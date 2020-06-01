Log in
MSA Safety Incorporated : to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

06/01/2020 | 04:46pm EDT

PITTSBURGH, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA), the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures, today announced that Nish Vartanian, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kenneth Krause, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the following virtual investor conferences:

  • William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 12:20 p.m. – 12:50 p.m. EDT.
  • Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 10:40 a.m. – 11:10 a.m. EDT

These events will be webcast live and can be accessed at http://investors.MSASafety.com.  Following the presentations, a replay will be available for 90 days at the link listed above, under the "News and Events" menu.

About MSA Safety 

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures.  Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations.  The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military.  MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices.  With 2019 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide.  The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America.  With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America.  For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/msa-to-present-at-upcoming-virtual-investor-conferences-301068744.html

SOURCE MSA Safety


© PRNewswire 2020
