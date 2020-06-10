MSCI : William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Log in
06/10/2020 | 05:18pm EDT

MSCI INC.

BAER PETTIT

PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

June 10, 2020

© 2020 MSCI Inc. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking statements

  • This investor presentation containsforward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private
    Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, MSCI's long-term targets. These forward-looking statements relate to future events or to future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond MSCI's control and that could materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.
  • Other factors that could materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements can be found in MSCI's Annual Report on Form10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 18,
    2020 and in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risk factor under "Risk Factors-TheCOVID-19 pandemic, or other widespread health crises, could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition or results of operations" as set forth in the quarterly report for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which we filed with the SEC on April 29, 2020. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if MSCI's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from what MSCI projected. Any forward-looking statement in this investor presentation reflects MSCI's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to MSCI's operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. MSCI assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

2

Other information

Percentage changes and totals in this investor presentation may not sum due to rounding. Percentage changes refer to the comparable period in 2019, unless otherwise noted.

  • Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations reflect the difference between the current period results as reported compared to the current period results recalculated using the foreign currency exchange rates in effect for the comparable prior period. While operating revenues adjusted for the impact of foreign currency fluctuations includesasset-based fees that have been adjusted for the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, the underlying assets under management ("AUM"), which is the primary component of asset-based fees, is not adjusted for foreign currency fluctuations. Approximately two-thirds of the AUM are invested in securities denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar, and accordingly, any such impact is excluded from the disclosed foreign currency adjusted variances.

3

MSCI at a glance

WHO

WE

ARE

7,7001blue-chip clients in 85+ countries as of 1Q20

  • Across investment and trading spectrum
  • World's most sophisticated investors use our products and services

Must have products and services

  • Across asset classes for performance and risk
  • $1.6B+ run rate as of March 31, 2020
  • 10% YoY organic subscription Run Rate growth in 1Q20

Strong performance and inclusive culture

  • Global,multi-cultural workforce
  • Driving innovation for industry- leading solutions2

3,459 talented employees globally as of 1Q20

  • 35 MSCI locations in 22 countries
  • 63% and 37% of employees located in emerging market and developed market locations respectively
  • Extensive knowledge of the investment process

WHAT WE DO

Provide products and services that global investors can use to build better portfoliosfor a better world

1Number of clients based on the shipping address of the ultimate customer utilizing the product which counts affiliates, user

locations, or business units within a single organization as separate clients; 2Unless otherwise noted, solutions throughout this4presentation refers to the usage of our products and / or services by our clients to help them achieve their objectives.

COVID-19 response -

supporting our people, clients and business

Our

Almost 100% of our workforce is operating remotely across 35 locations in 22

People &

countries. Health and safety is a top priority

Business

Key data production and technology services have an uptime of over 99.9%.

Multiple data centers globally

Crisis Management Team across functional areas of MSCI meets frequently

Our

Enhanced client outreach & research/content to help clients, including

Clients

upgrading fixed income liquidity modeling tools to operate bi-weekly vs monthly

Select free trials to daily index data for index product subscribers currently on a

monthly delivery cycle, and on ESG Metrics data & certain Real Estate data sets

Access to multi-asset class model portfolio stress testing to simulate outcomes

across equity, credit, oil, FX and commodity shocks

Our

Capital

  • In May 2020, issued $1 billion of debt at 3.875%; in June 2020, using proceeds to redeem all $800 million of 5.750% notes due 2025 (results in temporary duplicate interest expense)
  • Investing cash to minimize risk & earn a return; however, interest income has been impacted by lower interest rates and is likely to be several million dollars lower on a quarterly basis versus 1Q20
  • Continuing to strategically manage working capital

5

Clients across the investment process turn to MSCI's tools to support their investment needs

Client investment process

Asset

Portfolio

Performance

and Risk

Allocation

Construction

Management

MSCI tools to support:

Defining investable universes

Allocating assets sustainably

Creating investment programs/products

Benchmarking performance

Understanding and managing risk and performance

Reporting to constituents

Complying with regulations

Measuring climate related risks and opportunities

Solutions for the most critical investment activities

6

Ongoing tailwinds from secular market trends

Increasing mandate for sustainable returns and

ESG integration

Ongoing shift from active management to index-enabledinvesting

From manager selection to internal management

Long-term shift from

Home country Bias to Global

Increasing demands on institutional investors to be more efficient and differentiated

Continued allocation to private assetclasses

7

Track record of growth through new markets with attractive future opportunity set

8

Underpinned by momentum in areas targeted for growth

(US$ in millions)

Firmwide ESG Run Rate1

Futures & Options Linked to

ESG Content

MSCI Indexes Run Rate

ESG Indexes

+35.7%

$156

$52

+175.6%

$49.1

$115

$31

$104

$17.8

$84

1Q19

1Q20

1Q19

1Q20

1Firmwide ESG Run Rate includes ESG Research and Content Run Rate, reported in the All Other segment, and ESG-related Index

9

subscription and asset-based fees Run Rate reported in the Index segment.

Delivering growth across key metrics

Financial discipline and rigor underpinned by culture of performance and accountability

Revenue ($m)

10%

Adjusted EBITDA ($m)

15%

CAGR

CAGR

$1,434

$1,558

$1,603

$772

$850

$882

$1,075

$1,151

$1,274

$660

$569

$482

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

TTM

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

TTM

3/31/2020

3/31/2020

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

29%

Free Cash Flow ($m)

24%

CAGR

CAGR

$6.44

$6.79

$656

$678

$564

$5.35

$3.98

$400

$355

$3.03

$272

$2.32

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

Cumulative(1)

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

TTM

TTM 3/31/2020

3/31/2020

Note: Compound annual growth rate calculations represent beginning figures in 2015 and ending figures in trailing twelve months ended

March 31, 2020 ("TTM 3/31/2020").101Represents sum of Adjusted Earnings per Share recorded in each quarterly period between April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020.

Disciplined and thoughtful capital allocation approach

Reinvest for

Growth

Mergers,

Partnerships &

Acquisitions

Disciplined

Return of

Excess Capital

Triple-Crown framework

to evaluate and fund internal high return and strategic organic opportunities and mergers, partnerships and acquisitions (MP&A)

Opportunistic repurchase of shares driven by availability of cash and market volatility

Meaningful & sustainable dividend per share: Target of 40%-50% of Adjusted EPS

Capital Return

110

97

92

90

86

86

$172

$88

$97

$925

$759

$58

$671

$221

$121

$357

$137

$102

FY 2015 FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019

YTD

4/24/2020

Weighted Average Diluted Shares

Outstanding (in millions)

Value of Shares Repurchased

Dividends

$3.7B of Capital Returned Since 2015

11

Long-term targets

Index

Analytics

ESG

Real Estate

Revenue

Adj. EBITDA

Growth Rate

Expense

(ex. ABF)

Growth Rate

Low Double

High Single

Digit

Digit

High Single

Mid to High

Digit to Low

Single Digit

Double Digit

Mid

Twenties

Low to Mid

Mid

Teens

Teens

Adj. EBITDA

Adj. EBITDA

Growth Rate

Margin %

MSCI

Low Double

High Single

Mid

Mid to High

Digit

Digit

Teens

50s

12

MSCI thriving in a transforming industry

Favorable Secular Tailwinds

Growth in index-enabled investing, use of factors, increasing need for performance attribution/risk reporting, integration of ESG into the mainstream of the investment process

Compelling Business Model

Strong track record of revenue growth

97% of revenue is recurring1/retention rate 95% (1Q20) High margin business

Strong cash generation and balance sheet

Empowered Culture

Focus on consistent, quality growth/strong accountability

Solid stewardship of capital/focus on shareholder value creation

Strong governance

1As of trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2020. Recurring revenues include recurring subscription and asset-based13fees revenues.

Use of Non-GAAP financial measures

  • MSCI has presented supplementalnon-GAAP financial measures as part of this investor presentation. Reconciliations are provided in slides 16-19 that reconcile each non-GAAP financial measure with the most comparable GAAP measure. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this investor presentation should not be considered as alternative measures for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this investor presentation are used by management to monitor the financial performance of the business, inform business decision-making and forecast future results.
  • "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as net income before (1) provision for income taxes, (2) other expense (income), net, (3) depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and leasehold improvements, (4) amortization of intangible assets and, at times, (5) certain other transactions or adjustments, including the impact related to the vesting of themulti-year restricted stock units subject to performance payout adjustments granted in 2016 (the "Multi-Year PSUs").
  • "Adjusted EBITDA expenses" is defined as operating expenses less depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and leasehold improvements and amortization of intangible assets and, at times, certain other transactions or adjustments, including the impact related to the vesting of theMulti-Year PSUs.
  • "Adjusted net income" and "adjusted EPS" are defined as net income and diluted EPS, respectively, before theafter-tax impact of the amortization of acquired intangible assets, the impact of debt extinguishment costs, the impact of divestitures, the impact of adjustments for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that was enacted on December 22, 2017 ("Tax Reform"), except for amounts associated with active tax planning implemented as a result of Tax Reform, and, at times, certain other transactions or adjustments, including the impact related to the vesting of the Multi-Year PSUs.
  • "Adjusted tax rate" is defined as the effective tax rate excluding the impact of Tax Reform adjustments (except for amounts associated with active tax planning implemented as a result of Tax Reform) and the impact related to the vesting of theMulti-Year PSUs.
  • "Capex" is defined as capital expenditures plus capitalized software development costs.
  • "Free cash flow" is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less Capex.
  • "Organic operating revenue growth" is defined as operating revenue growth compared to the prior year period excluding the impact of acquired businesses, divested businesses and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.
  • Asset-basedfees ex-FX does not adjust for the impact from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on the underlying AUM.
  • We believe adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA expenses are meaningful measures of the operating performance of MSCI because they adjust for significantone-time, unusual or non-recurring items as well as eliminate the accounting effects of certain capital spending and acquisitions that do not directly affect what management considers to be our core operating performance in the period.
  • We believe adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are meaningful measures of the performance of MSCI because they adjust for theafter-tax impact of significant one-time, unusual or non-recurring items as well as eliminate the impact of any transactions that do not directly affect what management considers to be our core performance in the period.
  • We believe that adjusted tax rate is useful to investors because it increases the comparability ofperiod-to-period results by adjusting for the estimated net impact of Tax Reform and the impact related to the vesting of the Multi-Year PSUs.
  • We believe that free cash flow is useful to investors because it relates the operating cash flow of MSCI to the capital that is spent to continue and improve business operations, such as investment in MSCI's existing products. Further, free cash flow indicates our ability to strengthen MSCI's balance sheet, repay our debt obligations, pay cash dividends and repurchase shares of our common stock.
  • We believe organic operating revenue growth is a meaningful measure of the operating performance of MSCI because it adjusts for the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and excludes the impact of operating revenues attributable to acquired and divested businesses for the comparable prior year period, providing insight into our core operating performance for the period(s) presented.
  • We believe that thenon-GAAP financial measures presented in this investor presentation facilitate meaningful period-to-period comparisons and provide a baseline for the evaluation of future results.
  • Adjusted EBITDA expenses, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, adjusted tax rate, Capex, free cash flow and organic operating revenue growth are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable tosimilarly-titlednon-GAAP financial measures of other companies. These measures can differ significantly from company to company depending on, among other things, long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate and capital investments. Accordingly, the Company's computation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures computed by other companies.

14

Use of operating metrics

  • MSCI has presented supplemental key operating metrics as part of this investor presentation, including Retention Rate, Run Rate, subscription sales, subscription cancellations andnon-recurring sales.
  • Retention Rate is an important metric because subscription cancellations decrease our Run Rate and ultimately our operating revenues over time. The annual Retention Rate represents the retained subscription Run Rate (subscription Run Rate at the beginning of the fiscal year less actual cancels during the year) as a percentage of the subscription Run Rate at the beginning of the fiscal year. The Retention Rate for anon-annual period is calculated by annualizing the cancellations for which we have received a notice of termination or for which we believe there is an intention not to renew during the non-annual period, and we believe that such notice or intention evidences the client's final decision to terminate or not renew the applicable agreement, even though such notice is not effective until a later date. This annualized cancellation figure is then divided by the subscription Run Rate at the beginning of the fiscal year to calculate a cancellation rate. This cancellation rate is then subtracted from 100% to derive the annualized Retention Rate for the period. Retention Rate is computed by operating segment on a product/service-by-product/service basis. In general, if a client reduces the number of products or services to which it subscribes within a segment, or switches between products or services within a segment, we treat it as a cancellation for purposes of calculating our Retention Rate except in the case of a product or service switch that management considers to be a replacement product or service. In those replacement cases, only the net change to the client subscription, if a decrease, is reported as a cancel. In the Analytics and the ESG segments, substantially all product or service switches are treated as replacement products or services and netted in this manner, while in our Index and Real Estate segments, product or service switches that are treated as replacement products or services and receive netting treatment occur only in certain limited instances. In addition, we treat any reduction in fees resulting from a down-sale of the same product or service as a cancellation to the extent of the reduction. We do not calculate Retention Rate for that portion of our Run Rate attributable to assets in index-linked investment products or futures and options contracts, in each case, linked to our indexes.
  • Run Rate estimates at a particular point in time the annualized value of the recurring revenues under our client license agreements ("Client Contracts") for the next 12 months, assuming all Client Contracts that come up for renewal are renewed and assumingthen-current currency exchange rates, subject to the adjustments and exclusions described below. For any Client Contract where fees are linked to an investment product's assets or trading volume/fees, the Run Rate calculation reflects, for ETFs, the market value on the last trading day of the period, for futures and options, the most recent quarterly volumes and/or reported exchange fees, and for other non-ETF products, the most recent client-reported assets. Run Rate does not include fees associated with "one-time" and other non-recurring transactions. In addition, we add to Run Rate the annualized fee value of recurring new sales, whether to existing or new clients, when we execute Client Contracts, even though the license start date, and associated revenue recognition, may not be effective until a later date. We remove from Run Rate the annualized fee value associated with products or services under any Client Contract with respect to which we have received a notice of termination or non- renewal during the period and have determined that such notice evidences the client's final decision to terminate or not renew the applicable products or services, even though such notice is not effective until a later date.
  • "Organic subscription Run Rate growth" is defined as the period over period Run Rate growth, excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency and the first year impact of any acquisitions. It is also adjusted for divestitures. Changes in foreign currency are calculated by applying the currency exchange rate from the comparable prior period to current period foreign currency denominated Run Rate.
  • Sales represents the annualized value of products and services clients commit to purchase from MSCI and will result in additional operating revenues. Non- recurring sales represent the actual value of the customer agreements entered into during the period and are not a component of Run Rate. New recurring subscription sales represent additional selling activities, such as new customer agreements, additions to existing agreements or increases in price that occurred during the period and are additions to Run Rate. Subscription cancellations reflect client activities during the period, such as discontinuing products and services and/or reductions in price, resulting in reductions to Run Rate. Net new recurring subscription sales represent the amount of new recurring subscription sales net of subscription cancellations during the period, which reflects the net impact to Run Rate during the period.
  • Total gross sales represent the sum of new recurring subscription sales andnon-recurring sales. Total net sales represent the total gross sales net of the impact from subscription cancellations.

15

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA

220,207

Multi-Year PSU payroll tax expense

-

Amortization of intangible assets

13,243

Depreciation and amortization of property,

equipment and leasehold improvements

7,535

Operating income

199,429

(UNAUDITED)

52,896

Other expense (income), net

Provision for income taxes

23,750

Net income

$

122,783

Year Ended

Income

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

In thousands

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

Index adjusted EBITDA

$

670,188

$

607,853

$

522,241

$

431,478

$

392,987

Analytics adjusted EBITDA

152,113

143,645

125,624

128,507

95,468

All Other adjusted EBITDA

28,198

20,935

11,892

9,472

(6,758)

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA

850,499

772,433

659,757

569,457

481,697

Multi-Year PSU payroll tax expense

15,389

-

-

-

-

Amortization of intangible assets

49,410

54,189

44,547

47,033

46,910

Depreciation and amortization of property,

equipment and leasehold improvements

29,999

31,346

35,440

34,320

30,889

Operating income

755,701

686,898

579,770

488,104

403,898

Other expense (income), net

152,383

57,002

112,871

102,166

54,344

Provision for income taxes

39,670

122,011

162,927

125,083

119,516

Net income

$

563,648

$

507,885

$

303,972

$

260,855

$

223,648

Trailing Twelve

Year Ended

Three Months Ended

Months Ended

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

In thousands

Mar. 31,

Mar. 31,

Mar. 31,

2016

2015

2019

2018

2017

In thousands

2020

2019

2020

Index adjusted EBITDA

$

670,188

$

607,853

$

522,241

$

431,478

$

392,987

Index adjusted EBITDA

$

183,587

$

152,211

$

701,564

128,507

95,468

Analytics adjusted EBITDA

152,113

143,645

125,624

Analytics adjusted EBITDA

36,317

36,398

152,032

All Other adjusted EBITDA

28,198

20,935

11,892

9,472

(6,758)

All Other adjusted EBITDA

9,323

9,098

28,423

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA

850,499

772,433

659,757

569,457

481,697

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA

229,227

197,707

882,019

Multi-Year PSU payroll tax expense

15,389

-

-

-

-

-

Multi-Year PSU payroll tax expense

-

15,389

Amortization of intangible assets

49,410

54,189

44,547

47,033

46,910

Amortization of intangible assets

13,776

11,793

51,393

Depreciation and amortization of property,

Depreciation and amortization of property,

ent

29,999

31,346

35,440

34,320

30,889

equipment andleaseholdimprovements

7,567

7,850

29,716

Operating income

755,701

686,898

579,770

488,104

403,898

207,884

162,675

800,910

Other expense (iincome),net

152,38345,035

57,00234,383

112,871163,035

102,166

54,344

Provision for income taxes

39,67014,724

122,011(49,900)

162,927104,294

125,083

119,516

Net income

$ $

563,648148,125

$

507,885178,192

$$

303,972533,581

$

260,855

$

223,648

16

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net

Income(UNAUDITED)

Year Ended

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

In thousands

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

Net income

$ 563,648

$ 507,885

$ 303,972

$ 260,855

$ 223,648

Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations,

net of income taxes

-

-

-

-

(6,390)

Income from continuing operations

563,648

507,885

303,972

260,855

230,038

Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

34,773

43,981

39,157

47,033

46,910

Plus: Multi-Year PSU payroll tax expense

15,389

-

-

-

-

Less: Discrete excess tax benefit related

to Multi-Year PSU vesting

(66,581)

-

-

-

-

Plus: Debt extinguishment costs associated with the 2024

Senior Notes Redemption

16,794

-

-

-

-

Less: Gain on sale of Alacra (not tax-effected)

-

-

(771)

-

(6,300)

Less: Gain on sale of FEA (not tax-effected)

-

(10,646)

-

-

-

Less: Gain on sale of InvestorForce

-

(46,595)

-

-

-

Less: Valuation allowance released related to

InvestorForce disposition

-

(7,758)

-

-

-

Less: Tax Reform adjustments

-

(8,272)

34,500

-

-

Less: Income tax effect

(13,226)

1,678

(10,772)

(15,243)

(16,039)

Adjusted net income

$ 550,797

$ 480,273

$ 366,086

$ 292,645

$ 254,609

Three Months Ended

Mar. 31,

Mar. 31,

In thousands

2020

2019

Net income

$ 148,125

$ 178,192

Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

8,778

8,716

Plus: Multi-Year PSU payroll tax expense

-

15,389

Less: Discrete excess tax benefit related

to Multi-Year PSU vesting

-

(66,581)

Plus: Debt extinguishment costs associated with the 2024

Senior Notes Redemption

9,966

-

Less: Tax Reform adjustments

(759)

-

Less: Income tax effect

(3,396)

(3,134)

Adjusted net income

$ 162,714

$ 132,582

17

Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Adjusted EPS

(UNAUDITED)

Year Ended

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

Diluted EPS

$

6.59

$

5.66

$

3.31

$

2.70

$

2.03

Less: Earnings per diluted common share from

discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

(0.06)

Earnings per diluted common share from

continuing operations

$

6.59

$

5.66

$

3.31

$

2.70

$

2.09

Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.41

0.49

0.43

0.49

0.43

Plus: Multi-Year PSU payroll tax expense

0.18

-

-

-

-

Less: Discrete excess tax benefit related

to Multi-Year PSU vesting

(0.78)

-

-

-

-

Plus: Debt extinguishment costs associated with the 2024

Senior Notes Redemption

0.20

-

-

-

-

Less: Gain on sale of Alacra (not tax-effected)

-

-

(0.01)

-

(0.06)

Less: Gain on sale of FEA (not tax-effected)

-

(0.12)

-

-

-

Less: Gain on sale of InvestorForce

-

(0.52)

-

-

-

Less: Valuation allowance released related to

InvestorForce disposition

-

(0.09)

-

-

-

Plus: Tax Reform adjustments

-

(0.09)

0.38

-

-

Less: Income tax effect

(0.16)

0.02

(0.13)

(0.16)

(0.14)

Adjusted EPS

$

6.44

$

5.35

$

3.98

$

3.03

$

2.32

Three Months Ended

Mar. 31,

Mar. 31,

2020

2019

Diluted EPS

$

1.73

$

2.08

Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.10

0.10

Plus: Multi-Year PSU payroll tax expense

-

0.18

Less: Discrete excess tax benefit related

to Multi-Year PSU vesting

-

(0.78)

Plus: Debt extinguishment costs associated with the 2024

Senior Notes Redemption

0.12

-

Less: Tax Reform adjustments

(0.01)

-

Less: Income tax effect

(0.04)

(0.03)

Adjusted EPS

$

1.90

$

1.55

18

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

In thousands

Dec. 31, 2019

2018

Dec. 31, 2017

Dec. 31, 2016

Dec. 31, 2015

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

243,643

612,762

$

404,158

$

442,363

$

321,247

Capital expenditures

(11,900)

(30,257)

(33,177)

(32,284)

(40,652)

Capitalized software development costs

(6,568)(

18,704)

(15,640)

(10,344)

(8,500)

Capex

(18,468)(

48,961)

(48,817)

(42,628)

(49,152)

Free cash flow

$

225,175

563,801

$

355,341

$

399,735

$

272,095

Net Income

$

122,783

507,885

$

303,972

$

260,855

$

223,648

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

243,643

612,762

$

404,158

$

442,363

$

321,247

Trailing Twelve

÷

÷Net Income

$

122,783

507,885

$

303,972

$

260,855

$

223,648

Three Months

Ended

Months Ended

Operating cash flow conversion %

Mar. 31,

198%

121%

133%

170%

144%

Mar. 31,

Mar. 31,

In thousands

2020

2019

2020

563,801

$

355,341

$

399,735

$

272,095

Free cash flow

$

$

225,175

Net cash provided by operating activities

112,770

$

87,875

$

734,418

÷

÷Net Income

$

122,783

507,885

$

303,972

$

260,855

$

223,648

Capital expenditures

(3,613)

(3,156)

(29,573)

153%

122%

Free cash flow conversion %

183%

111%

117%

Capitalized software development costs

(7,203)

(4,990)

(26,867)

Capex

(10,816)

(8,146)

(56,440)

Free cash flow

$

101,954

$

79,729

$

677,978

19

Disclaimer

MSCI Inc. published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 21:17:11 UTC
