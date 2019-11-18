Log in
MSCI : Prices $500 Million 4.000% Senior Notes Due 2029

11/18/2019 | 06:25pm EST

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today that it priced its private offering of $500.0 million aggregate amount of 4.000% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "notes") at an issue price of 100% plus accrued interest from November 7, 2019, to yield 4.000% (the "Offering"). Interest on the notes will be 4.000%, and will be payable in cash semi-annually, beginning on May 15, 2020. The notes constitute a further issuance of, are fully fungible with, rank equally with and form a single series with the $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of the 4.000% senior notes due 2029 issued on November 7, 2019. The Offering is expected to settle on November 20, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. MSCI intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with available cash, for the partial redemption or repurchase of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.250% senior notes due 2024, of which there is currently $800.0 million aggregate principal amount outstanding. The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of MSCI and will be guaranteed by MSCI and certain of its domestic subsidiaries.

The notes were offered only to (i) persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and (ii) certain non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and therefore may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About MSCI Inc.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 45 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process. To learn more, please visit www.msci.com. MSCI#IR

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to future events or to future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond our control and that could materially affect our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Other factors that could materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements can be found in MSCI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 22, 2019 and in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from what MSCI projected. Any forward-looking statement in this press release reflects MSCI’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to MSCI’s operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. MSCI assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
