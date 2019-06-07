MSCI : Updates Publication Date of AUM in ETFs Linked to MSCI Indexes

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today that it would publish the historical values of the assets under management (“AUM”) in ETFs linked to its indexes as of the last day of, and the monthly average for, May 2019 on or about June 14, 2019. The information can be found under the link “AUM in ETFs Linked to MSCI Indexes” on MSCI’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.msci.com/aum-etf. Until further notice, MSCI expects this AUM data to be published mid-month going forward. Notice of a new publication date, if any, will be posted on the first business day of the month on the same website.

MSCI Inc. is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 45 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading, research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.

