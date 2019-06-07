Log in
MSCI

(MSCI)
MSCI : Updates Publication Date of AUM in ETFs Linked to MSCI Indexes

06/07/2019 | 05:29pm EDT

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today that it would publish the historical values of the assets under management (“AUM”) in ETFs linked to its indexes as of the last day of, and the monthly average for, May 2019 on or about June 14, 2019. The information can be found under the link “AUM in ETFs Linked to MSCI Indexes” on MSCI’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.msci.com/aum-etf. Until further notice, MSCI expects this AUM data to be published mid-month going forward. Notice of a new publication date, if any, will be posted on the first business day of the month on the same website.

About MSCI Inc.

MSCI Inc. is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 45 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading, research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.

To learn more, please visit www.msci.com. MSCI#IR

Website and Social Media Disclosure

MSCI uses its website, including its first quarter update, blog, podcasts and social media channels, including its corporate Twitter account (@MSCI_Inc), as channels of distribution of company information. The information we post through these channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these channels, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about MSCI when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts Subscription” section of MSCI’s Investor Relations homepage at http://ir.msci.com/alerts.cfm. The contents of MSCI’s website, including its first quarter update, blog, podcasts and social media channels are not, however, incorporated by reference into this release.


© Business Wire 2019
