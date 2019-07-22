MSCI : Appoints Chitra Hepburn as Head of APAC ESG Client Coverage Based in Shanghai
0
07/22/2019 | 12:16am EDT
PRESS RELEASE
MSCI Appoints Chitra Hepburn as Head of APAC
ESG Client Coverage
Based in Shanghai
Hong Kong, July 22, 2019 - MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, has appointed Chitra Hepburn as Head of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Client Coverage for Asia Pacific (APAC), effective July 8, 2019.
Chitra Hepburn is based in Shanghai and reports directly into Jack Lin, Head of APAC Client Coverage at MSCI. She will be responsible for driving the growth of MSCI ESG Research in the APAC market, as well as leveraging its ratings, research and data across MSCI, such as, ESG Indexes and ESG Analytics.1
Jack Lin comments, "MSCI is a key leader of ESG and we were a first-mover in Asia helping investors
pursue different approaches such as ESG integration, exclusionary or negative screening, or thematic investing. I am confident our clients will benefit from Chitra's impressive ESG experience gained in different industries and locations. I look forward to working with Chitra as she supports MSCI's growing client base in Asia, while momentum for ESG continues to accelerate."
Chitra most recently was a Managing Director at ESG Global, a role she held since February 2017, where she was responsible for working with issuers to create and implement their ESG metrics in preparation for investor roadshows. Prior to this, Chitra was Greater China Head of Sustainability, Corporate Communications and CSR for Bayer, across the three divisions of Pharmaceuticals, Crop Science and Consumer Care. Earlier in her career she held roles at WestLB, Deutsche Bank and Adelphi Capital Partners. She also holds an MSc in Environmental Economics from the London School of Economics.
MSCI and MSCI ESG Research offer solutions designed to help clients manage ESG risk. MSCI ESG Research, through its legacy companies, has been measuring and modelling ESG risk for over 40 years, providing ESG research to thousands of companies worldwide and driving ESG adoption since 1972 and from the mid-1990's in Asia.
-Ends-
About MSCI ESG Research Products and Services
MSCI ESG Research products and services are provided by MSCI ESG Research LLC, and are designed to provide in-depth research, ratings and analysis of environmental, social and governance-related business practices to companies worldwide. ESG ratings, data and analysis from MSCI ESG Research LLC. are also used in the construction of the MSCI ESG Indexes. MSCI ESG Research LLC is a
1 MSCI ESG Indexes and ESG Analytics utilize information from, but are not provided by, MSCI ESG Research LLC. MSCI Equity Indexes are products of MSCI Inc. and are administered by MSCI UK Limited.
PRESS RELEASE
Registered Investment Adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and a subsidiary of MSCI Inc.
About MSCI
MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 45 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leadingresearch-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process. To learn more, please visit www.msci.com.
Media Inquiries
PR@msci.com
Sam Wang
+1 212 804 5244
Melanie Blanco
+1 212 981 1049
Laura Hudson
+44 20 7336 9653
MSCI Global Client Service
EMEA Client Service
+ 44 20 7618.2222
Americas Client Service
+1 888 588 4567 (toll free)
Asia Pacific Client Service
+ 852 2844 9333
The information contained herein (the "Information") may not be reproduced or redisseminated in whole or in part without prior written permission from MSCI ESG Research. The Information may not be used to verify or correct other data, to create any derivative works, to create indexes, risk models, or analytics, or in connection with issuing, offering, sponsoring, managing or marketing any securities, portfolios, financial products or other investment vehicles. Historical data and analysis should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of any future performance, analysis, forecast or prediction. MSCI ESG Research is provided by MSCI Inc.'s subsidiary, MSCI ESG Research LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. MSCI ESG Research materials, including materials utilized in any MSCI ESG Indexes or other products, have not been submitted to, nor received approval from, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or any other regulatory body. None of the Information or MSCI index or other product or service constitutes an offer to buy or sell, or a promotion or recommendation of, any security, financial instrument or product or trading strategy. Further, none of the Information is intended to constitute investment advice or a recommendation to make (or refrain from making) any kind of investment decision and may not be relied on as such. The Information is provided "as is" and the user of the Information assumes the entire risk of any use it may make or permit to be made of the Information. NONE OF MSCI INC. OR ANY OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES OR ITS OR THEIR DIRECT OR INDIRECT SUPPLIERS OR ANY THIRD PARTY INVOLVED IN THE MAKING OR COMPILING OF THE INFORMATION (EACH, AN "INFORMATION PROVIDER") MAKES ANY WARRANTIES OR REPRESENTATIONS AND, TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, EACH INFORMATION PROVIDER HEREBY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OF THE FOREGOING AND TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, IN NO EVENT SHALL ANY OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDERS HAVE ANY LIABILITY REGARDING ANY OF THE INFORMATION FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, CONSEQUENTIAL (INCLUDING LOST PROFITS) OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES EVEN IF NOTIFIED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. The foregoing shall not exclude or limit any liability that may not by applicable law be excluded or limited. Privacy notice: For information about how MSCI ESG Research LLC collects and uses personal data concerning officers and directors, please refer to our Privacy Notice at https://www.msci.com/privacy-pledge.