MSCI Appoints Doug Walls as APAC Head of Index Products

Ted Niggli takes newly created role within the company

Hong Kong - October 2, 2019 - MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, has appointed Doug Walls as APAC Head of Index Products, replacing Ted Niggli, who moves to a newly created global role within the company as Head of OneMSCI Commercial Programs, to focus on commercial innovation at MSCI, effective September 23, 2019.

Based in Hong Kong, Doug will report to Diana Tidd, Global Head of Index, and will collaborate closely with Jack Lin, Head of APAC Client Coverage, and the Index and APAC leadership teams to deliver solutions for MSCI clients.

Doug previously served as the Head of Asia Pacific Product Development and Management for an international asset management business. He has also held other key senior positions during a 20-plus- year tenure in the Asia Pacific region, including APAC Head of Product and Strategy and Innovation and Head of Product Development at various global asset management companies. Earlier in his career, he also held a Senior Consultant position at Barra International, a company MSCI acquired in 2004.

Ted continues to be based in Shanghai where he will oversee the strategy and implementation to create integrated client focused solutions and partnerships across MSCI segments - Index, Analytics, Factors, ESG and Real Estate. He will report to Baer Pettit, President.

Diana Tidd comments, "We are thrilled that Doug is joining MSCI as this is an exciting time for MSCI with the transformation and growth opportunities occurring in Asia Pacific. There is tremendous potential in the region and we look forward to tapping Doug's wealth of expertise in product management, his extensive knowledge of the region and his experience working with our analytics tools and models from his time at Barra."

-Ends-

About MSCI

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 45 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leadingresearch-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process. To learn more, please visit www.msci.com.

Media Inquiries

PR@msci.com