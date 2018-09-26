Log in
MSA Safety : New “Jet-Style” Firefighter Helmet from MSA Now Certified to NFPA Performance Standards

09/26/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

FROM:

MSA (MSA Safety Incorporated) Ticker: MSA (NYSE)

Product PR Contact: Samantha D'Uva - (724) 741-8541 Investor Relations Contact: Elyse Lorenzato - (724) 741-8525

New "Jet-Style" Firefighter Helmet from MSA Now Certified to NFPA Performance Standards

Shipments of New Helmet to Begin Immediately

PITTSBURGH, September 26, 2018 - Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety

Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today announced that its new jet-style fire helmet, called the Cairns®

XF1, has received third-party certification as compliant to the 2018 edition of the National Fire

Protection Association's (NFPA) 1971 performance standards for structural firefighting. It is also certified as compliant to the 2013 edition of the NFPA's 1951 performance standards for technical rescue. With this certification, MSA can begin shipping orders for the Cairns XF1 immediately.

The Cairns XF1, which was previewed in April at the Fire Department Instructor's

Conference (FDIC) in Indianapolis, Ind., represents a new addition to the MSA firefighter helmet line. The helmet, which resembles a firefighter jet pilot helmet, represents a significant design departure from the "brim-style" helmet traditionally preferred by North American firefighters. The new style delivers enhanced technology integration while maintaining the quality, durability, and safety performance firefighters have come to expect from MSA's Cairns brand.

The XF1 helmet incorporates a number of optional user features, which include a protective visor, an integrated communication system and LED lights that, because of their placement on either side of the helmet, rather than at the top of the head, significantly improve visibility without blinding others on scene.

(more)

Additionally, and like all other Cairns helmet models, the XF1's soft goods are removable, washable and replaceable - all without requiring the use of tools - which will help firefighters comply with various cancer prevention directives published by leading agencies like the

Firefighter Cancer Support Network (FCSN).

Jason Traynor, MSA's General Manager for Global Respiratory Protection and Fire

Helmets, explained that the introduction of MSA's newest jet-style helmet is not meant to replace any of the traditional helmet models the company currently manufactures, but rather serve as another option when choosing a fire helmet.

"Choosing a fire helmet is a very personal decision. It's an icon of the profession and, for that reason, it represents a source of pride for many firefighters. And that's why we solicited feedback from hundreds of firefighters throughout the design process. From these Voice-of-

Customer conversations, we knew the time was right to bring a jet-style fire helmet to the North

American fire service market," commented Mr. Traynor.

"At MSA, we're dedicated to providing firefighters with the latest technology to help protect them when lives are on the line," Mr. Traynor continued. "The Cairns XF1 looks entirely different than the 'traditional' brim-style helmet that U.S. firefighters wear today. And that's the point. The

Cairns XF1 represents a new and now NFPA compliant option that wasn't previously available.

As the global leader in fire helmets, we're excited about the opportunities this helmet will bring to the possibility of interconnected personal protective equipment."

(more)

About MSA

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter protective apparel and helmets, and fall protection devices. With 2017 revenues of $1.2 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,700 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

# # #

Disclaimer

MSA Safety Inc. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 17:00:09 UTC
