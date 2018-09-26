Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MSA Safety Inc    MSA

MSA SAFETY INC (MSA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/25 10:02:01 pm
107.21 USD   +0.70%
09:21aMSA SAFETY : New Modular Breathing Apparatus Technology from MSA Cre..
PU
08/17MSA SAFETY INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/26MSA SAFETY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

MSA Safety : New Modular Breathing Apparatus Technology from MSA Creates Broad New Options for Firefighters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 09:21am CEST

FROM:

MSA (MSA Safety Incorporated) Ticker: MSA (NYSE)

Product Media Relations Contact: Samantha D'Uva - (724) 741-8541 Investor Relations Contact: Elyse Lorenzato - (724) 741-8525

New Modular Breathing Apparatus Technology from MSA Creates Broad New Options for Firefighters

Company Unveils M1 SCBA at French Firefighters Congress

RAPPERSWIL, Switzerland, September 26, 2018 - Until recently, a one-size-fits-all

approach for firefighter respiratory protection might have been considered the norm. However,

no two fire stations are alike, and each has differing needs, preferences and expectations of their

protective equipment. This understanding served as the key driver behind the development of a

new and innovative self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) platform - called the M1 SCBA -

that was unveiled today at the 125th French Firefighters Congress by MSA Safety Incorporated

(NYSE: MSA), a global leader in firefighter safety.

The M1 SCBA is fully customizable and can be configured to meet a broad range of

firefighter needs and brigade budgets. It is the result of a three-year product development

initiative and countless hours of voice-of-customer research. Overall, the M1 SCBA represents

the most advanced, ergonomic and modular SCBA that MSA has ever introduced to the

European and International markets.

Designed to meet the European Norm 137 (EN137) safety, health and environmental

protection standards, as well ATEX intrinsic safety standards for usage in hazardous or explosive

atmospheres, this all-new SCBA platform includes several innovative and customizable features

that help to enhance hygiene and improve ergonomics and comfort. These include a padded

harness that is fully water-repellent, making the entire SCBA system machine washable withoutdisassembly; the industry's lightest-weight backplate, with a unique one-handed height adjustment; and an advanced hip belt that evenly distributes the weight of the SCBA.

Additional features that help to reduce the overall cost-of-ownership include a high-pressure cylinder connection for fast cylinder exchanges; configurations with and without integrated

electronics and telemetry; and compatibility with MSA's industry-leading G1 facepiece. For those who desire enhanced voice transmission, a new state-of-the-art communications system, called the C1 headset , is also available and easily attaches to the outside of the facepiece. With a 10

year warranty, all components of the M1 SCBA are designed for longer-life and are field replaceable without requiring the use of tools.

"Fighting fires is extremely demanding, and requires equipment built to survive extreme conditions," said Jason Traynor, MSA's General Manager for Global Respiratory Protection and

Fire Helmets. "But what's right for one fire brigade, might not be right for another. And that really was the premise behind the development of the M1 SCBA. We wanted to give fire servicemen and women an entirely new range of options in breathing apparatus technology at a cost and configuration that's right for them."

"Our commitment to the fire service is long standing," added Bob Leenen, President of MSA

International. "We're proud that we've been protecting fire brigades all around the world for so many years, and are thankful for their continued trust in the MSA brand. The M1 SCBA is very much a game changer when it comes to both respiratory protection performance and customization," he said. Mr. Leenen noted the company expects to begin production of the M1

SCBA by the end of 2018.

About MSA

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter protective apparel and helmets, and fall protection devices. With 2017 revenues of $1.2 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,700 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

# # #

Disclaimer

MSA Safety Inc. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 07:20:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MSA SAFETY INC
09:21aMSA SAFETY : New Modular Breathing Apparatus Technology from MSA Creates Broad N..
PU
09/10MSA SAFETY INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
08/18MSA SAFETY : NRC Receives Event Notification Involving Bionomics
AQ
08/17MSA SAFETY INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/26MSA SAFETY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
07/26MSA SAFETY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
07/26MSA SAFETY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/21MSA SAFETY : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Pennsylvania (June 21)
AQ
06/19MSA SAFETY : MILITARY DLA Awards Contract to MSA Safety for Hard Hats
AQ
05/18MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED (NYSE : MSA) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Cert..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/16DIVIDEND CHAMPION SPOTLIGHT : MSA Safety Inc. 
08/03MSA Safety declares $0.38 dividend 
07/26MSA Safety Inc's (MSA) CEO Nishan Vartanian on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Cal.. 
07/25MSA Safety misses by $0.04, misses on revenue 
07/24Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 357 M
EBIT 2018 244 M
Net income 2018 185 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 26,74
P/E ratio 2019 22,08
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,04x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,90x
Capitalization 4 122 M
Chart MSA SAFETY INC
Duration : Period :
MSA Safety Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSA SAFETY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 101 $
Spread / Average Target -5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nishan J. Vartanian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William M. Lambert Non-Executive Chairman
Kenneth D. Krause Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Markus H. Weber Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Robert A. Bruggeworth Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MSA SAFETY INC38.30%4 122
BIC-14.58%4 249
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD0.59%3 046
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO LTD--.--%2 768
STEELCASE INC.24.34%2 206
COTT CORP-8.06%2 077
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.