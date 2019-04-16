Log in
MSCI : Schedules Investor Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2019 Results

04/16/2019 | 07:31am EDT

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today it will release its results for first quarter 2019 on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

MSCI's senior management will review the first quarter 2019 results on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. To listen to the live event, visit the events and presentations section of MSCI's Investor Relations homepage, http://ir.msci.com/events.cfm, or dial 1-877-376-9931 conference ID: 1957547 within the United States. International callers dial 1-720-405-2251 conference ID: 1957547. The earnings release and related investor presentation used during the conference call will be made available on MSCI's Investor Relations homepage.

An audio recording of the conference call will be available on our Investor Relations website, http://ir.msci.com/events.cfm, beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event. Through May 5, 2019, the recording will also be available by dialing 1-855-859-2056 conference ID: 1957547 within the United States or 1-404-537-3406 conference ID: 1957547 for international callers. A replay of the conference call will be archived in the events and presentations section of MSCI's Investor Relations website for 12 months after the call.

About MSCI

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 45 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading, research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.

To learn more, please visit www.msci.com. MSCI#IR


© Business Wire 2019
