio 2019 3,10x
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,45x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
Capitalization 56,8 M
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Aufschnaiter Co-Chief Executive Officer
Armin Distel Co-Chief Executive Officer
Karl-Heinz Dommes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Benjamin Mayer Member-Supervisory Board
Walter Biland Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MS INDUSTRIE AG-28.84%62
DENSO CORP-5.76%32 786
CONTINENTAL AG-10.23%23 654
APTIV32.47%20 895
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%19 143
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.6.02%15 368
