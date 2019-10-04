UNITED STATES
MSG NETWORKS INC.
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of MSG Networks Inc. (the "Company") has established December 6, 2019 as the date of the Company's 2019 annual meeting of stockholders (the "2019 Annual Meeting"). The Board set the close of business on October 21, 2019 as the record date for determining the stockholders who are eligible to receive notice of and vote at the 2019 Annual Meeting. The time and location of the 2019 Annual Meeting, and the matters to be voted on at the 2019 Annual Meeting, will be set forth in the Company's proxy statement for the 2019 Annual Meeting to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in due course.
Dated: October 3, 2019
