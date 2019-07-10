MSC Industrial Direct : Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results 0 07/10/2019 | 06:43am EDT Send by mail :

MELVILLE, N.Y.and DAVIDSON, N.C., July 10, 2019/PRNewswire / -- FISCAL Q3 2019 HIGHLIGHTS Net sales of $866.5 million , a 4.6% YoY increase, with 260 basis points of acquisitive growth

, a 4.6% YoY increase, with 260 basis points of acquisitive growth Operating income of $110.5 million , a decrease of 4.2% YoY

, a decrease of 4.2% YoY Operating margin of 12.8% (13.2% excluding acquisitions*)

Diluted EPS of $1.44

Declared quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share, an increase of 19% MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE: MSM), 'MSC' or the 'Company,' a premier distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations ('MRO') products and services to industrial customers throughout North America, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2019 third quarter ended June 1, 2019. Financial Highlights1 FY19 Q3 FY18 Q3 Change FY19 YTD FY18 YTD Change Net Sales $866.5 $828.3 4.6% $2,521.1 $2,365.9 6.6% Operating Income 110.5 115.4 -4.2% 309.5 312.8 -1.0% % of Net Sales 12.8% 13.9% 12.3% 13.2% Net Income attributable to MSC Industrial 79.6 79.1 0.7% 222.3 256.2 4 -13.3% Diluted EPS $1.44 2 $1.39 3 3.6% $4.00 2 $4.51 3, 4 -11.3% 1In millions except per share data or as otherwise noted. 2Based on 55.4 million and 55.6 million diluted shares outstanding for FY19 Q3 and FY19 YTD, respectively. 3Based on 56.8 million and 56.7 million diluted shares outstanding for FY18 Q3 and FY18 YTD, respectively. 4 Prior year-to-date period includes a tax benefit of $41.2 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, from the revaluation of the company's tax related balance sheet items and a tax benefit of $16.9 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, attributable to the lower effective tax rate required to bring the first half of fiscal 2018 into alignment with the expected full year rate. Erik Gershwind, president and chief executive officer, said, 'Our fiscal third quarter performance leaves us disappointed. We have seen a step-down in demand since April, while the pricing environment remains uncertain due to the overhang of tariffs and trade. In response to near-term trends, we have implemented a three-part action plan to 1) improve field sales execution and accelerate new account implementation; 2) increase profitability of our supplier programs; and 3) drive increased expense control and productivity.' Rustom Jilla, executive vice president and chief financial officer, added, 'In addition to fiscal third quarter sales below our expectations, gross margin was at the low end of guidance, as purchase cost and mix headwinds offset solid price realization. Our operating expense to sales ratio was slightly above our guidance and last year's third quarter despite the actions taken to reduce headcount and other expenses. All of this translated into earnings per share of 5 centsbelow our guidance midpoint. As you saw this morning, the Board of Directors increased our quarterly dividend, reflecting confidence in our balance sheet and free cash flow, and a higher hurdle rate on acquisitions going forward.' Gershwind concluded, 'We are not happy with our current results and, as a result, we are taking action. We are, however, encouraged by progress in some critical areas. Our pace of account wins is strong, our vending implementations are growing rapidly, and we are deepening our commitment to our valued supplier partners. Finally, our team is committed to executing our plan with urgency as we continue our journey to becoming a mission critical partner on the plant floor.' Dividend Declaration The Company today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75per share, representing a 19% increase. The dividend is payable on August 6, 2019, to shareholders of record on the close of business on July 23, 2019. The ex-dividend date is July 22, 2019. Outlook The Company expects net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 to be between $835 millionand $851 million. At the midpoint, average daily sales are expected to increase roughly 2.2% compared to last year's fourth quarter. The Company expects diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 to be between $1.21and $1.27. Excluding acquisitions*, the Company expects net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 to be between $808 millionand $824 million, with average daily sales at the midpoint expected to increase roughly 1.0% compared to last year's fourth quarter. The Company expects the impact from acquisitions to have a roughly breakeven impact on diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. * An explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in the financial schedules of this press release. Conference Call Information MSC will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ESTto review the Company's fiscal 2019 third quarter results. The call, accompanying slides, and other operational statistics may be accessed at: http://investor.mscdirect.com. The conference call may also be accessed at 1-877-443-5575 (U.S.), 1-855-669-9657 (Canada) or 1-412-902-6618 (international). An online archive of the broadcast will be available until July 17, 2019. The Company's reporting date for fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full year results is scheduled for October 24, 2019. About MSC Industrial Supply Co. MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM) is a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with more than 1.7 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from over 75 years of working with customers across industries. Our experienced team of over 6,500 associates is dedicated to working side by side with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling, and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow. For more information on MSC, please visit mscdirect.com. Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this Press Release may constitute 'forward-looking statements' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including statements about expected future results, expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans, including from our recent acquisitions, and expected future margins, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by MSC or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include: general economic conditions in the markets in which we operate; changing customer and product mixes; competition, including the adoption by competitors of aggressive pricing strategies and sales methods; industry consolidation and other changes in the industrial distribution sector; volatility in commodity and energy prices; the outcome of government or regulatory proceedings or future litigation; credit risk of our customers; risk of customer cancellation or rescheduling of orders; work stoppages or other business interruptions (including those due to extreme weather conditions) at transportation centers, shipping ports, our headquarters or our customer fulfillment centers; dependence on our information systems and the risks of business disruptions arising from changes to our information systems and disruptions due to catastrophic events, power outages, natural disasters, computer system or network failures, computer viruses, physical or electronic break-ins and cyber-attacks; retention of key personnel; retention of qualified sales and customer service personnel and metalworking specialists; risk of loss of key suppliers, key brands or supply chain disruptions; risks associated with changes to trade policies, including the impact from significant restrictions or tariffs; risks associated with opening or expanding our customer fulfillment centers; litigation risk due to the nature of our business; risks associated with the integration of acquired businesses or other strategic transactions; financial restrictions on outstanding borrowings; failure to comply with applicable environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; goodwill and intangible assets recorded as a result of our acquisitions could be impaired; risks associated with the volatility of our common stock; and our principal shareholders exercise significant control over us. Additional information concerning these and other risks is described under 'Risk Factors' and 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' in the reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q that we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements.

MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) June 1, September 1, 2019 2018 ASSETS (unaudited) Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,771 $ 46,217 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 546,486 523,892 Inventories 560,800 518,496 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 69,715 58,902 Total current assets 1,215,772 1,147,507 Property, plant and equipment, net 306,564 311,685 Goodwill 676,845 674,998 Identifiable intangibles, net 119,778 122,724 Other assets 5,389 31,813 Total assets $ 2,324,348 $ 2,288,727 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Short-term debt $ 246,298 $ 224,097 Accounts payable 146,815 145,133 Accrued liabilities 92,955 121,293 Total current liabilities 486,068 490,523 Long-term debt 284,691 311,236 Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties 99,714 99,714 Total liabilities 870,473 901,473 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders' Equity: Preferred Stock - - Class A common stock 54 55 Class B common stock 10 10 Additional paid-in capital 675,674 657,749 Retained earnings 1,394,551 1,325,822 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,730) (19,634) Class A treasury stock, at cost (599,116) (576,748) Total MSC Industrial shareholders' equity 1,448,443 1,387,254 Noncontrolling interest 5,432 - Total Equity 1,453,875 1,387,254 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,324,348 $ 2,288,727 MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended June 1, June 2, June 1, June 2, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 866,546 $ 828,345 $ 2,521,147 $ 2,365,893 Cost of goods sold 497,891 467,344 1,442,693 1,332,600 Gross profit 368,655 361,001 1,078,454 1,033,293 Operating expenses 258,154 245,619 768,972 720,530 Income from operations 110,501 115,382 309,482 312,763 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (4,565) (3,532) (13,160) (10,319) Interest income 178 108 504 484 Other (expense) income, net (95) (141) (330) (472) Total other expense (4,482) (3,565) (12,986) (10,307) Income before provision for income taxes 106,019 111,817 296,496 302,456 Provision for income taxes 26,505 32,748 74,320 46,250 Net income 79,514 79,069 222,176 256,206 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (87) - (81) - Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 79,601 $ 79,069 $ 222,257 $ 256,206 Per share data attributable to MSC Industrial: Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.44 $ 1.40 $ 4.02 $ 4.54 Diluted $ 1.44 $ 1.39 $ 4.00 $ 4.51 Weighted average shares used in computing

net income per common share: Basic 55,158 56,420 55,266 56,382 Diluted 55,387 56,804 55,556 56,733 MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended June 1, June 2, June 1, June 2, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income, as reported $ 79,514 $ 79,069 $ 222,176 $ 256,206 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments (2,576) (889) (3,242) (1,705) Comprehensive income 76,938 78,180 218,934 254,501 Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 170 - 227 - Comprehensive income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 77,108 $ 78,180 $ 219,161 $ 254,501

MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended June 1, June 2, 2019 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 222,176 $ 256,206 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 48,539 47,133 Stock-based compensation 12,167 11,275 Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment 325 280 Provision for doubtful accounts 9,013 4,956 Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties - (41,199) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (30,180) (34,434) Inventories (33,672) (26,740) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (10,841) 1,005 Other assets (609) 3,191 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (29,718) 8,564 Total adjustments (34,976) (25,969) Net cash provided by operating activities 187,200 230,237 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (35,956) (30,794) Proceeds from sale of available for sale securities 27,025 - Cash used in business acquisitions, net of cash received (11,625) (85,845) Net cash used in investing activities (20,556) (116,639) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Repurchases of common stock (84,464) (25,384) Payments of cash dividends (104,308) (92,633) Proceeds from sale of Class A common stock in connection with associate stock purchase plan 3,472 3,398 Proceeds from exercise of Class A common stock options 15,527 23,135 Borrowings under Shelf Facility Agreement - 50,000 Borrowings under the revolving credit facilities 358,000 172,000 Payments under the revolving credit facilities (336,000) (220,000) Contributions from non-controlling interest 918 - Payments on capital lease and financing obligations (28,007) (829) Other, net 903 604 Net cash used in financing activities (173,959) (89,709) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (131) 21 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (7,446) 23,910 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year 46,217 16,083 Cash and cash equivalents - end of year $ 38,771 $ 39,993 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 69,413 $ 76,753 Cash paid for interest $ 10,791 $ 8,231 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Results excluding All Integrated Solutions (AIS) and MSC Mexico To supplement MSC's unaudited selected financial data presented consistent with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ('GAAP'), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Non-GAAP net sales, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP (benefit) provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, that exclude the results of our acquisition of All Integrated Solutions ('AIS') and the operations of two newly-formed entities, MSC IndustrialSupply, S. de R.L. de C.V. and MSC Import Export LLC (which completed the acquisition of certain assets in February 2019), including the non-recurring acquisition and integrations costs (collectively, referred to as 'Acquisitions'). These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect MSC's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP, and that these measures should only be used to evaluate MSC's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We compensate for the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of the Company's performance. In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude the results of the Acquisitions to facilitate a review of the Company's operating performance on a period-to-period basis, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans, and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that investors benefit from seeing results 'through the eyes' of management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering: the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's on-going operating results;

the ability to better identify trends in the Company's underlying business and perform related trend analyses;

a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company's underlying business; and

MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information Guidance for Thirteen Weeks Ended August 31, 2019* (dollars in millions, except per share data) GAAP Measure Items Affecting Comparability Non-GAAP Measure GAAP Measure Non-GAAP Measure Net Sales Acquisitions Net Sales, excluding Acquisitions Average Daily Sales Growth Average Daily Sales

Growth, excluding

Acquisitions Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended August 31, 2019 August 31, 2019 August 31, 2019 August 31, 2019 August 31, 2019 $ 843.4 $ 27.7 $ 815.7 2.2 % 1.0 % GAAP Measure Items Affecting Comparability Non-GAAP Measure GAAP Measure Non-GAAP Measure Gross Profit Acquisitions Gross Profit, excluding Acquisitions Gross Margin Gross Margin, excluding Acquisitions Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended August 31, 2019 August 31, 2019 August 31, 2019 August 31, 2019 August 31, 2019 $ 352.1 $ 7.3 $ 344.8 41.8 % 42.3 % GAAP Measure Items Affecting Comparability Non-GAAP Measure GAAP Measure Non-GAAP Measure Operating Expenses Acquisitions Operating Expenses, excluding Acquisitions Operating Expenses as a

percentage of Net Sales Operating Expenses as a

percentage of Net Sales,

excluding Acquisitions Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended August 31, 2019 August 31, 2019 August 31, 2019 August 31, 2019 August 31, 2019 $ 257.8 $ 6.9 $ 250.9 30.6 % 30.8 % GAAP Measure Items Affecting Comparability Non-GAAP Measure GAAP Measure Non-GAAP Measure Operating Income Acquisitions Operating Income, excluding Acquisitions Operating Margin Operating Margin, excluding Acquisitions Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended August 31, 2019 August 31, 2019 August 31, 2019 August 31, 2019 August 31, 2019 $ 94.4 $ 0.5 $ 93.9 11.2 % 11.5 % GAAP Measure Items Affecting Comparability Non-GAAP Measure Net Income Acquisitions Net Income, excluding Acquisitions Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended August 31, 2019 August 31, 2019 August 31, 2019 $ 68.6 $ (0.3) $ 68.9 GAAP Measure Items Affecting Comparability Non-GAAP Measure Diluted Earnings Per Share Acquisitions Diluted Earnings Per Share,

excluding Acquisitions Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended August 31, 2019 August 31, 2019 August 31, 2019 $ 1.24 $ - $ 1.24 * The data in the above tables represent the midpoint of management's guidance; see note regarding forward-looking statements SOURCE MSC Industrial Supply Co. For further information: Investors: John G. Chironna, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer, (704) 987-5231, Media: Paul Mason, Director, Corporate Communications, (704) 987-5313 Attachments Original document

