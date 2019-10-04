Log in
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/04/2019 | 03:17am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d)

of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 3, 2019

MSG NETWORKS INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

1-34434

27-0624498

(State or another jurisdiction

(Commission

(IRS Employer

of incorporation)

File Number)

Identification No.)

11 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, New York

10001

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code (212)465-6400

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Trading

Name of each exchange

Title of each class

Symbol(s)

on which registered

Class A Common Stock

MSGN

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 8.01

Other Events.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of MSG Networks Inc. (the "Company") has established December 6, 2019 as the date of the Company's 2019 annual meeting of stockholders (the "2019 Annual Meeting"). The Board set the close of business on October 21, 2019 as the record date for determining the stockholders who are eligible to receive notice of and vote at the 2019 Annual Meeting. The time and location of the 2019 Annual Meeting, and the matters to be voted on at the 2019 Annual Meeting, will be set forth in the Company's proxy statement for the 2019 Annual Meeting to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in due course.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

MSG NETWORKS INC. (Registrant)

By:

/s/ Mark C. Cresitello

Name:

Mark C. Cresitello

Title:

Secretary

Dated: October 3, 2019

Disclaimer

MSG Networks Inc. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 07:16:08 UTC
