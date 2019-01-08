Log in
MS Industrie AG    MSAG   DE0005855183

MS INDUSTRIE AG (MSAG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/08 10:30:00 am
2.67 EUR   +0.75%
MS Industrie AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/08/2019 | 10:20am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MS Industrie AG
MS Industrie AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08.01.2019 / 16:14
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: MS Industrie AG
Street: Brienner Straße 7
Postal code: 80333
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200CE11B23RTMJV77

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt/Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Kreissparkasse Biberbach

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
03 Jan 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 9.85 % 0.00 % 9.85 % 30,000,000
Previous notification 10.01 % 0.00 % 10.01 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005855183 2954083 % 9.85 %
Total 2954083 9.85 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
07 Jan 2019


08.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MS Industrie AG
Brienner Straße 7
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.ms-industrie.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

764307  08.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=764307&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 274 M
EBIT 2018 10,6 M
Net income 2018 6,53 M
Debt 2018 57,9 M
Yield 2018 2,52%
P/E ratio 2018 12,23
P/E ratio 2019 8,83
EV / Sales 2018 0,50x
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
Capitalization 79,5 M
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Aufschnaiter Co-Chief Executive Officer
Armin Distel Co-Chief Executive Officer
Karl-Heinz Dommes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Benjamin Mayer Member-Supervisory Board
Walter Biland Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MS INDUSTRIE AG-0.75%91
DENSO CORP4.14%35 813
CONTINENTAL4.68%28 938
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%17 197
APTIV3.25%16 749
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-1.61%15 548
