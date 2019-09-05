Log in
MSCI

MSCI

(MSCI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/05 10:37:32 am
234.8 USD   +2.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MSCI : to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

09/05/2019 | 10:17am EDT

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today that Linda S. Huber, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference at the Hilton Hotel Midtown in New York on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 07:30 AM EST.

The live audio webcast of the presentation will be available via the events and presentations section of MSCI’s Investor Relations homepage, http://ir.msci.com/events.cfm. A replay of the presentation will be available on the same site for a period of 60 days commencing within 24 hours of such presentation.

About MSCI Inc.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 45 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading, research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.

To learn more, please visit www.msci.com. MSCI#IR

Website and Social Media Disclosure

MSCI uses its website, including its quarterly updates, blog, podcasts and social media channels, including its corporate Twitter account (@MSCI_Inc), as channels of distribution of company information. The information we post through these channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these channels, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about MSCI when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts Subscription” section of MSCI’s Investor Relations homepage at http://ir.msci.com/alerts.cfm. The contents of MSCI’s website, including its quarterly updates, blog, podcasts and social media channels are not, however, incorporated by reference into this release.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 543 M
EBIT 2019 748 M
Net income 2019 556 M
Debt 2019 1 718 M
Yield 2019 1,06%
P/E ratio 2019 35,2x
P/E ratio 2020 34,7x
EV / Sales2019 13,8x
EV / Sales2020 12,5x
Capitalization 19 498 M
Chart MSCI
Duration : Period :
MSCI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 237,67  $
Last Close Price 230,20  $
Spread / Highest target 12,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henry A. Fernandez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
C. D. Baer Pettit President
Laurent Seyer Chief Operating & Client Officer
Kathleen A. Winters Chief Financial Officer
Jigar Thakkar Chief Technology Officer & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MSCI56.14%19 498
S&P GLOBAL INC52.21%63 841
RELX23.60%47 162
MOODY'S CORPORATION52.60%40 432
THOMSON REUTERS CORP38.77%34 863
EXPERIAN36.75%28 642
