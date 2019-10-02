Log in
MSCI : Appoints Doug Walls as APAC Head of Index Products

10/02/2019

PRESS RELEASE

MSCI Appoints Doug Walls as APAC Head of Index Products

Ted Niggli takes newly created role within the company

Hong Kong - October 2, 2019 - MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, has appointed Doug Walls as APAC Head of Index Products, replacing Ted Niggli, who moves to a newly created global role within the company as Head of OneMSCI Commercial Programs, to focus on commercial innovation at MSCI, effective September 23, 2019.

Based in Hong Kong, Doug will report to Diana Tidd, Global Head of Index, and will collaborate closely with Jack Lin, Head of APAC Client Coverage, and the Index and APAC leadership teams to deliver solutions for MSCI clients.

Doug previously served as the Head of Asia Pacific Product Development and Management for an international asset management business. He has also held other key senior positions during a 20-plus- year tenure in the Asia Pacific region, including APAC Head of Product and Strategy and Innovation and Head of Product Development at various global asset management companies. Earlier in his career, he also held a Senior Consultant position at Barra International, a company MSCI acquired in 2004.

Ted continues to be based in Shanghai where he will oversee the strategy and implementation to create integrated client focused solutions and partnerships across MSCI segments - Index, Analytics, Factors, ESG and Real Estate. He will report to Baer Pettit, President.

Diana Tidd comments, "We are thrilled that Doug is joining MSCI as this is an exciting time for MSCI with the transformation and growth opportunities occurring in Asia Pacific. There is tremendous potential in the region and we look forward to tapping Doug's wealth of expertise in product management, his extensive knowledge of the region and his experience working with our analytics tools and models from his time at Barra."

-Ends-

About MSCI

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 45 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leadingresearch-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process. To learn more, please visit www.msci.com.

Media Inquiries

PR@msci.com

Sam Wang

+1 212 804 5244

Melanie Blanco

+1 212 981 1049

Laura Hudson

+44 20 7336 9653

MSCI Global Client Service

EMEA Client Service

+ 44 20 7618.2222

Americas Client Service

+1 888 588 4567 (toll free)

Asia Pacific Client Service

+ 852 2844 9333

The information contained herein (the "Information") may not be reproduced or redisseminated in whole or in part without prior written permission from MSCI. The Information may not be used to verify or correct other data, to create any derivative works, to create indexes, risk models, or analytics, or in connection with issuing, offering, sponsoring, managing or marketing any securities, portfolios, financial products or other investment vehicles. Historical data and analysis should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of any future performance, analysis, forecast or prediction. None of the Information or MSCI index or other product or service constitutes an offer to buy or sell, or a promotion or recommendation of, any security, financial instrument or product or trading strategy. Further, none of the Information or any MSCI index is intended to constitute investment advice or a recommendation to make (or refrain from making) any kind of investment decision and may not be relied on as such. The Information is provided "as is" and the user of the Information assumes the entire risk of any use it may make or permit to be made of the Information. NONE OF MSCI INC.

OR ANY OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES OR ITS OR THEIR DIRECT OR INDIRECT SUPPLIERS OR ANY THIRD PARTY INVOLVED IN MAKING OR COMPILING THE INFORMATION (EACH, AN "INFORMATION PROVIDER") MAKES ANY WARRANTIES OR REPRESENTATIONS AND, TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, EACH INFORMATION PROVIDER HEREBY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL IMPLIEDWARRANTIES, INCLUDING WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OF THE FOREGOING AND TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, IN NO EVENT SHALL ANY OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDERS HAVE ANY LIABILITY REGARDING ANY OF THE INFORMATION FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, CONSEQUENTIAL (INCLUDING LOST PROFITS) OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES EVEN IF NOTIFIED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. The foregoing shall not exclude or limit any liability that may not by applicable law be excluded or limited.

MSCI Inc. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 04:17:15 UTC
