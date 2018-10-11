MSCI announces retirement of Ian Cullen

London - October 11, 2018 - MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of indexes, portfolio construction, risk management tools and services for global investors, today announces that MSCI Real Estate Advisory Director, Ian Cullen, will retire from the company in December 2018.

Ian co-founded IPD in 1985, and during his accomplished career assumed responsibility for all technical aspects of the design and production of Real Estate indexes, client information services and related analytics. He expanded IPD's operations to cover fund level indexes, built the world's first

Pan-European and Global Property Indexes, and put in place the infrastructure required to support property index-based derivatives markets.

Baer Pettit, Chief Operating Officer of MSCI, comments, "Ian has had a long and distinguished career and I would like to thank him for his exceptional contribution to MSCI. In addition, we appreciate his good work in 2012 to orchestrate a smooth transition of leadership following MSCI's acquisition of

IPD.

"I feel very good about the depth of talent as well as the strength and continuity of the leadership that Ian helped build in the last six years. On behalf of the Executive Committee and the staff of MSCI I would like to thank Ian for his vision and positive impact on the company and we wish him well on his retirement."

'The Brighton Conference' - the grand finale 2018

Following a highly successful 18-year collaboration, this year's MSCI/IPF Property Investment

Conference in Brighton on November 15-16, 2018 will be the last in the series. MSCI and IPF will continue to work together closely on other events in the future, including, but not limited to the quarterly MSCI/IPF UK Property Investment Seminars.

In the future, MSCI and the IPF each intend to produce industry leading conferences that are aligned with their own strategic priorities. MSCI plans to hold an EMEA Real Estate investment conference in 2019. The IPF intends to host a conference in February 2020, which will take a similar form to that of its successful 30th anniversary symposium in May 2018.

-Ends-

