MSG : ANNOUNCES UPCOMING KNICKS PROGRAMMING MARATHON, FEATURING A FULL WEEK OF CLASSIC GAMES FROM THE 2011-12 SEASON, STARTING ON MONDAY, APRIL 27TH

MSG NETWORKS ANNOUNCES PROGRAMMING LINEUP FOR WEEK OF MONDAY, APRIL 20TH

Lineup This Week to Include Classic Knicks, Rangers, Islanders and Devils Games from a Different

Decade Each Night, Featuring Vintage Performances from Hall of Famers on the Court and Ice

New York, NY (April 20, 2020) - MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) today announced its programming lineup for the upcoming week for both MSG and MSG+, beginning today, Monday, April 20th.

The lineup this week will feature classic games from a different decade each night, highlighting performances from some of the greatest NBA and NHL players over the years that have faced off against the Knicks, Rangers, Islanders and Devils. The programming today will kick-off with games from the 1980's and continuing with the 1990's, 2000's and 2010's.

Throughout the week, viewers will get an opportunity to watch games from legendary Hall of Famers on the court and ice, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, David Robinson, Charles Barkley, Karl Malone, John Stockton, Allen Iverson, Steve Nash, Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Jari Kurri, Paul Coffey, Guy Carbonneau, Patrick Roy, Pavel Bure and more.

A complete programming lineup for the week on both MSG and MSG+ can be found below, including the schedule for its new remote weeknight talk show, 'MSG 150 at Home,' which will first air on MSG at 730pm every Monday through Friday. The programming throughout the week will also be available on MSG GO, MSG Networks' live streaming and video on demand platform for smartphones, tablets and computers.

MSG SCHEDULE

Monday, April 20th

Top games from the 1980's

9a Rangers at Pittsburgh - 10/15/87

Mario Lemieux with a hat trick and Marcel Dionne scores for Rangers in a 6-6 tie

11a Edmonton at Rangers - 2/15/85

Gretzky, Kurri & Coffey all score for Oilers, but Rangers hold on to win 8-7

1p Knicks at Lakers - 2/2/86

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar puts up 40 points as Knicks hang on to win 103-96

3p Utah at Knicks - 12/19/89

Karl Malone scores 29 points and John Stockton with 18 points and 27 assists, but Knicks take down the Jazz 115-107

5p Orlando at Knicks - 2/6/20

Julius Randle leads six Knicks in double figures in a tough home win against the Magic

7p NY Giants Chronicles: Lawrence Taylor

730p MSG 150 at Home (P)

8p Knicks at Lakers - 2/2/86

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar puts up 40 points as Knicks hang on to win 103-96

10p MSG 150 at Home

1030p NY Giants Chronicles: Lawrence Taylor

11p Edmonton at Rangers - 2/15/85

Gretzky, Kurri & Coffey all score for Oilers, but Rangers hold on to win 8-7

1a Rangers at Pittsburgh - 10/15/87

Mario Lemieux with a hat trick and Marcel Dionne scores for Rangers in a 6-6 tie

Tuesday, April 21st

Top games from the 1990's

9a San Antonio at Knicks - 12/10/95

David Robinson with 45 points and 16 rebounds, but Knicks win 118-112

11a Philadelphia at Knicks - 4/6/90

Charles Barkley with 39 points and 15 rebounds in a losing effort as Knicks prevail 114-104

1p Montreal at Rangers - 10/28/93

Messier and Zubov score on Patrick Roy, while Brian Bellows and Guy Carbonneau score for the Habs in a 3-3 tie

3p Rangers at Hartford - 12/14/91

Brian Leetch has 2 goals and 2 assists, Mike Gartner has 1 goal and 2 assists and Mark Messier with an assist as Rangers top the Whalers 6-2

5p Rangers at Toronto - 12/28/19

Tony DeAngelo with the overtime winner as the Rangers top the Leafs

7p NY Giants Chronicles: Top 10 Greatest Giants

730p MSG 150 at Home (P)

8p Rangers at Hartford - 12/14/91

Brian Leetch has 2 goals and 2 assists, Mike Gartner has 1 goal and 2 assists and Mark Messier with an assist as Rangers top the Whalers 6-2

10p MSG 150 at Home

1030p NY Giants Chronicles: Top 10 Greatest Giants

11p Philadelphia at Knicks - 4/6/90

Charles Barkley with 39 points and 15 rebounds in a losing effort as Knicks prevail 114-104

1a San Antonio at Knicks - 12/10/95

David Robinson with 45 points and 16 rebounds, but Knicks win 118-112

Wednesday, April 22nd

Top games from the 2000's

9a Columbus at Rangers - 12/3/02

Pavel Bure with 3 goals and an assist and Eric Lindros with a goal to lead the Rangers to a 5-3 win

11a Rangers at Minnesota - 3/5/02

Brian Leetch with both the tying and winning goal as the Rangers win 3-2 in overtime

1p Philadelphia at Knicks - 11/26/05

Allen Iverson with 40 points and 10 assists as the Knicks win in overtime

3p Phoenix at Knicks - 1/2/06

Steve Nash with 28 points and 22 assists as the Knicks win by a score of 140-133

5p Atlanta at Knicks - 12/17/19

RJ Barrett leads the way as the Knicks top the Hawks at home

7p NY Giants Chronicles: Monday Night Football Moments

730p MSG 150 at Home (P)

8p Philadelphia at Knicks - 11/26/05

Allen Iverson with 40 points and 10 assists as the Knicks win in overtime

10p MSG 150 at Home

1030p NY Giants Chronicles: Monday Night Football Moments

11p Rangers at Minnesota - 3/5/02

Brian Leetch with both the tying and winning goal as the Rangers win 3-2 in overtime

1a Phoenix at Knicks - 1/2/06

Steve Nash with 28 points and 22 assists as the Knicks win by a score of 140-133

Thursday, April 23rd

Top games from the 2010's

9a Rangers at Devils - 5/19/12

Henrik Lundqvist with a 36 save shutout to lead the Rangers to a Game 3 win over Martin Brodeur and the Devils in the Eastern Conference Finals

11a Pittsburgh at Rangers - 5/11/14

Martin St. Louis scores and Lundqvist stops 36 shots to lead the Rangers to a 3-1 win in an emotional Game 6 of their second-round playoff series

1p Golden State at Knicks - 2/27/13

Steph Curry scores 54 points at the Garden, but the Knicks hold on to win 109-105

3p Chicago at Knicks - 4/8/12

Carmelo Anthony drops 43 points as the Knicks beat the Bulls 100-99 in overtime

5p Knicks at Cleveland - 2/3/20

Julius Randle with 20 points to lead the Knicks over the Cavs in a high scoring overtime affair

7p NY Giants Chronicles: Inside the Packers Rivalry

730p MSG 150 at Home (P)

8p Golden State at Knicks - 2/27/13

Steph Curry scores 54 points at the Garden, but the Knicks hold on to win 109-105

10p MSG 150 at Home

1030p NY Giants Chronicles: Inside the Packers Rivalry

11p Pittsburgh at Rangers - 5/11/14

Martin St. Louis scores and Lundqvist stops 36 shots to lead the Rangers to a 3-1 win in an emotional Game 6 of their second-round playoff series

1a Chicago at Knicks - 4/8/12

Carmelo Anthony drops 43 points as the Knicks beat the Bulls 100-99 in overtime

Friday, April 24th

Top games from 2019-20

9a San Jose at Rangers - 2/22/20

Joe Thornton scores 2 goals, but the Rangers win by a score of 3-2

11a Washington at Rangers - 3/5/20

Alex Ovechkin with 2 goals, but Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers with 5 goals as the Rangers top the Caps

1p Houston at Knicks - 3/2/20

James Harden scores 35 points as the Knicks top Houston 125-123

3p Portland at Knicks - 1/1/20

Carmelo Anthony leads Portland with 26 points, but the Knicks win by a score of 117-93

5p Washington at Rangers - 3/5/20

Alex Ovechkin with 2 goals, but Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers with 5 goals as the Rangers top the Caps

7p NY Giants Chronicles: Greatest Moments in Giants History

730p MSG 150 at Home (P)

8p Houston at Knicks - 3/2/20

James Harden scores 35 points as the Knicks top Houston 125-123

10p MSG 150 at Home

1030p NY Giants Chronicles: Greatest Moments in Giants History

11p Washington at Rangers - 3/5/20

Alex Ovechkin with 2 goals, but Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers with 5 goals as the Rangers top the Caps

1a Portland at Knicks - 1/1/20

Carmelo Anthony leads Portland with 26 points, but the Knicks win by a score of 117-93

MSG+ SCHEDULE

Monday, April 20th

Top games from the 1980's

5p Devils vs. Hartford - 12/3/82

Steve Tambellini's hat trick and Chico Resch's play in goal leads the Devils to the win

7p Islanders vs. Minnesota - 5/21/81

Butch Goring with 2 goals as the Isles take down the North Stars in Game 5 to win their 2nd straight Stanley Cup title

9p MSG 150 at Home

930p Devils MSG Shorts

10p Devils vs. Islanders - 10/12/84

Seven different players score goals for the Devils to lead them to a big win over the Isles

12a Islanders vs. Minnesota - 5/21/81

Butch Goring with 2 goals as the Isles take down the North Stars in Game 5 to win their 2nd straight Stanley Cup title

2a Devils vs. Hartford - 12/3/82

Steve Tambellini's hat trick and Chico Resch's play in goal leads the Devils to the win

Tuesday, April 21st

Top games from the 1990's

5p Devils vs. Buffalo - 4/19/94

Scott Stevens with the game-winning goal in a fight filled battle with the Sabres in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

7p Islanders vs. Quebec - 12/31/90

Derek King with 4 goals on New Year's Eve as the Islanders top the Nordiques

9p MSG 150 at Home

930p Islanders MSG Shorts

10p Islanders vs. Hartford - 12/20/90

David Volek with his lone career hat trick as the Isles defeat the Whalers

12a Devils vs. Montreal - 4/17/97

Martin Brodeur scores a goal in a Devils win over the Canadiens

2a Devils vs. Buffalo - 4/19/94

Scott Stevens with the game-winning goal in a fight filled battle with the Sabres in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Wednesday, April 22nd

Top games from the 2000's

5p Devils vs. Tampa Bay - 5/2/03

Grant Marshall's goal in the 3rd overtime period in Game 5, advances the Devils to the Eastern Conference Finals

7p Islanders at Chicago - 3/25/03

Alexei Yashin scores 4 goals as the Islanders close in on a playoff berth with a late season win in Chicago

9p MSG 150 at Home

930p Devils MSG Shorts

10p Devils at Ottawa - 5/23/03

Jeff Friesen with a late 3rd period goal in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals to lift the Devils to the Stanley Cup Finals

12a Islanders at Chicago - 3/25/03

Alexei Yashin scores 4 goals as the Islanders close in on a playoff berth with a late season win in Chicago

2a Devils vs. Tampa Bay - 5/2/03

Grant Marshall's goal in the 3rd overtime period in Game 5, advances the Devils to the Eastern Conference Finals

Thursday, April 23rd

Top games from the 2010's

5p Devils at Rangers - 2/3/11

The Devils hold off the Rangers' furious last-minute comeback attempt, to win another big road game in the Garden

7p Islanders at Pittsburgh - 5/3/13

Kyle Okposo with the 3rd period goal to complete the comeback in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

9p MSG 150 at Home

930p Islanders MSG Shorts

10p Islanders vs. Pittsburgh - 5/7/13

The Islanders scored the last 3 goals in the 3rd period to take Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

12a Devils at Islanders - 3/6/11

Devils finally pull it out after Brian Rolston's 6th round shootout goal

2a Devils at Rangers - 2/3/11

The Devils hold off the Rangers' furious last-minute comeback attempt, to win another big road game in the Garden

Friday, April 24th

Top games from 2019-20

5p Devils vs. Washington - 2/22/20

Damon Severson with a late 3rd period goal to lift the Devils over the Caps

7p Islanders vs. Las Vegas - 12/5/19

Ryan Pulock with a big overtime goal to lead the Islanders over the Golden Knights

9p MSG 150 at Home

930p Devils MSG Shorts

10p Devils at Rangers - 3/7/20

Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac lead the Devils with 2 goals each in a big road win at the Garden

12a Islanders vs. Buffalo - 12/14/19

Anthony Beauvillier with the game-winner as the Isles top the Sabres in overtime

2a Devils at Rangers - 3/7/20

Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac lead the Devils with 2 goals each in a big road win at the Garden

About MSG Networks Inc.

MSG Networks Inc., a pioneer in sports media, owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks and a companion streaming service that serve the nation's number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The networks feature a wide range of compelling sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as significant coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. This content, in addition to a diverse array of other sporting events and critically acclaimed original programming, has established MSG Networks as the gold standard in regional sports.

