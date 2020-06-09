MSC Industrial Direct : Supply Co. Reports Fiscal May 2020 Net Sales and Company to Webcast 2020 Fiscal Third Quarter Results on July 8, 2020

MELVILLE, NY and DAVIDSON, NC, June 9, 2020 - MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE: MSM), a premier distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) products and services to industrial customers throughout North America, today announced preliminary, unaudited fiscal May 2020 month and fiscal third quarter net sales results. Total net sales for the fiscal month of May (the third month of the Company's fiscal third quarter) were $269.6 million, an increase of 6.3 percent compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year. Net sales for the fiscal third quarter were $835.0 million, a decrease of 3.6 percent compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year.

(Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Sales $269.6 $253.7 $835.0 $866.5 Sales Days 19 19 64 64 Average Daily Sales (ADS)(1) $14.2 $13.4 $13.0 $13.5 ADS Percent Change 6.3% (3.6%)

ADS is calculated using number of business days in the US

As anticipated, May net sales grew over the prior year, driven by the fulfillment of the large safety and janitorial backlog that had built in prior months. At the same time, booking levels for safety and janitorial orders came down during May from the elevated levels of March and April. As a result, order backlog decreased and now stands at approximately $100 million, which is below last month, but still above historic levels. Orders and invoicing for non-safety and non-janitorial product lines continued to see double digit declines versus the prior year, although average daily sales rates improved at a modest rate through the month of May, as some previously closed customer sites began reopening. Lastly, gross margins continued recent trending and remained solid through the quarter.

The Company intends to continue reporting monthly sales until the heightened uncertainty caused by COVID-19 subsides.

