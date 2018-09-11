MSCI : Completes the Integration of ESG in All Its Risk Analytics Systems

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI), a leading provider of research-based indexes,
ratings and analytics, today announced the next step toward advancing
ESG integration into the investment management process by delivering ESG
solutions across its suite of risk and portfolio analytics systems.
MSCI’s multi-asset class risk and performance analytics clients can
integrate ESG ratings, data1 and indexes into security
selection, portfolio construction, stress testing, and risk and
performance attribution analysis.
Jorge Mina, managing director and head of analytics at MSCI said, “Asset
owners are increasingly demanding systematic integration of ESG data
into their investment process. We are pleased to offer the full suite of
our MSCI ESG Ratings and tools to help our clients incorporate ESG
analysis into the risk management process, and construct ESG and
climate-integrated portfolios.”
Remy Briand, managing director and head of ESG at MSCI said, “The
inclusion of MSCI ESG Ratings and MSCI ESG Indexes into our portfolio
and risk management systems represents the next step in the evolution of
MSCI’s support of ESG investing. Conversations with our clients are
shifting from why ESG matters to how to implement ESG to make better
informed investment decisions.”
MSCI ESG Analytics toolkit key features include:
-
Ability to measure, monitor, and manage ESG exposures on over 650,000
equity and fixed income securities and over 8 million active equity
and bond derivatives
-
Access to ESG Ratings of 13,000 issuers (including subsidiaries)
across the full suite of MSCI risk management and portfolio
construction tools to understand the most economically significant ESG
risks to a company relative to its industry peers
-
Access to MSCI’s full suite of 900 equity and fixed income ESG indexes
for performance benchmarking, optimization and reporting
-
The addition of ESG in MSCI’s Barra European Equity Factor Model for
direct attribution of risk and return in European markets
-
Access to climate change assessment data for automated carbon
footprinting of funds, indexes, and portfolios; optimization of
portfolios to reduce carbon exposures while limiting tracking error;
and the development of climate scenario analysis and stress tests
MSCI ESG Research, the provider of MSCI ESG Ratings, works with 46 of
the top 50 asset managers globally2.
Over $108 billion in institutional, retail and exchange-traded fund
assets are currently benchmarked to MSCI ESG Indexes3 -
growing 84% from Q1 2017.
About MSCI
For more than 40 years, MSCI’s research-based indexes and analytics have
helped the world’s leading investors build and manage better portfolios.
Clients rely on our offerings for deeper insights into the drivers of
performance and risk in their portfolios, broad asset class coverage and
innovative research.
Our line of products and services includes indexes, analytical models,
data, real estate benchmarks and ESG research.
MSCI serves 99 of the top 100 largest money managers, according to the
most recent P&I ranking.
For more information, visit us at www.msci.com.
____________________________________
1 MSCI ESG Ratings
and data are provided MSCI ESG Research LLC
2 Based on
latest P&I AUM data and MSCI clients as of December 2017
3
As of Mar 2018, based on Bloomberg, Morningstar and MSCI data. Active
AUM includes data as of Dec. 2017 reported in Mar, 2018 by eVestment.
Data excludes mandate or policy benchmark related assets.
