Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MSA Safety Incorporated    MSA

MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED

(MSA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MSA Safety : to Present at Baird's 2019 Global Industrial Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA (NYSE: MSA), the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures, today announced that Nish Vartanian, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kenneth Krause, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer will present at Baird's 2019 Global Industrial Conference at The Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 8:30 a.m.8:55 a.m. CT.

MSA Safety Incorporated

A real-time audio and slide webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://investors.MSAsafety.com.  Following the presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days at the link listed above, under the "News and Events" menu.

About MSA Safety
Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures.  Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations.  The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military.  MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices.  With 2018 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,800 people worldwide.  The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America.  With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America.  For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/msa-safety-to-present-at-bairds-2019-global-industrial-conference-300947510.html

SOURCE MSA Safety


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED
03:01pMSA SAFETY : to Present at Baird's 2019 Global Industrial Conference
PR
10/25MSA SAFETY : to Host Investor Day on November 11, 2019 at the New York Stock Exc..
PR
10/25MSA SAFETY : Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend
PR
10/24MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
10/23MSA SAFETY : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/23MSA SAFETY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
10/23MSA SAFETY : Announces Third Quarter Results
PR
10/17MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED : Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Webcast
PR
10/04MSA SAFETY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
09/30MSA SAFETY : G1 Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus Certified as Compliant with n..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group