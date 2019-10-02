MSC Industrial Direct : Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2019 Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2019 Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

MELVILLE, N.Y.and DAVIDSON, N.C., Oct. 2, 2019/PRNewswire / -- MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE: MSM), a premier distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) products and services to industrial customers throughout North America, today announced that the Company's conference call to review its 2019 fiscal fourth quarter and full year results, as well as its current operations, will be broadcast live over the Internet Thursday, October 24, 2019at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the earnings release, webcast, presentation slides and operational statistics, please visit the Company's website at: http://investor.mscdirect.com. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-443-5575 (U.S.), 1-855-669-9657 (Canada) or 1-412-902-6618 (international).

An online archive of the broadcast will be available within one hour of the conclusion of the call and remain available until Thursday, October 31, 2019.

