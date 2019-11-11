MSA's Investor Day Webcast Begins at 12:00 pm on Monday, November 11

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Monday, November 11, global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) will host an Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City beginning at 12:00 p.m. EST. At the event, MSA's management team will discuss the talent, products and growth programs that support MSA's ongoing evolution as an industrial safety technology company.

The company's Investor Day, initially announced via press release on October 25, is by invitation only and advanced registration is required. However, interested parties may still participate by listening to a real-time audio and slide webcast of the presentation at http://investors.MSAsafety.com, or by downloading the company's events App for real-time updates. Called MSA Safety Events, the App is available for both Apple and Android devices through iTunes and Google Play.

The company will also be sharing various Investor Day activities across its social media platforms.

Presentation materials will be made available on the company's Investor Relations site at http://investors.MSAsafety.com and on the MSA Safety Events App at 11:00 a.m. EST on Monday, November 11. Following the presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days at the link listed above, under the "News and Events" menu.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2018 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

