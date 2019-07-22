MSCI Appoints Chitra Hepburn as Head of APAC

ESG Client Coverage

Based in Shanghai

Hong Kong, July 22, 2019 - MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, has appointed Chitra Hepburn as Head of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Client Coverage for Asia Pacific (APAC), effective July 8, 2019.

Chitra Hepburn is based in Shanghai and reports directly into Jack Lin, Head of APAC Client Coverage at MSCI. She will be responsible for driving the growth of MSCI ESG Research in the APAC market, as well as leveraging its ratings, research and data across MSCI, such as, ESG Indexes and ESG Analytics.1

Jack Lin comments, "MSCI is a key leader of ESG and we were a first-mover in Asia helping investors

pursue different approaches such as ESG integration, exclusionary or negative screening, or thematic investing. I am confident our clients will benefit from Chitra's impressive ESG experience gained in different industries and locations. I look forward to working with Chitra as she supports MSCI's growing client base in Asia, while momentum for ESG continues to accelerate."

Chitra most recently was a Managing Director at ESG Global, a role she held since February 2017, where she was responsible for working with issuers to create and implement their ESG metrics in preparation for investor roadshows. Prior to this, Chitra was Greater China Head of Sustainability, Corporate Communications and CSR for Bayer, across the three divisions of Pharmaceuticals, Crop Science and Consumer Care. Earlier in her career she held roles at WestLB, Deutsche Bank and Adelphi Capital Partners. She also holds an MSc in Environmental Economics from the London School of Economics.

MSCI and MSCI ESG Research offer solutions designed to help clients manage ESG risk. MSCI ESG Research, through its legacy companies, has been measuring and modelling ESG risk for over 40 years, providing ESG research to thousands of companies worldwide and driving ESG adoption since 1972 and from the mid-1990's in Asia.

-Ends-

About MSCI ESG Research Products and Services

MSCI ESG Research products and services are provided by MSCI ESG Research LLC, and are designed to provide in-depth research, ratings and analysis of environmental, social and governance-related business practices to companies worldwide. ESG ratings, data and analysis from MSCI ESG Research LLC. are also used in the construction of the MSCI ESG Indexes. MSCI ESG Research LLC is a

1 MSCI ESG Indexes and ESG Analytics utilize information from, but are not provided by, MSCI ESG Research LLC. MSCI Equity Indexes are products of MSCI Inc. and are administered by MSCI UK Limited.