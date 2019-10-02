Log in
MSC Industrial Direct : Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2019 Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

0
10/02/2019 | 01:24pm EDT

MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2019 Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

MELVILLE, N.Y.and DAVIDSON, N.C., Oct. 2, 2019/PRNewswire / -- MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE: MSM), a premier distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) products and services to industrial customers throughout North America, today announced that the Company's conference call to review its 2019 fiscal fourth quarter and full year results, as well as its current operations, will be broadcast live over the Internet Thursday, October 24, 2019at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the earnings release, webcast, presentation slides and operational statistics, please visit the Company's website at: http://investor.mscdirect.com. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-443-5575 (U.S.), 1-855-669-9657 (Canada) or 1-412-902-6618 (international).

An online archive of the broadcast will be available within one hour of the conclusion of the call and remain available until Thursday, October 31, 2019.

About MSC Industrial Supply Co. MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM) is a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with more than 1.7 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from over 75 years of working with customers across industries.

Our experienced team of over 6,500 associates is dedicated to working side by side with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling, and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow.

For more information on MSC, please visit mscdirect.com.

SOURCE MSC Industrial Supply Co.

For further information: Media Contact: Paul Mason, MSC Industrial Supply Co., (704) 987-5313, paul.mason@mscdirect.com; Investor Contact: John G. Chironna, MSC Industrial Supply Co., (704) 987-5231, chironnj@mscdirect.com

Disclaimer

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 17:23:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 363 M
EBIT 2019 404 M
Net income 2019 290 M
Debt 2019 469 M
Yield 2019 3,73%
P/E ratio 2019 13,4x
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,29x
EV / Sales2020 1,25x
Capitalization 3 867 M
Chart MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO.,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 75,78  $
Last Close Price 70,05  $
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik David Gershwind President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mitchell L. Jacobson Non-Executive Chairman
Rustom F. Jilla Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Charles Bonomo Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roger B. Fradin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-8.93%4 004
NORDSON CORPORATION18.92%8 409
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%4 263
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED5.66%3 269
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION33.48%3 148
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO.,LTD.--.--%3 113
