News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MSC Industrial Direct : Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

10/04/2018 | 11:53pm CEST

MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

MELVILLE, N.Y.and DAVIDSON, N.C., Oct. 4, 2018/PRNewswire / -- MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE: MSM), a premier distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) products and services to industrial customers throughout North America, today announced that the Company's conference call to review its 2018 fiscal fourth quarter and full year results, as well as its current operations, will be broadcast live over the Internet Tuesday, October 30, 2018at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the earnings release, webcast, presentation slides and operational statistics, please visit the Company's website at: http://investor.mscdirect.com. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-443-5575 (U.S.), 1-855-669-9657 (Canada) or 1-412-902-6618 (international).

An online archive of the broadcast will be available within one hour of the conclusion of the call and remain available until Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

About MSC Industrial Supply Co. MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM) is a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with more than 1 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from over 75 years of working with customers across industries.

Our experienced team of approximately 6,500 associates is dedicated to working side by side with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling, and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow.

For more information on MSC, please visit mscdirect.com.

SOURCE MSC Industrial Supply Co.

For further information: Media Contact: Paul Mason, MSC Industrial Supply Co., (704) 987-5313, paul.mason@mscdirect.com; Investor Contact: John G. Chironna, MSC Industrial Supply Co., (704) 987-5231, chironnj@mscdirect.com

Disclaimer

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 21:52:03 UTC
