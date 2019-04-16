MSCI : Schedules Investor Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2019 Results

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support
tools and services for the global investment community, announced today
it will release its results for first quarter 2019 on Thursday, May 2,
2019.
MSCI's senior management will review the first quarter 2019 results on
Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. To listen to the live
event, visit the events and presentations section of MSCI's Investor
Relations homepage, http://ir.msci.com/events.cfm,
or dial 1-877-376-9931 conference ID: 1957547 within the United States.
International callers dial 1-720-405-2251 conference ID: 1957547. The
earnings release and related investor presentation used during the
conference call will be made available on MSCI's Investor Relations
homepage.
An audio recording of the conference call will be available on our
Investor Relations website, http://ir.msci.com/events.cfm,
beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live
event. Through May 5, 2019, the recording will also be available by
dialing 1-855-859-2056 conference ID: 1957547 within the United
States or 1-404-537-3406 conference ID: 1957547 for international
callers. A replay of the conference call will be archived in the events
and presentations section of MSCI's Investor Relations website for 12
months after the call.
About MSCI
MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and
services for the global investment community. With over 45 years of
expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment
decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of
risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We
create industry-leading, research-enhanced solutions that clients use to
gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.
To learn more, please visit www.msci.com.
