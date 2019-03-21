Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  MS Industrie AG    MSAG   DE0005855183

MS INDUSTRIE AG

(MSAG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

MS Industrie AG: Sale of production for the Daimler world engine in the USA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 07:55pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MS Industrie AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Strategic Company Decision
MS Industrie AG: Sale of production for the Daimler world engine in the USA

22-March-2019 / 00:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 22nd of March 2019

AD HOC Communication

MS Industrie AG - Sale of production for the Daimler world engine in the USA

Munich, the 22nd of March 2019: MS Powertrain Technologie GmbH, Trossingen, a 100% affiliate of MS Industrie AG (WKN 585518, ISIN DE0005855183), based on the decision of the Management Board and the approval of the Supervisory Board, sells the production of the valve train systems for the Daimler world engine at the Webberville / Michigan site to Gnutti Carlo Group (Gnutti Carlo S.p.A., Maclodio / Italy). The transition of the affected US legal entities is scheduled for early April 2019. With this strategic measure, sales of the MS Industrie Group will be reduced by around EUR 80 million, at the same time, dependency on the major global customer Daimler will decrease, which, of course, will continue to be supplied in Europe in the usual quality and reliability, both with regard to the world engine, as well as a number of other parts and components in the powertrain segment.

The Gnutti Group, (www.gnutticarlo.com, in short "Gnutti"), founded by Carlo Gnutti in 1922, is a global industrial group specialized in powertrain components and aluminum high pressure die casting with sales of approximately EUR 740 million and 4.000 employees at a total of 16 locations, including Ljunghäll based in Sweden (since 2014) and TCG Unitech based in Austria (since 2018).

The MS Industrie Group will continue to be present in the US and will systematically expand its local business activities, especially in connection with the marketing of ultrasonic welding machines throughout the North American market. The space not used by the Ultrasonic Technology segment at the Webberville site, which was acquired at the beginning of 2019, will be leased to Gnutti on a long-term basis.

Above all, for the Webberville location, the transaction will ensure long-term business continuity, as the delivery of the Daimler world engine in the USA can be continued beyond the year 2021 from the Webberville plant. Following the transaction, MS Industrie Group and Gnutti will continue their business relation with mutual deliveries of parts and components.

The Management Board of MS Industrie AG expects that in the second quarter of the current financial year, there will be a one-off positive deconsolidation effect on the income and assets of MS Industrie Group in the magnitude of seventeen million Euro. The transaction is related to the risk balance, both within one business area and between the two business segments MS Powertrain Technology Group and MS Ultrasonic Technology Group, which is strategically targeted by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board.

Background:

MS Industrie AG (WKN: 585518), headquartered in Munich, is the listed parent company of a focused industrial group with the business areas powertrain technology ("Powertrain Technology Group": systems and components for heavy-duty diesel engines and customized electric motors) and ultrasonic technology ("Ultrasonic Technology Group": special machines and ultrasonic systems and components). Key customer industries include the global commercial vehicle and passenger car industry, followed by the packaging machine industry and general mechanical and plant engineering. In 2018, the Group generated sales of around EUR 280 million with over 1,250 employees at eight production sites, four of them in Germany and one each in the USA, Brazil, China and Bulgaria.

Further Information:

MS Industrie AG
Brienner Straße 7
80333 Munich
Tel: 089/20500900
Fax: 089/20500999
Mail: info@ms-industrie.ag
Internet: www.ms-industrie.ag

 

22-March-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MS Industrie AG
Brienner Straße 7
80333 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 20 500 900
Fax: +49 (0) 89 20 500 999
E-mail: info@ms-industrie.ag
Internet: www.ms-industrie.ag
ISIN: DE0005855183
WKN: 585518
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

789053  22-March-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=789053&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MS INDUSTRIE AG
07:55pMS INDUSTRIE AG : Sale of production for the Daimler world engine in the USA
EQ
01/08MS INDUSTRIE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
2018MS INDUSTRIE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
2018MS INDUSTRIE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
2018MS INDUSTRIE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018MS INDUSTRIE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repor..
EQ
2018MS INDUSTRIE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018MS INDUSTRIE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018MS INDUSTRIE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018MS INDUSTRIE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 276 M
EBIT 2018 10,2 M
Net income 2018 5,80 M
Debt 2018 57,9 M
Yield 2018 2,47%
P/E ratio 2018 14,51
P/E ratio 2019 9,43
EV / Sales 2018 0,52x
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capitalization 84,9 M
Chart MS INDUSTRIE AG
Duration : Period :
MS Industrie AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MS INDUSTRIE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,18 €
Spread / Average Target 83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Aufschnaiter Co-Chief Executive Officer
Armin Distel Co-Chief Executive Officer
Karl-Heinz Dommes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Benjamin Mayer Member-Supervisory Board
Walter Biland Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MS INDUSTRIE AG5.99%97
CONTINENTAL16.69%32 192
DENSO CORP-5.79%31 932
APTIV30.63%20 743
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%18 585
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.5.13%15 928
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.