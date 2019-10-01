MSCI announces winners of the MSCI European Property Investment Awards 2019

London - October 1, 2019: MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of indexes, portfolio construction, risk management tools and services for global investors, has announced the winning funds and fund houses for the 21st annual MSCI European Property Investment Awards.

The MSCI European Property Investment Awards acknowledge the European property funds that have outperformed in their country group, over the three years to December 2018.

The awards are based upon independently verified investment performance by pension and life funds, pooled funds, property investment companies and other professionally managed real estate portfolios, across more than 580 eligible portfolios, and are determined by MSCI's standardised performance measurement metrics.

Commenting on the awards, René Veerman, Head of EMEA Analytics and Real Estate Coverage at MSCI, said: "In a world of persistently low interest rates and an increased need for diversification and risk mitigation, investors have turned to real estate for greater returns and now the asset class makes up increasingly large proportions of their portfolios.

"These awards are based on our defined data standards and performance measurement procedures, and each of the winners has proven themselves against those criteria and excelled over their peers. We're delighted to publicly recognize the tremendous performance of these portfolios and the efforts of their associated teams in delivering outstanding returns for investors."

To be eligible for the annual awards, all funds were measured by MSCI's Enterprise Analytics, which provides investors with measurement of returns against a relevant market or sector benchmark.

The country awards identify consistently measured real estate investment performance across two categories:

Balanced: highest total return relative to the real estate All Property benchmark annualised over three years to December 2018

Specialist: highest total return relative to the real estate sector benchmark annualised over three years to December 2018

In addition, two further awards are given to:

The best performing pan-European balanced fund, based on the highest three-yearNAV-level performance

AWARD CATEGORIES & WINNERS

France Fund Awards

Balanced Fund