MSA Safety : Announces Second Quarter Results 0 07/24/2019 | 04:46pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported results for the second quarter of 2019. Quarterly Highlights Revenue was $350 million , increasing 3 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 5 percent on a constant currency basis.





, increasing 3 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 5 percent on a constant currency basis. GAAP operating income increased 16 percent to $54 million or 15.6 percent of sales, compared to $47 million or 13.8 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income increased 11 percent to $64 million or 18.4 percent of sales, compared to $58 million or 17.1 percent of sales in the same period a year ago, driven by gross margin expansion and operating expense leverage.





or 15.6 percent of sales, compared to or 13.8 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income increased 11 percent to or 18.4 percent of sales, compared to or 17.1 percent of sales in the same period a year ago, driven by gross margin expansion and operating expense leverage. GAAP earnings increased 20 percent to $40 million or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to $33 million or $0.85 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings increased 15 percent to $48 million or $1.22 per diluted share, compared to $41 million or $1.07 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.





or per diluted share, compared to or per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings increased 15 percent to or per diluted share, compared to or per diluted share in the same period a year ago. MSA deployed $33 million of capital for the acquisition of California -based Sierra Monitor Corporation and funded a $16 million dividend on common stock. The dividend reflects an 11 percent increase per share from the previous quarterly dividend, continuing the company's long history of raising its dividend annually for more than 50 consecutive years. Comments from Management "The growth across substantially all of our core product areas and incremental margins that continue to exceed 40 percent were clear highlights in the quarter. This performance reflects both the favorable returns being generated by our new product development investments as well as our ongoing focus on improving productivity," said Nish Vartanian, MSA President and CEO. "Revenue increased five percent in the quarter, and our team was able to convert that increase into 15 percent adjusted earnings growth," he added. Mr. Vartanian noted that MSA's profitability improvements continue to be driven by an ongoing focus on delivering customer-driven innovation and efficiency improvement programs across MSA's global footprint. MSA's sales vitality index - which measures the percentage of revenue from products introduced within the past five years - is approximately 35 percent. "Our fastest growing core products in the quarter were gas detection and fall protection. These are also the areas where we've seen the most meaningful improvements in sales vitality," Mr. Vartanian commented. In particular, he cited the company's new X5000 and S5000 Gas Monitors and the recently launched V-Series line of fall protection harnesses, all of which were key contributors to the company's second quarter performance. "With a strong balance sheet and healthy backlog headed into the second half of 2019, we remain well positioned and committed to investing in the products, technology and talent we know are key to long-term value creation for all of the many stakeholders of MSA," Mr. Vartanian concluded. MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Net sales $ 349,675



$ 339,331



$ 675,713



$ 665,225

Cost of products sold 188,591



185,495



364,647



364,050

Gross profit 161,084



153,836



311,066



301,175

















Selling, general and administrative 84,009



81,962



162,437



162,213

Research and development 14,256



13,909



27,962



26,456

Restructuring charges 3,522



2,335



9,353



7,609

Currency exchange losses, net (a) 1,290



815



18,251



2,823

Product liability expense 3,529



8,018



6,425



10,842

Operating income 54,478



46,797



86,638



91,232

















Interest expense 4,470



5,181



6,830



9,962

Other income, net (3,342)



(1,701)



(5,921)



(4,041)

Total other expense, net 1,128



3,480



909



5,921

















Income before income taxes 53,350



43,317



85,729



85,311

Provision for income taxes 13,238



9,896



22,241



19,401

Net income 40,112



33,421



63,488



65,910

Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests (306)



(242)



(450)



(360)

Net income attributable to MSA Safety

Incorporated $ 39,806



$ 33,179



$ 63,038



$ 65,550

















Earnings per share attributable to MSA Safety

Incorporated common shareholders:













Basic $ 1.03



$ 0.86



$ 1.63



$ 1.71

Diluted $ 1.01



$ 0.85



$ 1.61



$ 1.69

















Basic shares outstanding 38,663



38,327



38,602



38,272

Diluted shares outstanding 39,160



38,903



39,124



38,841





(a) Year-to-date currency exchange losses includes a $15.4 million non-cash charge related to the recognition of

currency translation adjustments associated with the closure of MSA's South Africa affiliates. MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,511



$ 140,095

Trade receivables, net 256,666



245,032

Inventories 187,779



156,602

Notes receivable, insurance companies 3,616



3,555

Other current assets 128,062



111,339

Total current assets 687,634



656,623









Property, net 158,047



157,940

Operating lease assets, net 50,935



—

Prepaid pension cost 64,987



57,568

Goodwill 433,156



413,640

Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent 56,724



56,012

Insurance receivable, noncurrent 49,933



56,866

Other noncurrent assets 212,440



209,363

Total assets $ 1,713,856



$ 1,608,012









Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net $ 20,127



$ 20,063

Accounts payable 73,264



78,367

Other current liabilities 164,126



183,630

Total current liabilities 257,517



282,060









Long-term debt, net 378,380



341,311

Pensions and other employee benefits 168,340



166,101

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 40,710



—

Deferred tax liabilities 10,986



7,164

Product liability and other noncurrent liabilities 166,776



171,857

Total shareholders' equity 691,147



639,519

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,713,856



$ 1,608,012

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Net income $ 40,112



$ 33,421



$ 63,488



$ 65,910

Depreciation and amortization 9,466



9,536



18,792



19,207

Change in working capital and other operating (13,250)



5,072



(44,735)



(19,735)

Cash flow from operating activities 36,328



48,029



37,545



65,382

















Capital expenditures (8,628)



(5,571)



(13,525)



(8,812)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired (33,196)



—



(33,196)



—

Change in short-term investments 1,639



—



(17,302)



—

Property disposals 69



3,001



81



3,059

Cash flow used in investing activities (40,116)



(2,570)



(63,942)



(5,753)

















Change in debt 22,973



(32,884)



37,064



(42,285)

Cash dividends paid (16,282)



(14,591)



(30,934)



(27,981)

Other financing (1,410)



2,563



(7,391)



738

Cash flow from (used in) financing activities 5,281



(44,912)



(1,261)



(69,528)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,236



(9,493)



(985)



(8,130)

















Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents

and restricted cash $ 3,729



$ (8,946)



$ (28,643)



$ (18,029)

MSA Safety Incorporated

Segment Information (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentage amounts)



Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated Three Months Ended June 30, 2019













Sales to external customers $ 231,389



$ 118,286



$ —



$ 349,675

Operating income











54,478

Operating margin %











15.6 % Restructuring charges











3,522

Currency exchange losses, net











1,290

Product liability expense











3,529

Strategic transaction costs











1,529

Adjusted operating income (loss) 57,689



15,072



(8,413)



64,348

Adjusted operating margin % 24.9 %

12.7 %





18.4 % Depreciation and amortization











9,466

Adjusted EBITDA 63,842



18,288



(8,316)



73,814

Adjusted EBITDA % 27.6 %

15.5 %





21.1 %















Three Months Ended June 30, 2018













Sales to external customers $ 215,339



$ 123,992



$ —



$ 339,331

Operating income











46,797

Operating margin %











13.8 % Restructuring charges











2,335

Currency exchange losses, net











815

Product liability expense











8,018

Strategic transaction costs











58

Adjusted operating income (loss) 49,838



15,853



(7,668)



58,023

Adjusted operating margin % 23.1 %

12.8 %





17.1 % Depreciation and amortization











9,536

Adjusted EBITDA 55,894



19,233



(7,568)



67,559

Adjusted EBITDA % 26.0 %

15.5 %





19.9 %













































Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated Six Months Ended June 30, 2019













Sales to external customers $ 445,076



$ 230,637



$ —



$ 675,713

Operating income











86,638

Operating margin %











12.8 % Restructuring charges











9,353

Currency exchange losses, net











18,251

Product liability expense











6,425

Strategic transaction costs











1,985

Adjusted operating income (loss) 112,492



26,112



(15,952)



122,652

Adjusted operating margin % 25.3 %

11.3 %





18.2 % Depreciation and amortization











18,792

Adjusted EBITDA 124,742



32,459



(15,757)



141,444

Adjusted EBITDA % 28.0 %

14.1 %





20.9 %















Six Months Ended June 30, 2018













Sales to external customers $ 424,468



$ 240,757



$ —



$ 665,225

Operating income











91,232

Operating margin %











13.7 % Restructuring charges











7,609

Currency exchange losses, net











2,823

Product liability expense











10,842

Strategic transaction costs











152

Adjusted operating income (loss) 99,924



28,631



(15,897)



112,658

Adjusted operating margin % 23.5 %

11.9 %





16.9 % Depreciation and amortization











19,207

Adjusted EBITDA 112,119



35,441



(15,695)



131,865

Adjusted EBITDA % 26.4 %

14.7 %





19.8 % The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all other parts of the world including Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, China, South East Asia and Australia. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense and strategic transaction costs and adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures. MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Consolidated



Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change — % 5 % (2) % 3 % 11 % 21 % 5 %

(9) %

3 %

Plus: Currency

translation effects 2 % 1 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 4 % 2 %

3 %

2 %

Constant currency

sales change 2 % 6 % — % 5 % 13 % 25 % 7 %

(6) %

5 %













Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change — % 1 % — % (1) % 5 % 19 % 3 %

(8) %

2 %









































Plus: Currency

translation effects 3 % 2 % 3 % 3 % 3 % 5 % 3 %

4 %

2 %

Constant currency

sales change 3 % 3 % 3 % 2 % 8 % 24 % 6 %

(4) %

4 % Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure. MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Americas Segment







Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change 8 % 3 % (2) % 5 % 18 % 24 % 8 %

3 %

7 %









































Plus: Currency

translation effects 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % — % 1 % 1 %

1 %

1 %



Constant currency

sales change 9 % 4 % (1) % 6 % 18 % 25 % 9 %

4 %

8 %













Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change 6 % 2 % (1) % (1) % 10 % 26 % 5 %

2 %

5 %









































Plus: Currency

translation effects — % — % 2 % 1 % — % 1 % 1 %

2 %

1 %



Constant currency

sales change 6 % 2 % 1 % — % 10 % 27 % 6 %

4 %

6 % Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure. MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)



International Segment



Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change (15) % 9 % — % (2) % 2 % 18 % (1) %

(21) %

(5) %









































Plus: Currency

translation effects 5 % 6 % 6 % 6 % 6 % 7 % 5 %

4 %

6 %



Constant currency

sales change (10) % 15 % 6 % 4 % 8 % 25 % 4 %

(17) %

1 %













Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change (9) % (2) % 5 % — % — % 11 % (1) %

(18) %

(4) %









































Plus: Currency

translation effects 6 % 6 % 7 % 7 % 6 % 7 % 6 %

5 %

6 %



Constant currency

sales change (3) % 4 % 12 % 7 % 6 % 18 % 5 %

(13) %

2 % Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure. MSA Safety Incorporated

Supplemental Segment Information (Unaudited)

Summary of constant currency revenue growth by segment and product group







Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Consolidated

Americas

International Fall Protection 25 %

25 %

25 % Fixed Gas and Flame Detection 13 %

18 %

8 % Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel 6 %

4 %

15 % Portable Gas Detection 5 %

6 %

4 % Breathing Apparatus 2 %

9 %

(10) % Industrial Head Protection — %

(1) %

6 % Core Sales 7 %

9 %

4 %











Non-Core Sales (6) %

4 %

(17) %











Net Sales 5 %

8 %

1 %









Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Consolidated

Americas

International Fall Protection 24 %

27 %

18 % Fixed Gas and Flame Detection 8 %

10 %

6 % Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel 3 %

2 %

4 % Portable Gas Detection 2 %

— %

7 % Breathing Apparatus 3 %

6 %

(3) % Industrial Head Protection 3 %

1 %

12 % Core Sales 6 %

6 %

5 %











Non-Core Sales (4) %

4 %

(13) %











Net Sales 4 %

6 %

2 % MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted earnings (Unaudited)

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,





2019

2018

%

Change

2019

2018

%

Change























Net income attributable to MSA Safety

Incorporated $ 39,806



$ 33,179



20%

63,038



65,550



(4)% Non-deductible non-cash charge related

to the recognition of currency translation

adjustments (a) —



—







15,359



—





Tax expense (benefit) associated with

ASU 2016-09: Improvements to

employee share-based payment

accounting 429



(962)







(1,993)



(1,875)





Subtotal 40,235



32,217



25%

76,404



63,675



20%























Product liability expense 3,529



8,018







6,425



10,842





Restructuring charges 3,522



2,335







9,353



7,609





Strategic transaction costs 1,529



58







1,985



152





Currency exchange losses, net 1,290



815







2,892



2,823





Asset related losses, net 208



1,131







233



1,148





Income tax expense on adjustments (2,439)



(3,102)







(5,034)



(5,621)





Adjusted earnings $ 47,874



$ 41,472



15%

$ 92,258



$ 80,628



14%























Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 1.22



$ 1.07



14%

$ 2.36



$ 2.08



13%



(a) Included in Currency exchange losses, net on the Statement of Income. Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings. About MSA:

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2018 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to all projections and anticipated levels of future performance. Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or forward looking statements, including without limitation global economic conditions, spending patterns of government agencies, competitive pressures, the impact of acquisitions and related integration activities, product liability claims, the success of new product introductions, currency exchange rate fluctuations and the risks of doing business in foreign countries. A full listing of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2019. You are strongly urged to review all such filings for a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties. MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com . MSA undertakes no duty to publicly update any forward looking statements contained herein, except as required by law. Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include constant currency revenue growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share. The presentation of these financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For an explanation of these measures, together with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above. View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/msa-announces-second-quarter-results-300890577.html SOURCE MSA Safety

© PRNewswire 2019 0 Latest news on MSA SAFETY INC 05:08p MSA SAFETY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem.. AQ 04:46p MSA SAFETY : Announces Second Quarter Results PR 07/19 MSA SAFETY : Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Webcast PR 06/03 MSA SAFETY : to Present at Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference PR 05/21 MSA SAFETY INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K) AQ 05/21 MSA SAFETY INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 05/21 MSA SAFETY : Completes Acquisition of Sierra Monitor Corp. PR 05/21 MSA SAFETY : CPC-Kazakhstan announces tender AQ 05/17 MSA SAFETY INC : Ex-dividend day for FA 05/14 MSA SAFETY : CPC-Kazakhstan announces tender AQ