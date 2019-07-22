Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MSCI    MSCI

MSCI

(MSCI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MSCI : Appoints Chitra Hepburn as Head of APAC ESG Client Coverage Based in Shanghai

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 12:16am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

MSCI Appoints Chitra Hepburn as Head of APAC

ESG Client Coverage

Based in Shanghai

Hong Kong, July 22, 2019 - MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, has appointed Chitra Hepburn as Head of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Client Coverage for Asia Pacific (APAC), effective July 8, 2019.

Chitra Hepburn is based in Shanghai and reports directly into Jack Lin, Head of APAC Client Coverage at MSCI. She will be responsible for driving the growth of MSCI ESG Research in the APAC market, as well as leveraging its ratings, research and data across MSCI, such as, ESG Indexes and ESG Analytics.1

Jack Lin comments, "MSCI is a key leader of ESG and we were a first-mover in Asia helping investors

pursue different approaches such as ESG integration, exclusionary or negative screening, or thematic investing. I am confident our clients will benefit from Chitra's impressive ESG experience gained in different industries and locations. I look forward to working with Chitra as she supports MSCI's growing client base in Asia, while momentum for ESG continues to accelerate."

Chitra most recently was a Managing Director at ESG Global, a role she held since February 2017, where she was responsible for working with issuers to create and implement their ESG metrics in preparation for investor roadshows. Prior to this, Chitra was Greater China Head of Sustainability, Corporate Communications and CSR for Bayer, across the three divisions of Pharmaceuticals, Crop Science and Consumer Care. Earlier in her career she held roles at WestLB, Deutsche Bank and Adelphi Capital Partners. She also holds an MSc in Environmental Economics from the London School of Economics.

MSCI and MSCI ESG Research offer solutions designed to help clients manage ESG risk. MSCI ESG Research, through its legacy companies, has been measuring and modelling ESG risk for over 40 years, providing ESG research to thousands of companies worldwide and driving ESG adoption since 1972 and from the mid-1990's in Asia.

-Ends-

About MSCI ESG Research Products and Services

MSCI ESG Research products and services are provided by MSCI ESG Research LLC, and are designed to provide in-depth research, ratings and analysis of environmental, social and governance-related business practices to companies worldwide. ESG ratings, data and analysis from MSCI ESG Research LLC. are also used in the construction of the MSCI ESG Indexes. MSCI ESG Research LLC is a

1 MSCI ESG Indexes and ESG Analytics utilize information from, but are not provided by, MSCI ESG Research LLC. MSCI Equity Indexes are products of MSCI Inc. and are administered by MSCI UK Limited.

PRESS RELEASE

Registered Investment Adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and a subsidiary of MSCI Inc.

About MSCI

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 45 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leadingresearch-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process. To learn more, please visit www.msci.com.

Media Inquiries

PR@msci.com

Sam Wang

+1 212 804 5244

Melanie Blanco

+1 212 981 1049

Laura Hudson

+44 20 7336 9653

MSCI Global Client Service

EMEA Client Service

+ 44 20 7618.2222

Americas Client Service

+1 888 588 4567 (toll free)

Asia Pacific Client Service

+ 852 2844 9333

The information contained herein (the "Information") may not be reproduced or redisseminated in whole or in part without prior written permission from MSCI ESG Research. The Information may not be used to verify or correct other data, to create any derivative works, to create indexes, risk models, or analytics, or in connection with issuing, offering, sponsoring, managing or marketing any securities, portfolios, financial products or other investment vehicles. Historical data and analysis should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of any future performance, analysis, forecast or prediction. MSCI ESG Research is provided by MSCI Inc.'s subsidiary, MSCI ESG Research LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. MSCI ESG Research materials, including materials utilized in any MSCI ESG Indexes or other products, have not been submitted to, nor received approval from, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or any other regulatory body. None of the Information or MSCI index or other product or service constitutes an offer to buy or sell, or a promotion or recommendation of, any security, financial instrument or product or trading strategy. Further, none of the Information is intended to constitute investment advice or a recommendation to make (or refrain from making) any kind of investment decision and may not be relied on as such. The Information is provided "as is" and the user of the Information assumes the entire risk of any use it may make or permit to be made of the Information. NONE OF MSCI INC. OR ANY OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES OR ITS OR THEIR DIRECT OR INDIRECT SUPPLIERS OR ANY THIRD PARTY INVOLVED IN THE MAKING OR COMPILING OF THE INFORMATION (EACH, AN "INFORMATION PROVIDER") MAKES ANY WARRANTIES OR REPRESENTATIONS AND, TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, EACH INFORMATION PROVIDER HEREBY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OF THE FOREGOING AND TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, IN NO EVENT SHALL ANY OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDERS HAVE ANY LIABILITY REGARDING ANY OF THE INFORMATION FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, CONSEQUENTIAL (INCLUDING LOST PROFITS) OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES EVEN IF NOTIFIED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. The foregoing shall not exclude or limit any liability that may not by applicable law be excluded or limited. Privacy notice: For information about how MSCI ESG Research LLC collects and uses personal data concerning officers and directors, please refer to our Privacy Notice at https://www.msci.com/privacy-pledge.

Disclaimer

MSCI Inc. published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 04:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MSCI
12:16aMSCI : Appoints Chitra Hepburn as Head of APAC ESG Client Coverage Based in Shan..
PU
07/19MSCI : INPEX included in the FTSE4Good Indices, FTSE Blossom Japan Index, MSCI W..
AQ
07/18MSCI : UK real estate market shrinks as MSCI releases annual market size report
PU
07/18MSCI : US real estate market size shows significant growth according to MSCI ann..
PU
07/16MSCI : Schedules Investor Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/12ONO PHARMACEUTICAL : Selected for MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index, an Index ..
AQ
07/11HSBC : As Fed rate cut looms, HSBC favours China shares over India
RE
07/10MSCI : ESG Research unveils ESG Rating for 32,000 funds and ETFs to boost invest..
PU
07/10MSCI : Lyxor launches Europe's first Emerging Markets ex-China ETF
AQ
07/03MSCI : Rick Bogdan to Retire as MSCI's General Counsel; Rob Gutowski Named as Su..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 543 M
EBIT 2019 753 M
Net income 2019 557 M
Debt 2019 1 750 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 36,9x
P/E ratio 2020 35,4x
EV / Sales2019 14,4x
EV / Sales2020 13,0x
Capitalization 20 406 M
Chart MSCI
Duration : Period :
MSCI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 231,00  $
Last Close Price 240,98  $
Spread / Highest target 11,6%
Spread / Average Target -4,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henry A. Fernandez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
C. D. Baer Pettit President
Laurent Seyer Chief Operating & Client Officer
Kathleen A. Winters Chief Financial Officer
Jigar Thakkar Chief Technology Officer & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MSCI63.45%20 406
S&P GLOBAL INC41.19%59 042
RELX20.01%47 017
MOODY'S CORPORATION43.45%38 089
THOMSON REUTERS CORP33.99%33 852
EXPERIAN26.40%27 157
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group