Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc    MSM

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC

(MSM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

MSC Industrial Direct : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 06:00pm EDT

MELVILLE, N.Y.and DAVIDSON, N.C., March 26, 2019/PRNewswire / -- MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE: MSM), a premier distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) products and services to industrial customers throughout North America, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.63per share. The $0.63dividend is payable on April 23, 2019to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 9, 2019. The ex-dividend date is April 8, 2019.

About MSC Industrial Supply Co. MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE: MSM) is a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with more than 1.6 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from over 75 years of working with customers across industries.

Our experienced team of over 6,500 associates is dedicated to working side by side with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling, and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow.

For more information on MSC, please visit mscdirect.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this Press Release may constitute 'forward-looking statements' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including statements about expected future results, expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans, and expected future margins, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by MSC or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include: general economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, current economic, political and social conditions, changing customer and product mixes, competition, including the adoption by competitors of aggressive pricing strategies and sales methods, industry consolidation, volatility in commodity and energy prices, credit risk of our customers, risk of cancellation or rescheduling of orders, work stoppages or other business interruptions (including those due to extreme weather conditions) at transportation centers or shipping ports, financial restrictions on outstanding borrowings, dependence on our information systems and the risk of business disruptions arising from changes to our information systems, disruptions due to computer system or network failures, computer viruses, physical or electronics break-ins and cyber-attacks, the inability to successfully manage the upgrade of our core financial systems, the loss of key suppliers or supply chain disruptions, problems with successfully integrating acquired operations, opening or expanding our customer fulfillment centers exposes us to risks of delays, the risk of war, terrorism and similar hostilities, dependence on key personnel, goodwill and intangible assets recorded as a result of our acquisitions could be impaired, and the outcome of potential government or regulatory proceedings or future litigation relating to pending or future claims, inquiries or audits. Additional information concerning these and other risks is described under 'Risk Factors' and 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' in the reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q that we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE MSC Industrial Supply Co.

For further information: Media Contact: Paul Mason, MSC Industrial Supply Co., (704) 987-5313, paul.mason@mscdirect.com; Investor Contact: John G. Chironna, MSC Industrial Supply Co., (704) 987-5231, chironnj@mscdirect.com

Disclaimer

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 21:59:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO I
06:00pMSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
PU
02/13MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT : Supply Co. Receives Patent For Technology And Process Th..
PU
01/29MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
01/09MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
01/09MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
01/09MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT : Reports Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results
PU
01/09MSC INDUSTRIAL : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/07MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/04MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC : quaterly earnings release
2018MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 442 M
EBIT 2019 446 M
Net income 2019 324 M
Debt 2019 399 M
Yield 2019 3,09%
P/E ratio 2019 13,64
P/E ratio 2020 12,47
EV / Sales 2019 1,39x
EV / Sales 2020 1,30x
Capitalization 4 388 M
Chart MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC
Duration : Period :
MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 88,7 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik David Gershwind President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mitchell L. Jacobson Non-Executive Chairman
Rustom F. Jilla Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Charles Bonomo Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roger B. Fradin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC3.09%4 388
NORDSON CORPORATION7.72%7 370
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO LTD--.--%5 014
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%4 775
VALMET28.02%3 895
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED12.24%3 475
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.