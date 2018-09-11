Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Msci Inc    MSCI

MSCI INC (MSCI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MSCI : Completes the Integration of ESG in All Its Risk Analytics Systems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 04:23pm CEST

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI), a leading provider of research-based indexes, ratings and analytics, today announced the next step toward advancing ESG integration into the investment management process by delivering ESG solutions across its suite of risk and portfolio analytics systems.

MSCI’s multi-asset class risk and performance analytics clients can integrate ESG ratings, data1 and indexes into security selection, portfolio construction, stress testing, and risk and performance attribution analysis.

Jorge Mina, managing director and head of analytics at MSCI said, “Asset owners are increasingly demanding systematic integration of ESG data into their investment process. We are pleased to offer the full suite of our MSCI ESG Ratings and tools to help our clients incorporate ESG analysis into the risk management process, and construct ESG and climate-integrated portfolios.”

Remy Briand, managing director and head of ESG at MSCI said, “The inclusion of MSCI ESG Ratings and MSCI ESG Indexes into our portfolio and risk management systems represents the next step in the evolution of MSCI’s support of ESG investing. Conversations with our clients are shifting from why ESG matters to how to implement ESG to make better informed investment decisions.”

MSCI ESG Analytics toolkit key features include:

  • Ability to measure, monitor, and manage ESG exposures on over 650,000 equity and fixed income securities and over 8 million active equity and bond derivatives
  • Access to ESG Ratings of 13,000 issuers (including subsidiaries) across the full suite of MSCI risk management and portfolio construction tools to understand the most economically significant ESG risks to a company relative to its industry peers
  • Access to MSCI’s full suite of 900 equity and fixed income ESG indexes for performance benchmarking, optimization and reporting
  • The addition of ESG in MSCI’s Barra European Equity Factor Model for direct attribution of risk and return in European markets
  • Access to climate change assessment data for automated carbon footprinting of funds, indexes, and portfolios; optimization of portfolios to reduce carbon exposures while limiting tracking error; and the development of climate scenario analysis and stress tests

MSCI ESG Research, the provider of MSCI ESG Ratings, works with 46 of the top 50 asset managers globally2.

Over $108 billion in institutional, retail and exchange-traded fund assets are currently benchmarked to MSCI ESG Indexes3 - growing 84% from Q1 2017.

About MSCI

For more than 40 years, MSCI’s research-based indexes and analytics have helped the world’s leading investors build and manage better portfolios. Clients rely on our offerings for deeper insights into the drivers of performance and risk in their portfolios, broad asset class coverage and innovative research.

Our line of products and services includes indexes, analytical models, data, real estate benchmarks and ESG research.

MSCI serves 99 of the top 100 largest money managers, according to the most recent P&I ranking.

For more information, visit us at www.msci.com.

____________________________________
1 MSCI ESG Ratings and data are provided MSCI ESG Research LLC
2 Based on latest P&I AUM data and MSCI clients as of December 2017
3 As of Mar 2018, based on Bloomberg, Morningstar and MSCI data. Active AUM includes data as of Dec. 2017 reported in Mar, 2018 by eVestment. Data excludes mandate or policy benchmark related assets.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MSCI INC
04:23pMSCI : Completes the Integration of ESG in All Its Risk Analytics Systems
BU
10:57aMSCI : Completes the Integration of ESG in all its Risk Analytics Systems »
PU
09/05MSCI : East Capital launches UCITS version of China A-Shares strategy
AQ
09/04MSCI : and Tadawul to Launch Joint Saudi Arabia Tradeable Index for Domestic and..
PU
09/04MSCI : and Tadawul to Launch Joint Saudi Arabia Tradeable Index for Domestic and..
BU
08/16MSCI INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/15MSCI : Investor realities
AQ
08/13MSCI : Equity Indexes August 2018 Index Review
BU
08/13MSCI : Equity Indexes August 2018 Index Review »
PU
08/13MSCI : DIC Selected for Inclusion for the Second Consecutive Year in MSCI Indexe..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04MSCI and Tadawul to launch joint Saudi Arabia tradeable index 
09/01Dividend Champions For September 2018 
08/23MARKETS AT ALL-TIME HIGHS : Time To Sell Stocks? 
08/02MSCI (MSCI) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/02MSCI, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 440 M
EBIT 2018 720 M
Net income 2018 457 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,06%
P/E ratio 2018 35,81
P/E ratio 2019 31,27
Capi. / Sales 2018 11,0x
Capi. / Sales 2019 10,1x
Capitalization 15 822 M
Chart MSCI INC
Duration : Period :
Msci Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 185 $
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henry A. Fernandez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
C. D. Baer Pettit President
Laurent Seyer Chief Operating & Client Officer
Kathleen A. Winters Chief Financial Officer
Jigar Thakkar Chief Technology Officer & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MSCI INC40.75%15 822
DUN & BRADSTREET CORP20.34%5 290
NETWEALTH GROUP LTD10.71%1 364
PRAEMIUM LTD45.39%292
ONEVUE HOLDINGS LTD13.97%146
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.67%95
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.