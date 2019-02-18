Log in
MSA SAFETY : Nish Vartanian Elected to IAFF Foundation Board of Directors
PR
02/15MSA : Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Webcast
PR
02/15MSA SAFETY INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/18/2019 | 02:31pm EST

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA (NYSE: MSA), the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures, today announced that Nish Vartanian, President and CEO, has been elected to the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Foundation's Board of Directors.  The IAFF Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Washington D.C., provides charitable support and direct assistance to IAFF fire fighters and their families in the wake of natural or man-made disasters, scholarships to the children of fallen fire fighters, and burn assistance to members burned in the line of duty.

MSA's Nish Vartanian Elected to IAFF Foundation Board of Directors (PRNewsfoto/MSA Safety)

"Nish has always been an ardent supporter of fire fighters," said Harold A. Schaitberger, IAFF Foundation Chairman.  "As a new member of our Foundation's board, he will bring fresh ideas, a unique perspective, and invaluable experience that is going to help our fire fighters and their families in their time of need."

Mr. Vartanian has more than 30 years of experience with MSA and has served the company in a variety of capacities. These include U.S. National Sales Manager; Director of North America Commercial Sales and Distribution; Vice President and Global Business Leader for MSA's Fixed Gas and Flame Detection business; Vice President of MSA North America; and Senior Vice President and President, MSA Americas.

Mr. Vartanian's election to the IAFF Foundation's Board aligns well with MSA's mission of protecting people at work.  Additionally, both organizations share a direct connection to the fire service and both are committed to protecting the health, safety, and well-being of people. Most recently, when hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina, MSA and the IAFF Foundation were there, providing direct assistance to those impacted by the storm. 

"Being elected to the Board of Directors for the IAFF Foundation is an incredible honor," said Mr. Vartanian. "As CEO of a company that has deep roots in the fire service, I am excited to have this opportunity and I look forward to collaborating with other Board members to further the work of the IAFF Foundation, and the positive impact they make on so many lives."

About MSA

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures.  Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations.  The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military.  MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, fire fighter protective apparel and helmets, and fall protection devices.  With 2017 revenues of $1.2 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,700 people worldwide.  The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America.  With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America.  For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

About IAFF

The International Association of Fire Fighters, headquartered in Washington, D.C., is the leading advocate in North America for the safety and training of fire fighters and paramedics and represents more than 315,000 full-time professional fire fighters and paramedics who protect communities in the United States, Canada, and U.S. Territories. More information is available at www.iaff.org.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nish-vartanian-elected-to-iaff-foundation-board-of-directors-300797425.html

SOURCE MSA


© PRNewswire 2019
