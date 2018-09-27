Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Msci Inc    MSCI

MSCI INC (MSCI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Msci : FTSE Russell includes China stocks in boon to battered market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 02:03am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - After three years of saying "no," global index provider FTSE Russell on Wednesday welcomed mainland Chinese shares into its major benchmarks, a move that could drive billions of foreign dollars into a market suffering from a trade war.

The decision by FTSE Russell to include China's so-called A-shares in its widely followed global benchmarks represents another win for the country's market regulator after the historic inclusion of mainland stocks in MSCI Inc's share indexes in June.

Market participants had expected the announcement by FTSE Russell, saying previous sticking points around capital controls and clearing and settlement were no longer issues.

FTSE Russell said in a statement that Chinese authorities had made "significant efforts to improve access for international investors."

Duan Shihua, general manager of Chinese index publisher Shanghai Changer Investment Management Consulting, estimated the FTSE inclusion could initially trigger $15 billion of foreign inflows into the market.

"If you don't add China - the world's biggest emerging market - into your emerging market index, your benchmark would be defective, at least incomplete," he said.

FRESH CAPITAL

According to FTSE, about $16 trillion is currently benchmarked to its indexes.

The inclusion of Chinese shares means that passive funds tracking FTSE's All-World and emerging markets indexes will be forced to buy yuan-denominated A-shares.

FTSE Russell said in its statement that it would assign China A-shares "Secondary Emerging" market status starting in June 2019.

Last month, FTSE Russell's chief executive officer, Mark Makepeace, told Reuters that FTSE could give a greater weighting to A-shares than MSCI if a "yes" decision was made.

Chinese brokerage GF Securities said a higher weighting would mean FTSE could match bigger rival MSCI in terms of pulling money into China.

MSCI gave A-shares a roughly 0.8 percent weighting in its emerging market benchmark initially, triggering an estimated $18 billion of inflows. On Wednesday, MSCI said it would consider increasing Chinese share weighting in its indexes.

Fresh capital would help anchor China's wobbly stock market and ease depreciation pressure on the yuan <CNY=CFXS>, as Beijing steps up moves to counter the destabilising impact of a worsening trade war with Washington.

FTSE started vetting the China market for inclusion in 2015. In a March review, FTSE said the market was not qualified for inclusion as "Secondary Emerging," mainly due to strict capital controls and settlement inefficiency.

FTSE Russell also said it would assign Iceland "Frontier" market status as of September 2019. Romania will remain on a watch list for potential inclusion as a "Frontier" market, FTSE Russell said.

(Additional reporting by Noel Randewich in San Francisco; editing by Vidya Ranganathan, Sam Holmes and Leslie Adler)

By Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 0.02% 4585 Delayed Quote.25.76%
MSCI INC -0.07% 178.77 Delayed Quote.41.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MSCI INC
02:03aMSCI : FTSE Russell includes China stocks in boon to battered market
RE
09/26MSCI : launches Ex Tobacco Involvement Indexes »
PU
09/26MSCI : Launches Ex Tobacco Involvement Indexes
BU
09/25MSCI : To Consult On A Further Weight Increase of China A Shares In The MSCI Ind..
PU
09/25MSCI : To Consult On A Further Weight Increase of China A Shares In The MSCI Ind..
PU
09/25Kyowa Hakko Kirin Selected for Inclusion in Stock Indices GPIF Selected, FTSE..
AQ
09/20MSCI : Completes the Integration of ESG in All Its Risk Analytics Systems
AQ
09/20MSCI : GICS reclassification
AQ
09/17Is Tesla or Exxon More Sustainable? It Depends Whom You Ask
DJ
09/11MSCI : Completes the Integration of ESG in All Its Risk Analytics Systems
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/26MSCI launches indexes that exclude tobacco 
09/20The Telecom Sector Is About To Get A New Name - And A Whole Lot Bigger 
09/18Why You Should Go Long China Right Now 
09/04MSCI and Tadawul to launch joint Saudi Arabia tradeable index 
09/01Dividend Champions For September 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 440 M
EBIT 2018 720 M
Net income 2018 457 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,05%
P/E ratio 2018 35,97
P/E ratio 2019 31,41
Capi. / Sales 2018 11,0x
Capi. / Sales 2019 10,1x
Capitalization 15 892 M
Chart MSCI INC
Duration : Period :
Msci Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MSCI INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 186 $
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henry A. Fernandez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
C. D. Baer Pettit President
Laurent Seyer Chief Operating & Client Officer
Kathleen A. Winters Chief Financial Officer
Jigar Thakkar Chief Technology Officer & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MSCI INC41.38%15 892
DUN & BRADSTREET CORP20.34%5 290
NETWEALTH GROUP LTD10.16%1 402
PRAEMIUM LTD61.70%332
ONEVUE HOLDINGS LTD9.56%143
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.85%98
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.