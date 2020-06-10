MSCI : William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference 0 06/10/2020 | 05:18pm EDT Send by mail :

MSCI INC. BAER PETTIT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER June 10, 2020 © 2020 MSCI Inc. All rights reserved. Forward-Looking statements This investor presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private

Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, MSCI's long-term targets. These forward-looking statements relate to future events or to future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond MSCI's control and that could materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

2020 and in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risk factor under "Risk Factors-TheCOVID-19 pandemic, or other widespread health crises, could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition or results of operations" as set forth in the quarterly report for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which we filed with the SEC on April 29, 2020. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if MSCI's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from what MSCI projected. Any forward-looking statement in this investor presentation reflects MSCI's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to MSCI's operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. MSCI assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. 2 Other information • • Percentage changes and totals in this investor presentation may not sum due to rounding. Percentage changes refer to the comparable period in 2019, unless otherwise noted. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations reflect the difference between the current period results as reported compared to the current period results recalculated using the foreign currency exchange rates in effect for the comparable prior period. While operating revenues adjusted for the impact of foreign currency fluctuations includes asset-based fees that have been adjusted for the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, the underlying assets under management ("AUM"), which is the primary component of asset-based fees, is not adjusted for foreign currency fluctuations. Approximately two-thirds of the AUM are invested in securities denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar, and accordingly, any such impact is excluded from the disclosed foreign currency adjusted variances. 3 MSCI at a glance WHO WE ARE 7,7001blue-chip clients in 85+ countries as of 1Q20 Across investment and trading spectrum

World's most sophisticated investors use our products and services Must have products and services Across asset classes for performance and risk

$1.6B+ run rate as of March 31, 2020

10% YoY organic subscription Run Rate growth in 1Q20 Strong performance and inclusive culture Global, multi-cultural workforce

multi-cultural workforce Driving innovation for industry- leading solutions 2 3,459 talented employees globally as of 1Q20 35 MSCI locations in 22 countries

63% and 37% of employees located in emerging market and developed market locations respectively

Extensive knowledge of the investment process WHAT WE DO Provide products and services that global investors can use to build better portfoliosfor a better world 1Number of clients based on the shipping address of the ultimate customer utilizing the product which counts affiliates, user locations, or business units within a single organization as separate clients; 2Unless otherwise noted, solutions throughout this4presentation refers to the usage of our products and / or services by our clients to help them achieve their objectives. COVID-19 response - supporting our people, clients and business Our •Almost 100% of our workforce is operating remotely across 35 locations in 22 People & countries. Health and safety is a top priority Business •Key data production and technology services have an uptime of over 99.9%. Multiple data centers globally •Crisis Management Team across functional areas of MSCI meets frequently Our •Enhanced client outreach & research/content to help clients, including Clients upgrading fixed income liquidity modeling tools to operate bi-weekly vs monthly •Select free trials to daily index data for index product subscribers currently on a monthly delivery cycle, and on ESG Metrics data & certain Real Estate data sets •Access to multi-asset class model portfolio stress testing to simulate outcomes across equity, credit, oil, FX and commodity shocks Our Capital In May 2020, issued $1 billion of debt at 3.875%; in June 2020, using proceeds to redeem all $800 million of 5.750% notes due 2025 (results in temporary duplicate interest expense)

Investing cash to minimize risk & earn a return; however, interest income has been impacted by lower interest rates and is likely to be several million dollars lower on a quarterly basis versus 1Q20

Continuing to strategically manage working capital 5 Clients across the investment process turn to MSCI's tools to support their investment needs Client investment process Asset Portfolio Performance and Risk Allocation Construction Management MSCI tools to support: •Defining investable universes •Allocating assets sustainably •Creating investment programs/products •Benchmarking performance •Understanding and managing risk and performance •Reporting to constituents •Complying with regulations •Measuring climate related risks and opportunities Solutions for the most critical investment activities 6 Ongoing tailwinds from secular market trends Increasing mandate for sustainable returns and ESG integration Ongoing shift from active management to index-enabledinvesting From manager selection to internal management Long-term shift from Home country Bias to Global Increasing demands on institutional investors to be more efficient and differentiated Continued allocation to private assetclasses 7 Track record of growth through new markets with attractive future opportunity set 8 Underpinned by momentum in areas targeted for growth (US$ in millions) Firmwide ESG Run Rate1 Futures & Options Linked to ESG Content MSCI Indexes Run Rate ESG Indexes +35.7% $156 $52 +175.6% $49.1 $115 $31 $104 $17.8 $84 1Q19 1Q20 1Q19 1Q20 1Firmwide ESG Run Rate includes ESG Research and Content Run Rate, reported in the All Other segment, and ESG-related Index 9 subscription and asset-based fees Run Rate reported in the Index segment. Delivering growth across key metrics Financial discipline and rigor underpinned by culture of performance and accountability Revenue ($m) 10% Adjusted EBITDA ($m) 15% CAGR CAGR $1,434 $1,558 $1,603 $772 $850 $882 $1,075 $1,151 $1,274 $660 $569 $482 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM 3/31/2020 3/31/2020 Adjusted Earnings Per Share 29% Free Cash Flow ($m) 24% CAGR CAGR $6.44 $6.79 $656 $678 $564 $5.35 $3.98 $400 $355 $3.03 $272 $2.32 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Cumulative(1) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM TTM 3/31/2020 3/31/2020 Note: Compound annual growth rate calculations represent beginning figures in 2015 and ending figures in trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2020 ("TTM 3/31/2020").101Represents sum of Adjusted Earnings per Share recorded in each quarterly period between April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020. Disciplined and thoughtful capital allocation approach Reinvest for Growth Mergers, Partnerships & Acquisitions Disciplined Return of Excess Capital Triple-Crown framework to evaluate and fund internal high return and strategic organic opportunities and mergers, partnerships and acquisitions (MP&A) Opportunistic repurchase of shares driven by availability of cash and market volatility Meaningful & sustainable dividend per share: Target of 40%-50% of Adjusted EPS Capital Return 110 97 92 90 86 86 $172 $88 $97 $925 $759 $58 $671 $221 $121 $357 $137 $102 FY 2015 FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 YTD 4/24/2020 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in millions) Value of Shares Repurchased Dividends $3.7B of Capital Returned Since 2015 11 Long-term targets Index Analytics ESG Real Estate Revenue Adj. EBITDA Growth Rate Expense (ex. ABF) Growth Rate Low Double High Single Digit Digit High Single Mid to High Digit to Low Single Digit Double Digit Mid Twenties Low to Mid Mid Teens Teens Adj. EBITDA Adj. EBITDA Growth Rate Margin % MSCI Low Double High Single Mid Mid to High Digit Digit Teens 50s 12 MSCI thriving in a transforming industry Favorable Secular Tailwinds Growth in index-enabled investing, use of factors, increasing need for performance attribution/risk reporting, integration of ESG into the mainstream of the investment process Compelling Business Model Strong track record of revenue growth 97% of revenue is recurring1/retention rate 95% (1Q20) High margin business Strong cash generation and balance sheet Empowered Culture Focus on consistent, quality growth/strong accountability Solid stewardship of capital/focus on shareholder value creation Strong governance 1As of trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2020. Recurring revenues include recurring subscription and asset-based13fees revenues. Use of Non-GAAP financial measures MSCI has presented supplemental non-GAAP financial measures as part of this investor presentation. Reconciliations are provided in slides 16-19 that reconcile each non-GAAP financial measure with the most comparable GAAP measure. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this investor presentation should not be considered as alternative measures for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this investor presentation are used by management to monitor the financial performance of the business, inform business decision-making and forecast future results.

non-GAAP financial measures as part of this investor presentation. Reconciliations are provided in slides 16-19 that reconcile each non-GAAP financial measure with the most comparable GAAP measure. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this investor presentation should not be considered as alternative measures for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this investor presentation are used by management to monitor the financial performance of the business, inform business decision-making and forecast future results. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as net income before (1) provision for income taxes, (2) other expense (income), net, (3) depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and leasehold improvements, (4) amortization of intangible assets and, at times, (5) certain other transactions or adjustments, including the impact related to the vesting of the multi-year restricted stock units subject to performance payout adjustments granted in 2016 (the "Multi-Year PSUs").

multi-year restricted stock units subject to performance payout adjustments granted in 2016 (the "Multi-Year PSUs"). "Adjusted EBITDA expenses" is defined as operating expenses less depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and leasehold improvements and amortization of intangible assets and, at times, certain other transactions or adjustments, including the impact related to the vesting of the Multi-Year PSUs.

Multi-Year PSUs. "Adjusted net income" and "adjusted EPS" are defined as net income and diluted EPS, respectively, before the after-tax impact of the amortization of acquired intangible assets, the impact of debt extinguishment costs, the impact of divestitures, the impact of adjustments for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that was enacted on December 22, 2017 ("Tax Reform"), except for amounts associated with active tax planning implemented as a result of Tax Reform, and, at times, certain other transactions or adjustments, including the impact related to the vesting of the Multi-Year PSUs.

after-tax impact of the amortization of acquired intangible assets, the impact of debt extinguishment costs, the impact of divestitures, the impact of adjustments for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that was enacted on December 22, 2017 ("Tax Reform"), except for amounts associated with active tax planning implemented as a result of Tax Reform, and, at times, certain other transactions or adjustments, including the impact related to the vesting of the Multi-Year PSUs. "Adjusted tax rate" is defined as the effective tax rate excluding the impact of Tax Reform adjustments (except for amounts associated with active tax planning implemented as a result of Tax Reform) and the impact related to the vesting of the Multi-Year PSUs.

Multi-Year PSUs. "Capex" is defined as capital expenditures plus capitalized software development costs.

"Free cash flow" is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less Capex.

"Organic operating revenue growth" is defined as operating revenue growth compared to the prior year period excluding the impact of acquired businesses, divested businesses and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Asset-based fees ex-FX does not adjust for the impact from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on the underlying AUM.

fees ex-FX does not adjust for the impact from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on the underlying AUM. We believe adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA expenses are meaningful measures of the operating performance of MSCI because they adjust for significant one-time, unusual or non-recurring items as well as eliminate the accounting effects of certain capital spending and acquisitions that do not directly affect what management considers to be our core operating performance in the period.

one-time, unusual or non-recurring items as well as eliminate the accounting effects of certain capital spending and acquisitions that do not directly affect what management considers to be our core operating performance in the period. We believe adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are meaningful measures of the performance of MSCI because they adjust for the after-tax impact of significant one-time, unusual or non-recurring items as well as eliminate the impact of any transactions that do not directly affect what management considers to be our core performance in the period.

after-tax impact of significant one-time, unusual or non-recurring items as well as eliminate the impact of any transactions that do not directly affect what management considers to be our core performance in the period. We believe that adjusted tax rate is useful to investors because it increases the comparability of period-to-period results by adjusting for the estimated net impact of Tax Reform and the impact related to the vesting of the Multi-Year PSUs.

period-to-period results by adjusting for the estimated net impact of Tax Reform and the impact related to the vesting of the Multi-Year PSUs. We believe that free cash flow is useful to investors because it relates the operating cash flow of MSCI to the capital that is spent to continue and improve business operations, such as investment in MSCI's existing products. Further, free cash flow indicates our ability to strengthen MSCI's balance sheet, repay our debt obligations, pay cash dividends and repurchase shares of our common stock.

We believe organic operating revenue growth is a meaningful measure of the operating performance of MSCI because it adjusts for the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and excludes the impact of operating revenues attributable to acquired and divested businesses for the comparable prior year period, providing insight into our core operating performance for the period(s) presented.

We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this investor presentation facilitate meaningful period-to-period comparisons and provide a baseline for the evaluation of future results.

non-GAAP financial measures presented in this investor presentation facilitate meaningful period-to-period comparisons and provide a baseline for the evaluation of future results. Adjusted EBITDA expenses, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, adjusted tax rate, Capex, free cash flow and organic operating revenue growth are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable to similarly-titlednon-GAAP financial measures of other companies. These measures can differ significantly from company to company depending on, among other things, long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate and capital investments. Accordingly, the Company's computation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures computed by other companies. 14 Use of operating metrics MSCI has presented supplemental key operating metrics as part of this investor presentation, including Retention Rate, Run Rate, subscription sales, subscription cancellations and non-recurring sales.

non-recurring sales. Retention Rate is an important metric because subscription cancellations decrease our Run Rate and ultimately our operating revenues over time. The annual Retention Rate represents the retained subscription Run Rate (subscription Run Rate at the beginning of the fiscal year less actual cancels during the year) as a percentage of the subscription Run Rate at the beginning of the fiscal year. The Retention Rate for a non-annual period is calculated by annualizing the cancellations for which we have received a notice of termination or for which we believe there is an intention not to renew during the non-annual period, and we believe that such notice or intention evidences the client's final decision to terminate or not renew the applicable agreement, even though such notice is not effective until a later date. This annualized cancellation figure is then divided by the subscription Run Rate at the beginning of the fiscal year to calculate a cancellation rate. This cancellation rate is then subtracted from 100% to derive the annualized Retention Rate for the period. Retention Rate is computed by operating segment on a product/service-by-product/service basis. In general, if a client reduces the number of products or services to which it subscribes within a segment, or switches between products or services within a segment, we treat it as a cancellation for purposes of calculating our Retention Rate except in the case of a product or service switch that management considers to be a replacement product or service. In those replacement cases, only the net change to the client subscription, if a decrease, is reported as a cancel. In the Analytics and the ESG segments, substantially all product or service switches are treated as replacement products or services and netted in this manner, while in our Index and Real Estate segments, product or service switches that are treated as replacement products or services and receive netting treatment occur only in certain limited instances. In addition, we treat any reduction in fees resulting from a down-sale of the same product or service as a cancellation to the extent of the reduction. We do not calculate Retention Rate for that portion of our Run Rate attributable to assets in index-linked investment products or futures and options contracts, in each case, linked to our indexes.

non-annual period is calculated by annualizing the cancellations for which we have received a notice of termination or for which we believe there is an intention not to renew during the non-annual period, and we believe that such notice or intention evidences the client's final decision to terminate or not renew the applicable agreement, even though such notice is not effective until a later date. This annualized cancellation figure is then divided by the subscription Run Rate at the beginning of the fiscal year to calculate a cancellation rate. This cancellation rate is then subtracted from 100% to derive the annualized Retention Rate for the period. Retention Rate is computed by operating segment on a product/service-by-product/service basis. In general, if a client reduces the number of products or services to which it subscribes within a segment, or switches between products or services within a segment, we treat it as a cancellation for purposes of calculating our Retention Rate except in the case of a product or service switch that management considers to be a replacement product or service. In those replacement cases, only the net change to the client subscription, if a decrease, is reported as a cancel. In the Analytics and the ESG segments, substantially all product or service switches are treated as replacement products or services and netted in this manner, while in our Index and Real Estate segments, product or service switches that are treated as replacement products or services and receive netting treatment occur only in certain limited instances. In addition, we treat any reduction in fees resulting from a down-sale of the same product or service as a cancellation to the extent of the reduction. We do not calculate Retention Rate for that portion of our Run Rate attributable to assets in index-linked investment products or futures and options contracts, in each case, linked to our indexes. Run Rate estimates at a particular point in time the annualized value of the recurring revenues under our client license agreements ("Client Contracts") for the next 12 months, assuming all Client Contracts that come up for renewal are renewed and assuming then-current currency exchange rates, subject to the adjustments and exclusions described below. For any Client Contract where fees are linked to an investment product's assets or trading volume/fees, the Run Rate calculation reflects, for ETFs, the market value on the last trading day of the period, for futures and options, the most recent quarterly volumes and/or reported exchange fees, and for other non-ETF products, the most recent client-reported assets. Run Rate does not include fees associated with "one-time" and other non-recurring transactions. In addition, we add to Run Rate the annualized fee value of recurring new sales, whether to existing or new clients, when we execute Client Contracts, even though the license start date, and associated revenue recognition, may not be effective until a later date. We remove from Run Rate the annualized fee value associated with products or services under any Client Contract with respect to which we have received a notice of termination or non- renewal during the period and have determined that such notice evidences the client's final decision to terminate or not renew the applicable products or services, even though such notice is not effective until a later date.

then-current currency exchange rates, subject to the adjustments and exclusions described below. For any Client Contract where fees are linked to an investment product's assets or trading volume/fees, the Run Rate calculation reflects, for ETFs, the market value on the last trading day of the period, for futures and options, the most recent quarterly volumes and/or reported exchange fees, and for other non-ETF products, the most recent client-reported assets. Run Rate does not include fees associated with "one-time" and other non-recurring transactions. In addition, we add to Run Rate the annualized fee value of recurring new sales, whether to existing or new clients, when we execute Client Contracts, even though the license start date, and associated revenue recognition, may not be effective until a later date. We remove from Run Rate the annualized fee value associated with products or services under any Client Contract with respect to which we have received a notice of termination or non- renewal during the period and have determined that such notice evidences the client's final decision to terminate or not renew the applicable products or services, even though such notice is not effective until a later date. "Organic subscription Run Rate growth" is defined as the period over period Run Rate growth, excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency and the first year impact of any acquisitions. It is also adjusted for divestitures. Changes in foreign currency are calculated by applying the currency exchange rate from the comparable prior period to current period foreign currency denominated Run Rate.

Sales represents the annualized value of products and services clients commit to purchase from MSCI and will result in additional operating revenues. Non- recurring sales represent the actual value of the customer agreements entered into during the period and are not a component of Run Rate. New recurring subscription sales represent additional selling activities, such as new customer agreements, additions to existing agreements or increases in price that occurred during the period and are additions to Run Rate. Subscription cancellations reflect client activities during the period, such as discontinuing products and services and/or reductions in price, resulting in reductions to Run Rate. Net new recurring subscription sales represent the amount of new recurring subscription sales net of subscription cancellations during the period, which reflects the net impact to Run Rate during the period.

Total gross sales represent the sum of new recurring subscription sales and non-recurring sales. Total net sales represent the total gross sales net of the impact from subscription cancellations. 15 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA 220,207 Multi-Year PSU payroll tax expense - Amortization of intangible assets 13,243 Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and leasehold improvements 7,535 Operating income 199,429 (UNAUDITED) 52,896 Other expense (income), net Provision for income taxes 23,750 Net income $ 122,783 Year Ended Income Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, In thousands 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Index adjusted EBITDA $ 670,188 $ 607,853 $ 522,241 $ 431,478 $ 392,987 Analytics adjusted EBITDA 152,113 143,645 125,624 128,507 95,468 All Other adjusted EBITDA 28,198 20,935 11,892 9,472 (6,758) Consolidated adjusted EBITDA 850,499 772,433 659,757 569,457 481,697 Multi-Year PSU payroll tax expense 15,389 - - - - Amortization of intangible assets 49,410 54,189 44,547 47,033 46,910 Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and leasehold improvements 29,999 31,346 35,440 34,320 30,889 Operating income 755,701 686,898 579,770 488,104 403,898 Other expense (income), net 152,383 57,002 112,871 102,166 54,344 Provision for income taxes 39,670 122,011 162,927 125,083 119,516 Net income $ 563,648 $ 507,885 $ 303,972 $ 260,855 $ 223,648 Trailing Twelve Year Ended Three Months Ended Months Ended Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, In thousands Mar. 31, Mar. 31, Mar. 31, 2016 2015 2019 2018 2017 In thousands 2020 2019 2020 Index adjusted EBITDA $ 670,188 $ 607,853 $ 522,241 $ 431,478 $ 392,987 Index adjusted EBITDA $ 183,587 $ 152,211 $ 701,564 128,507 95,468 Analytics adjusted EBITDA 152,113 143,645 125,624 Analytics adjusted EBITDA 36,317 36,398 152,032 All Other adjusted EBITDA 28,198 20,935 11,892 9,472 (6,758) All Other adjusted EBITDA 9,323 9,098 28,423 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA 850,499 772,433 659,757 569,457 481,697 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA 229,227 197,707 882,019 Multi-Year PSU payroll tax expense 15,389 - - - - - Multi-Year PSU payroll tax expense - 15,389 Amortization of intangible assets 49,410 54,189 44,547 47,033 46,910 Amortization of intangible assets 13,776 11,793 51,393 Depreciation and amortization of property, Depreciation and amortization of property, ent 29,999 31,346 35,440 34,320 30,889 equipment andleaseholdimprovements 7,567 7,850 29,716 Operating income 755,701 686,898 579,770 488,104 403,898 207,884 162,675 800,910 Other expense (iincome),net 152,38345,035 57,00234,383 112,871163,035 102,166 54,344 Provision for income taxes 39,67014,724 122,011(49,900) 162,927104,294 125,083 119,516 Net income $ $ 563,648148,125 $ 507,885178,192 $$ 303,972533,581 $ 260,855 $ 223,648 16 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income(UNAUDITED) Year Ended Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, In thousands 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Net income $ 563,648 $ 507,885 $ 303,972 $ 260,855 $ 223,648 Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes - - - - (6,390) Income from continuing operations 563,648 507,885 303,972 260,855 230,038 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 34,773 43,981 39,157 47,033 46,910 Plus: Multi-Year PSU payroll tax expense 15,389 - - - - Less: Discrete excess tax benefit related to Multi-Year PSU vesting (66,581) - - - - Plus: Debt extinguishment costs associated with the 2024 Senior Notes Redemption 16,794 - - - - Less: Gain on sale of Alacra (not tax-effected) - - (771) - (6,300) Less: Gain on sale of FEA (not tax-effected) - (10,646) - - - Less: Gain on sale of InvestorForce - (46,595) - - - Less: Valuation allowance released related to InvestorForce disposition - (7,758) - - - Less: Tax Reform adjustments - (8,272) 34,500 - - Less: Income tax effect (13,226) 1,678 (10,772) (15,243) (16,039) Adjusted net income $ 550,797 $ 480,273 $ 366,086 $ 292,645 $ 254,609 Three Months Ended Mar. 31, Mar. 31, In thousands 2020 2019 Net income $ 148,125 $ 178,192 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,778 8,716 Plus: Multi-Year PSU payroll tax expense - 15,389 Less: Discrete excess tax benefit related to Multi-Year PSU vesting - (66,581) Plus: Debt extinguishment costs associated with the 2024 Senior Notes Redemption 9,966 - Less: Tax Reform adjustments (759) - Less: Income tax effect (3,396) (3,134) Adjusted net income $ 162,714 $ 132,582 17 Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Adjusted EPS (UNAUDITED) Year Ended Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Diluted EPS $ 6.59 $ 5.66 $ 3.31 $ 2.70 $ 2.03 Less: Earnings per diluted common share from discontinued operations - - - - (0.06) Earnings per diluted common share from continuing operations $ 6.59 $ 5.66 $ 3.31 $ 2.70 $ 2.09 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.41 0.49 0.43 0.49 0.43 Plus: Multi-Year PSU payroll tax expense 0.18 - - - - Less: Discrete excess tax benefit related to Multi-Year PSU vesting (0.78) - - - - Plus: Debt extinguishment costs associated with the 2024 Senior Notes Redemption 0.20 - - - - Less: Gain on sale of Alacra (not tax-effected) - - (0.01) - (0.06) Less: Gain on sale of FEA (not tax-effected) - (0.12) - - - Less: Gain on sale of InvestorForce - (0.52) - - - Less: Valuation allowance released related to InvestorForce disposition - (0.09) - - - Plus: Tax Reform adjustments - (0.09) 0.38 - - Less: Income tax effect (0.16) 0.02 (0.13) (0.16) (0.14) Adjusted EPS $ 6.44 $ 5.35 $ 3.98 $ 3.03 $ 2.32 Three Months Ended Mar. 31, Mar. 31, 2020 2019 Diluted EPS $ 1.73 $ 2.08 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.10 0.10 Plus: Multi-Year PSU payroll tax expense - 0.18 Less: Discrete excess tax benefit related to Multi-Year PSU vesting - (0.78) Plus: Debt extinguishment costs associated with the 2024 Senior Notes Redemption 0.12 - Less: Tax Reform adjustments (0.01) - Less: Income tax effect (0.04) (0.03) Adjusted EPS $ 1.90 $ 1.55 18 Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended In thousands Dec. 31, 2019 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Dec. 31, 2016 Dec. 31, 2015 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 243,643 612,762 $ 404,158 $ 442,363 $ 321,247 Capital expenditures (11,900) (30,257) (33,177) (32,284) (40,652) Capitalized software development costs (6,568)( 18,704) (15,640) (10,344) (8,500) Capex (18,468)( 48,961) (48,817) (42,628) (49,152) Free cash flow $ 225,175 563,801 $ 355,341 $ 399,735 $ 272,095 Net Income $ 122,783 507,885 $ 303,972 $ 260,855 $ 223,648 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 243,643 612,762 $ 404,158 $ 442,363 $ 321,247 Trailing Twelve ÷ ÷Net Income $ 122,783 507,885 $ 303,972 $ 260,855 $ 223,648 Three Months Ended Months Ended Operating cash flow conversion % Mar. 31, 198% 121% 133% 170% 144% Mar. 31, Mar. 31, In thousands 2020 2019 2020 563,801 $ 355,341 $ 399,735 $ 272,095 Free cash flow $ $ 225,175 Net cash provided by operating activities 112,770 $ 87,875 $ 734,418 ÷ ÷Net Income $ 122,783 507,885 $ 303,972 $ 260,855 $ 223,648 Capital expenditures (3,613) (3,156) (29,573) 153% 122% Free cash flow conversion % 183% 111% 117% Capitalized software development costs (7,203) (4,990) (26,867) Capex (10,816) (8,146) (56,440) Free cash flow $ 101,954 $ 79,729 $ 677,978 19 Attachments Original document

